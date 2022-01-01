Craft Social
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Social combines a craft beer beer, wine bar and craft cocktail bar with delicious and approachable food items. We feature wine, beer and cocktail samplers to let you craft your own experience. You can enjoy our patio, bar, lounge or hidden speakeasy room.
Location
1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
