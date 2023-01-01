Crafty Burg'r Antiquity
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer fresh food at reasonable prices. Our CRAFTY BURG’R meats are ground daily, burg’r buns are baked daily and sides prepared in house. We offer a large selection of IPA beers in cans, bottles and on tap along with an extended list of wines.
Location
21726 CATAWBA AVE STE B, Cornelius, NC 28031
Gallery