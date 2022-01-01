  • Home
Craftsman Brew Co 105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001

review star

No reviews yet

105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001

Edwards, CO 81632

Order Again

Snacks

Cheesecharrones

$6.00

Duck Croquette

$18.00

Parm Fries

$11.00

App

Oyster Special

$26.00Out of stock

Market Oysters

$24.00+

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Coal Roasted Yams

$14.00

Grits & Greens

$12.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$15.00

Lamb Ribs

$17.00

Wood Fired Queso

$16.00

Oven Roasted Tomato Bisque

$12.00

Market Oysters (Copy)

$22.00+

Salad

Black Kale

$14.00

Arugula

$14.00

Sandwich

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Mushroom Pastrami

$16.00

Cordon Blue

$17.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Green Chile Philly

$16.00

Schmidt Mac

$17.00

Large Plates

Wagyu

$105.00

Fish Tacos

$96.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cookies

$7.00

Cobbler

$11.00

Special

$12.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$9.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides & Others

Fries

$4.00

Parm Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Share Fry

$8.00

NA Beverages

Refill

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Blackstrap Lemonade

$4.00

MOR Kombucha

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

La Croix

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Liquor

Family Jones Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Woody Creek

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka(Family Jones)

$20.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Woody Creek

$24.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Family Jones Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Barr Hill

$24.00

DBL Barr Hill Old Tom

$24.00

DBL Plymouth

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Gray Whale

$30.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Plantation 5 Yr

$12.00

Planation Pineapple

$10.00

Hamilton 151

$10.00

Diplomatico 9 yr

$12.00

DBL Plantation 3 Star

$20.00

DBL Plantation OFTD

$24.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$20.00

DBL Hamilton 151

$20.00

DBL Diplomatico 9 yr

$24.00

Lunazul

$9.00

Lalo Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fuentesca Cosecha

$25.00

Lunazul Repo

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Codigo Repo

$20.00

Fortaleza Repo

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

Fuentesca Reserva 8 year

$35.00

Madre Mezcal

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$12.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

DBL Lunazul Blanco

$20.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$32.00

DBL Fortaleza Repo

$36.00

DBL Ocho Repo

$36.00

DBL Ocho Repo

$32.00

DBL Ocho Anejo

$42.00

DBL Fuentesca Reserva 8 year

$90.00

DBL Vago Espadin

$24.00

DBL Del Maguey Chichicapa

$28.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida Muertos

$28.00

DBL Lalo

$24.00

10th Rye

$10.00

10th Bourbon

$12.00

Belle Mead

$10.00

Blackened

$13.00

Blackened Rye

$16.00

Breck Bourbon

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Dickel

$10.00

EH Taylor

$16.00

Elijah Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Yellow

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Larceny

$12.00

McKenna 10 Yr

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$18.00

Old Grandad

$10.00

Riegers

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Rowan's Creek

$16.00

Slaughter House

$12.00

Widow Jane

$20.00

Woody Creek Rye

$12.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Highwest Prairie

$16.00

291 Bourbon

$16.00

291 Rye

$16.00

Oak & Eden

$13.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

WL Weller

$14.00

Blantons

$20.00

Noahs Mill

$18.00

Old Rip 10 Yr

$30.00

Pappy 12

$35.00

Pikesville Rye

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10 Yr

$18.00

Westland Sherry

$16.00

St George Baller

$15.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Elijah Craig

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

DBL Noah's Mill

DBL Rowan's Creek

DBL George Dickel

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Belle Mead

DBL Widow Jane

DBL Blackened

DBL Blackened Rye

DBL Four Roses Yellow

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

DBL EH Taylor

DBL Macallan 12

DBL Lagavulin 16

Well Scotch

$10.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

DBL Cutty

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet 2Yr

$30.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Fernet

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Albatross

$15.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Craft Marg

$14.00

Daiquri

$12.00

Devil's Night

$13.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Frzn Lemonade

$10.00

Rye, Rye, Rye

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Ship of Gold

$15.00

Blood and Sand

$12.00

Last Word

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Spritz

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Smoke and Mirrors

$15.00

Walking Dead

$12.00

Maverick

$42.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Americano

$10.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Craft Marg (Copy)

$14.00

Ship of Gold (Copy)

$15.00

Old Fashioned (Copy)

$12.00

Frzn Lemonade (Copy)

$10.00

Rye, Rye, Rye (Copy)

$13.00

Negroni (Copy)

$12.00

Albatross (Copy)

$15.00

Devil's Night (Copy)

$13.00

Beer

Round For The Kitchen

$12.00

Flight

$12.00

8oz. Guest Tap 1

$4.00

8oz. Guest Tap 2

$4.50

8oz. Guest Tap 3

$5.00

8oz. Guest Tap 4

$4.00

8oz. Guest Tap 5

$4.50

8oz. Guest Tap 6

$5.00

8oz. Guest Tap 7

$4.00

8oz. Outer Range IPA

$4.50

8oz. House Tap 1

$4.00

8oz. House Tap 2

$4.00

8oz. House Tap 3

$4.00

8oz. House Tap 4

$4.00

8oz. House Tap 5

$5.00

8oz. House Tap 6

$5.00

8oz. House Tap 7

$5.00

8oz. House Tap 8

$5.00

Taste

Oakshire "Amber" (Pint)

$7.00

Ecliptic Lago Ipa (Pint)

$7.00

ORB "Sunrise Dreams" IPA (Tulip)

$9.00

CSA Dark Mexican Lager (Pint)

$6.00

4 Noses Sour (Wine)

$8.00

Bierstadt

$7.00

Ratio "Three Storms" Saison (Wine)

$6.00Out of stock

Oakshire Espresso Stout (Teku)

$8.00

16oz. House Tap 1

$8.00

16oz. House Tap 2

$8.00

16oz. House Tap 3

$8.00

16oz. House Tap 4

$8.00

16oz. House Tap 5

$10.00

16oz. House Tap 6

$10.00

16oz. House Tap 7

$10.00

1\2 Stout

$7.50

Craftsman Seasonal Can

$10.00

Outer Range Seasonal Can

$10.00

Special Friends Can

$10.00

Special Friends Can

$10.00

Special Friends Can

$10.00

Craftsman Seasonal 4 pk

$21.00

Craftsman 4 pk

$21.00

Narrigansett

$6.00

Glider Cider "Dry"

$8.00

Glider Cider "Lemongrass"

$8.00

Athletic Brew NA IPA

$7.00

Wine

Taste

GLS Cabernet

$17.00

GLS Crowley

$15.00

GLS Syrah

$10.00

GLS BTG 4

Bloodroot PN

$15.00Out of stock

GLS UNIQUE RED 2

GLS UNIQUE RED 3

GLS PINOT US 1

GLS PINOT US 2

GLS PINOT US 3

GLS PINOT OW 1

GLS PINOT OW 2

GLS PINOT OW 3

BTL CAB Quilt

$65.00

BTL Sangiovese

$100.00

BTL PN Littorai

$90.00

BTL PN Burgundy

$60.00

BTL Malbec

$55.00

BTL Syrah

$65.00

BTL Gamay

$45.00

BTL Vespolina

$40.00

BTL PINOT OW 1

BTL PINOT OW 2

BTL PINOT OW 3

GLS Chard (US)

$14.00

GLS Duckhorn SB

$16.00

Gls Savoie

$10.00

GLS Chard (FR)

$18.00

GLS UNIQUE WHT 1

Landmark Chard

$15.00

GLS UNIQUE WHT 3

GLS PINOT GR 1

GLS PINOT GR 2

GLS PINOT GR 3

GLS CHARD US 1

GLS CHARD US 2

GLS CHARD US 3

GLS CHARD FR 1

GLS CHARD FR 2

GLS CHARD FR 3

BTL Chard Jordan

$62.00

Btl Defaix 1er Cru Chard

$65.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Lieu Dit

$40.00

BTL Sancerre

$65.00

Btl Knoll Grunet

$66.00

BTL Albarino Nanclares

$50.00

BTL Trousseau Gris

$55.00

BTL Roero Arneis

$50.00

BTL Apremont "Savoie"

$40.00

BTL PINOT GR 3

BTL CHARD US 1

BTL CHARD US 2

BTL CHARD US 3

BTL CHARD FR 1

BTL CHARD FR 2

BTL CHARD FR 3

Domaine Lelievre

$12.00

Roca Bbl Rose

$15.00

BTL Domaine Lelievre

$48.00

BTL Roca Bbls

$60.00

BTL Chamange Lamandier

$90.00

BTL Paternal Provence

$45.00

Glassware

Pint

$8.00

Stemless

$8.00

Teku

$15.00

Apparel

Staff T-Shirt

$25.00

Women's Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Men's Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Men's Green T-Shirt

$25.00

q

Men's White T-Shirt

$25.00

Hoody

$65.00

Hat

$30.00

Bib Apron

$40.00

Bistro Apron

$15.00

Employee Bib

Employee Bistro

Employee Shirt

Employee Women's Shirt

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vibrant atmosphere, inventive seasonal favorites in an open kitchen. Craft beer and cocktails on draft.

Location

105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001, Edwards, CO 81632

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

