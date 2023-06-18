Crafty Cow MKE

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

CLASSIC COW

CLASSIC COW

$11.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce, Served with a side of waffle fries

FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH

FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.75

Fried Chicken Breast, Broccoli - Snap Pea Slaw, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles, Served with a side of waffle fries

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds


STARTERS

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.50

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

CHIPS N DIP

CHIPS N DIP

$8.50

House Chips, Caramelized French Onion Dip

ELOTE LOADED NACHOS

ELOTE LOADED NACHOS

$12.50

House Potato Chips, Pickled Red Onion, Corn & Poblano Pepper, Cheese Sauce, Cilantro Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro

EVERYTHING BAGEL PRETZEL BITES

EVERYTHING BAGEL PRETZEL BITES

$12.00

Pretzel Bites Seasoned with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Served with Beer Mustard & Cheese Sauce

FRIED PORK BELLY

FRIED PORK BELLY

$14.75

Chicken Fried Fatty Pork Belly tossed in Korean BBQ, Cheese Sauce & Chili Crisp

HONEY CHIPOTLE CORN RIBS

$10.00

Lightly Battered Corn Rib, Honey Chipotle, White BBQ, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, & Lime

LOADED CHEESE CURDS

$16.00

Beer Battered Ellsworth Creamery White Cheddar Cheese Curds W/ Brisket, Pulled Pork, White BBQ, Kansas City BBQ, Jalapeños, Pickled Red Onion

MAPLE BACON BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.75

Brussel sprouts in a maple dijon sauce, topped with bacon

SIX WHOLE BONE IN WINGS

$15.00

Six Whole Chicken Wings, Brined, Fried, Then tossed in any of our sauces or dry rubs.

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$8.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Served with Marshmallow Fluff

BURGERS

All Burgers Come with Side of Waffle Fries
CANADIAN TUXEDO

CANADIAN TUXEDO

$13.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty, Cheese Curds, Parmesan & Herb Aioli, Demi-Glace, Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Waffle Fries, Served with a side of waffle fries

CLASSIC COW

CLASSIC COW

$11.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce, Served with a side of waffle fries

DIRTIEST SWISS

DIRTIEST SWISS

$14.75

1/2 lb Burger Stuffed with Swiss Topped with Soy Glazed Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion Parmesan & Herb Aioli, Served with a side of waffle fries

DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

$13.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty , Roasted Corn & Poblano, Pepperjack, Chicharron, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro Aioli, Served with a side of waffle fries

FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER

FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER

$13.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty, Thick Cut Pork Belly, American, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter, Pickles, Special Sauce, Served with a side of waffle fries

PEANUT BUTTER PARADISE

PEANUT BUTTER PARADISE

$12.75

1/4 lb Black Angus Beef Patty, Pepperjack, Peanut Butter, Bacon Jam, Sea Salt Kettle Chips Served on a Croissant Bun, Served with a side of waffle fries

PLAIN BURGER

$10.75

1/4 Pound Crafty Cow Patty, Served with a side of waffle fries

TRUE GRIT

TRUE GRIT

$14.75

1/2 lb Burger Stuffed with Cheddar Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Battered Onion, Jalapeños, BBQ, Served with a side of waffle fries

STRAWBERRY CHPTLE BBQ BURGER

$13.75

1/4 Crafty Cow Beef Burger with Pepperjack Cheese, Brisket, Pickles, & Strawberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served with Fries

FRIED CHICKEN

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.75

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce, Served with a side of waffle fries

FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH

FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.75

Fried Chicken Breast, Broccoli - Snap Pea Slaw, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles, Served with a side of waffle fries

HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN BISCUIT

HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN BISCUIT

$13.75

Fried Chicken Breast with Honey Butter & Pickles on a Buttermilk Biscuit, Served with a side of waffle fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.50

4 CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED OVER BRIOCHE BREAD AND PICKLES SERVED WITH FRIES

FOUR PIECE CHICKEN

FOUR PIECE CHICKEN

$16.75

Half a chicken served with pickles and a side of slaw

PLATES & SALADS

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE

$15.75

Chopped Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Honey Chipotle, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses, Ciabatta Wrap, Served with Chips

BRISKET & CHEESE CURD TACOS

BRISKET & CHEESE CURD TACOS

$15.00

3 Tacos w/ Melted Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chopped Brisket, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija, Salsa Roja, Flour Tortillas

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SAMMY

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SAMMY

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Harvest Greens, Tomato, Onion, Caesar Roja, Ciabatta Wrap, Served with Chips

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.75

Two Belgian Waffles, Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Honey Butter, Syrup

CHIPOTLE LETTUCE WRAPS

CHIPOTLE LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.75

Shredded Chipotle Chicken, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Pickled Red Onion, Smoked Cheddar, Cilantro Aioli, Romaine, Served with Chips

MAC BIG BOWL

$13.75

Smoked Creamy Cheddar Mac, Cavatappi Noodles

NASHVILLE HOT RAMEN

NASHVILLE HOT RAMEN

$15.75

House Made Chicken Broth, Noodles, Scallions, Soy Glazed Mushrooms, Corn, Boiled Egg, Nashville Hot Chicken

SALAD - SOUTHWEST CAESAR

SALAD - SOUTHWEST CAESAR

$12.75

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, HARVEST GREENS, ROASTED CORN & POBLANO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, COTIJA, CHICHARRON, CAESAR ROJA DRESSING

SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN

SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.75

Fried Chicken Tenders, Harvest Greens Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing

FISH FRY

$16.75

5 Pieces Beer Battered Cod, Waffle Fries, Snap Pea and Broccoli Slaw, Lemon

CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH

$13.75

3 Pieces of Beer Batter Cod Tossed in Nashville, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli, Served with a Side of Waffle Fries

STRAWBERRY CHIPOTLE PULLED PORK SAMMY

$12.75

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, with Pickles, Snap Pea & Broccoli Slaw, and Strawberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served with Waffle Fries.

KIDS MENU

KIDS - GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS - BURGER

$7.00

KIDS - BURGER WITH CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS - MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS - CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

SIDES

BISCUITS & HONEY BUTTER

$6.00

BOWL ROASTED CORN & POBLANO CHOWDER

$8.00

CUP OF CHOWDER

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE OF FRESH FRUIT

$6.00

SIDE OF SWEET FRIES & FLUFF

$4.00

SIDE OF WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SNAP PEA & BROCCOLI SLAW

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

DESSERT

TRES LECHES CAKE

TRES LECHES CAKE

$9.00

Delicious White Cake Soaked in 3 Sweet Milks Layered with a Light As A Cloud Vanilla Cream Frosting

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE CAKE

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE CAKE

$12.00

Fudgy Chocolate Cake Filled With a Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Crafty Cow is a top-rated restaurant in Wisconsin that offers an unforgettable dining experience. Our menu is designed with care and features mouth-watering burgers, appetizers, and delicious sides that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Our unique blend of fresh ingredients and bold flavors is what sets us apart, and we take pride in using locally sourced produce whenever possible. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or fried chicken sandwich; or want to try something new like our signature Fried Onion Butter Burger, we have something for everyone. Our welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff, and exceptional food make us the perfect destination for any occasion. Come visit us today and taste why we're one of the best burger joints in Milwaukee and Wisconsin!

Website

Location

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

Search similar restaurants

