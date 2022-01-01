Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craft Social

1846 Front St. Suite G

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Caprese Pizza
Rosemary Fries
Crispy chicken Wings

Bar Snacks & Apps

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel with our house whole grain mustard and beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Our special recipe mad with chicken and pork, served with toast points

Crispy chicken Wings

Crispy chicken Wings

$16.00

Fresh wings fried crispyChoice of Garlic/Parmesan/ Sweet and Spicy BBQ/ Hot

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.00

Garlic Breaded white cheddar cheese curds fried to perfection served with house made marinara

Rosemary Fries

Rosemary Fries

$6.00

with onion aioli

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.00
Loaded Potato Chips

Loaded Potato Chips

$12.00

Our house made chips loaded with chicken, cheese, peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00
Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

(DOG) Meat Bowl

$6.00

(DOG) PB Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

bacon, ranch, onion, buffalo sauce drizzle

Prociutto

Prociutto

$17.00

Arugula, goat cheese, truffle oil and balsamic

Traditional Pepperoni

Traditional Pepperoni

$15.00
Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$15.00
Pear and Bri

Pear and Bri

$17.00
Veggie

Veggie

$14.00
White Garlic Sauce Cheese Pizza

White Garlic Sauce Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Red Marinara Sauce Cheese Pizza

Red Marinara Sauce Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Brisket

$15.00

Handhelds

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Pulled smoke bacon, ham, swiss, mustard & pickle. Served with house made chips

Pulled Brisket Slider

Pulled Brisket Slider

$14.00

Pulled smoked brisket with slaw, bourbon caramelized onions, topped with Applewood smoked blue cheese. Served with house made chips

Salad

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Lemon, house made parmesan dressing

Wedge

$12.00

Pear and Gorgonzola

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Warm Bacon Spinach Salad

$12.00

Ceasar

$12.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00
Italian Doughnuts

Italian Doughnuts

$7.00

2 hot and fresh Bombolonis (bom-bo-LO-nees). All ingredients flown in from Italy for an authentic treat. Served with our creme anglaise

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake

$8.50

Pizza Cupcakes

Pizza Cupakes

$15.00

Draft Beer

7. Fat Heads Head Hunter

8. Thirst Dog 12 Dogs Of Xmas

$8.00

9. Great Lakes Crushworthy

$7.00

10. Paradigm Shift Spoooy Szn

$8.50

11.Mckenzies Pumpkin Jack

$7.00

12. Southern Tier Pumpking

$9.00

13. Plarform Smore's Yammy

$7.00

14. Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$6.00

15. Paradigm Shift On A Highway To Helles

$7.00

16. Madcap Bullet

$7.00

17. Revolution - Anti- Hero

$7.00

18. Platform Haze Jude

$7.00

19. Thirsty Dog - Blood Orange - IPA

$6.50

20. Jacky Os Too Good For You

$7.00

21. Blake's Hard Triple Jam

$8.00

22. 3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

23. Thirsty Dog Barktoberfest

$7.50

24. Madcap 1.2 FU

$7.00

25. Brooklyn Pulp Art

$7.00

26. Lock 15 1913

$7.00

27. Missing Falls Let There Be Bock

$7.50

28. Ayinger Oktober Fest Märzen

$8.50

29. Missing Mountain Pumpkin Hazy

$8.00

30. Nitro Rübæus Ale

$8.00

699

Wine

Wycliff

$15.00
Bottle Coastal Vines Cab.

Bottle Coastal Vines Cab.

$18.00
Bottle Hearst Petite Syrah

Bottle Hearst Petite Syrah

$60.00
Bottle Hearst Ranch Cab.

Bottle Hearst Ranch Cab.

$60.00
Bottle Gauchezco Reserva Malbec

Bottle Gauchezco Reserva Malbec

$30.00
Bottle Locations CA Red Blend

Bottle Locations CA Red Blend

$40.00

Bottle Talbot Pinot Noir

$48.00
Bliss Merlot

Bliss Merlot

$19.00
Bottle Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

Bottle Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

$28.00
Bottle Apothic Red Blend

Bottle Apothic Red Blend

$28.00

Bottle Coastal Vines Chard

$18.00
Bottle Hearst Ranch Three Sisters

Bottle Hearst Ranch Three Sisters

$50.00
Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00
Bottle Emily Beyer Reisling

Bottle Emily Beyer Reisling

$45.00
Bottle Mia Dolcea Moscato

Bottle Mia Dolcea Moscato

$26.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Bottle Ferrante Gewurtztraminer

$26.00

Bottle KJ Chard

$29.00Out of stock

Thomas Henry Chard

$30.00

Bottle Fleur De Mer Rose

$40.00
Bottle Sangiovese Rose

Bottle Sangiovese Rose

$26.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Rose

$36.00

Bottle Quevedo White Port

$36.00
Bottle Caymus Nappa Cab

Bottle Caymus Nappa Cab

$120.00
Bottle Cake Bread Cab

Bottle Cake Bread Cab

$120.00Out of stock
Bottle BV Private George LaTour

Bottle BV Private George LaTour

$195.00
Bottle Nickle Nickle Cabernet

Bottle Nickle Nickle Cabernet

$160.00
Bottle Orin Swift Machete Bottle

Bottle Orin Swift Machete Bottle

$100.00

Bottle Jalapeno Ice Wine

$70.00

Glass Coastal Vines Cab

$6.00

Glass Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cab

$9.00

Glass Hearts Ranch Cabernet

$15.00

Glass Caymus Cab

$30.00

Glass Cake Bread Cab

$30.00Out of stock

Glass Nickle Cab

$40.00

Glass BV Georges Cab

$50.00

Glass Apothic Red Blend

$9.00

Glass Locations CA Red Blend

$10.00

Glass Orin Swift Machete Red Blend

$25.00

Glass Bliss Merlot

$6.00

Glass Talbot Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Gauchezco Malbec

$9.00

Glass Hearts Petite Syrah

$15.00

Kalpela Vineyards Pinot Noir

$11.00Out of stock

Glass Coastal Vines Chard.

$6.00

Glass Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Thomas Henry Chard.

$8.00

Glass Hearts Three Hearst Cuvee

$12.00

Glass Mia Dolcea Moscato

$8.00

Glass Emily Beyer Riesling

$12.00

Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass Ferrante Gewurtztraminer

$8.00

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

Glass Jalapeno Ice Wine

$8.00

Glass Marryhill Sangiovese Rose

$8.00

Kim Crawford Rose

$9.00

Glass Caymus Cab

$30.00

Glass Cake Bread Cab

$30.00Out of stock

Glass George La Tour

$50.00

Glass Nickle Nickle Cab

$40.00

Glass Orin Swift Machete

$25.00

Signature Cocktails

Peanut Butter Old Fashion

Peanut Butter Old Fashion

$10.00

Screwball Peanut butter Whiskey, Bulleit Rye, Bitters

Upper East Side

Upper East Side

$11.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, DiSaronno, Bitters, Luxardo Cherries

Sage Advice

Sage Advice

$9.00

Cucumber infused vodka, Stoli, St. Germaine with lemon, sage and soda served up.

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Titos, Barcardi, Tanqueray, Cointreau

The Farmer's Daughter

The Farmer's Daughter

$11.00

Pear infused Vodka, pineapple, cranberry and sour served up with an edible flower

CBD Mule

CBD Mule

$9.00

CBD infused Ginger beer, vodka, lime and mint

Pea Flower Power

Pea Flower Power

$12.00

Pea Flower Infused Vodka

Berry Berry Quite Contrary

Berry Berry Quite Contrary

$11.00

Vodka, Raspberry, Cherry, Rhubarb, Lemon

Dali Daydreams

$13.00

Petit Angel

$12.00

Rye, Cinnamon, Grapefruit, Lime, Luxardo, Anise

Sneaky Peat

$13.00

Scotch, Citrus, Herbal, Lemon Notes

Irish Mule

$9.00

Taster Berry Berry Quite Contrary

$2.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Shamrock Martini

$10.00

Corona Sunrise

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$13.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

Walk The Plank

$12.00

Jolly Rancher Mule

$12.00

La Rouge

$13.00

Cider Mule

$11.00

Violet Moon

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

What A Peach Mule

$11.00

Liquor

Smirnoff(well)

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Tito’s

$6.50

Stoli

$7.00

Haku

$9.00

Reyka

$7.00

Stoli Elite

$10.00

Kettle One Cucumber Mint

$7.50

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Van Gough

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka

$6.50

Skyy Citrus

$6.50

Grey Goose Orange

$8.50

Grey Goose Lemon

$8.50

Grey Goose Pear

$8.50

Blue Ice

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Beefeater(well)

$6.00

Bombay

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Watershed Four Peel

$6.50

Hendrick’s

$8.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tanqueray Rangpor

$8.00

Watershed Guilded

$7.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Ford Gin

$9.00

Bacardi(well)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Diplomatico

$10.00

Appleton Estate

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.50

Rhum JM

$8.00

Cruzan

$6.50

Pussers

$7.50

Don Q

$10.00

Malibu

$6.50

Lunazel blanco(well)

$6.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Esponol Blanco

$8.50

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Wahaka (Mezcal)

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Dobel

$9.00

Casamigos Respasado

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$7.50

MacCallen 12 yr

$9.50

Dewars

$7.50

Glenlivet 12 year

$9.50

Laphroig

$9.50

Lagavulan

$16.00

The B

$14.00

The Balvenie 14

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

MacCallen 18

$30.00

Benriach Single Malt

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$8.50

HennessyVSOP

$9.50

Remy VSOP

$9.50

Courvoisier VS

$9.50

Christian Brother’s Brandy

$6.50

Angels Envy

$13.00

Bardstown

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Booker's Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Buskers

$7.00

Crown Apple Royal

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Four Roses

$12.00

George Dykle Rye

$9.00Out of stock

George T Stagg

$35.00Out of stock

Heavens Door

$10.00

Heavens Door 12 Year

$13.00

Jack Daniel

$6.50

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$13.00

Jim Beam Rye

$8.00

Jim Beam(well)

$6.50

Little Book

$25.00

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michters Bourbon

$12.00

Mitchters Rye

$12.00

New Riff

$10.50

Old Forester 86 Proof

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Ols Forrester States Man

$20.00

Redemption High Rye

$9.00

Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$30.00Out of stock

Rip Vanwinkle 12 Yr

$38.00Out of stock

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.50

Slane Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Thomas Handy

$38.00

Weller 12 year

$18.00Out of stock

Weller Antique 107

$20.00

Weller Reserve

$17.00

Whistle Pig 15 Yr

$45.00

Whistle Pig 18 Year

$68.00

Whistlepig

$12.00

WL Weller Special RSRV

$10.00

Woodenville

$10.00

Woodford

$11.00

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00Out of stock

Woodford Wheat

$8.50

Whistlepig Rye 10 Year

$38.00

Jeffersons Rye Cognac Casks

$18.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$13.00

Bell Mead Reserve

$15.00

Bell Mead Sour Smash

$12.50

Belle Meade Reserve

$15.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash Whiskey

$12.50

EH Taylor

$25.00

Middletons

$25.00

Slane

$4.00

Roe&co

$8.00

Bushmills 10yr

$12.00

Bushmills 15yr

$18.00

Red Bush

$8.00

Green Spot

$13.00

Yellow Spot

$17.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Ipa Edition

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jameson Cask Mates

$9.00

Tellemoredew

$8.00

Black Bush

$9.00

NA Bev

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Wild Berry Sparkling

$3.00

Watermellon Sparkling

$3.00

Pomegranate Sparkling

Esspreso

$3.00

Growlers

New Growler

$10.00

Metal Growler

$149.00

8. Growl Elvis Juice

$18.00

9. Growl Duvel

$18.00

10. Growl Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$16.00

11. Growl Revolution Anti Hero

$16.00

12. Growl Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs

$16.00

13. Growl Railroad Naughty X-Mas

$18.00

14. Growl Rhinegheist Wit

$15.00

15. Mad Cap Shwing Double IPA

$18.00

16. Growl McArthur's Cherry Sour

$20.00

17. Growl Taft's Maverick Chocolate Porter

$16.00

18. Growl Maize Valley Germain Pilsner

$15.00

19. Growl Lock 15 Killer Fog.

$18.00

20. Growl Maize Valley Cafe Cubano Stout

$20.00

21. Growl Rhinegheist Perceptual Passion

$20.00

22. Growl Railroad Strawberry Kiwi Strawberry

$14.00

23. Growl Saucey's Three Hos

$16.00

24. Growl Railroad 13th Warrior

$14.00

25. Growl Hawkes Hard Cider

$14.00

26. Growl 3 Floyds

$16.00

27. Growl Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$16.00

28. Maize Barrel Aged Monk

$16.00

29. Growl Fat Heads Head Hunter

$15.00

30. Growl Left Handed Peanut Butter Stout

$20.00

Classic Cocktails

All cocktails must be ordered with food

The Aviation

$12.00

Gin, Floral and Citrus, Herbal, Cherry

Old Fashioned/Bourbon

$11.00

Old Fashioned/Rye

$11.00

Manhattan/Bourbon

$11.00

Bourbon, Herbal, Aromatic, Figs, Cocoa, Sweet Cinnamon

Manhattan/Rye

$11.00

Rye, Herbal, Aromatic, Figs, Cocoa, Sweet Cinnamon

French 75

$13.00

Gin, Lemon, Juniper, Orange Zest, Effervescent, Dry

The Negroni

$11.00

Gin, Orange Bitter, Herbal, Fig

Sazerac

$14.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Gin, Lemon, Orange, Juniper, Coriander, Mint, Honey

Paper Plane

$12.00

Bourbon, Grapefruit, Bitter, Citrus, Hazelnut, Burnt Orange

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Captain Morgan & Malibu Rum

Martini Gin

$9.00

Martini Vodka

$9.00

The Last Word

$13.00

All the herbs. Litterally, every last one. With a touch of citrus and honey

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Classic Moscow Mule

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Dessert Cocktails

You Had Me At Vroom

$12.00

The DeNiro

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Beer Bottled and Canned

Angry Orchard -BTL

$5.00

Blue Moon -BTL (Deep Copy)

$5.00

Brew Dog N/A

$5.50Out of stock

Budweiser -BTL

$4.00

Dog Fish 60 Min IPA

$6.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder -BTL

$5.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$6.00

Jackie O's Razz wheat

$6.00

Jackie O's Undeer a Cloud

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale -BTL

$8.00

Market Garden Citrimax

$6.00Out of stock

Michalob Ultra -BTL

$4.00

Miller lite -BTL

$4.00

Peroni -BTL

$5.00

Red Stripe -BTL

$4.00

Rhinegiest Bubbles

$5.50

Sierra Nevada

$5.00Out of stock

Elvis Juice

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.50

Yuengling -BTL

$4.00

Platform Sour

$12.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Oatmeal Stout

$5.25Out of stock

DogFish SeaQuench

$6.00

Down East Cider

$7.50

Great Lakes Hazecraft

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$3.00

Thirsty Dog Labrador Lager

$5.00

Fat Head's Bumble Berry

$6.00

Heineken -BTL

$4.50

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$8.00

Ciderboys Strawbery Magic

$6.00

Brewdog Hazy AF NA Beer

$4.00

High Noon Peach

$5.25

High Noon Pineapple

$5.25

Draft Six Pack

Choose 6 Craft Beers from our current list of 24 and we will can them for your own custom Craft Pack.

Draft Six Pack

$18.00
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft Social combines a craft beer beer, wine bar and craft cocktail bar with delicious and approachable food items. We feature wine, beer and cocktail samplers to let you craft your own experience. You can enjoy our patio, bar, lounge or hidden speakeasy room.

1846 Front St. Suite G, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Directions

Consumer pic
Craft Social image

