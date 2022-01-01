Craftsman Brew Co 105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vibrant atmosphere, inventive seasonal favorites in an open kitchen. Craft beer and cocktails on draft.
Location
105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001, Edwards, CO 81632
