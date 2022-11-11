Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crafty Cow Oconomowoc

1,780 Reviews

$$

153 E Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC COW
CHEESE CURDS
WAFFLE FRIES

STARTERS

CHEESE CURDS

$13.50

Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds Served with ranch dressing

WAFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL PRETZELS

$12.00

3 BAVARIAN PRETZEL TWISTS, SEASONED WITH EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING, SERVED WITH BEER MUSTARD & CHEESE

ELOTE LOADED NACHOS

$12.50

House Potato Chips, Pickled Red Onion, Corn & Poblano Pepper, Cheese Sauce, Cilantro Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro

MAPLE BACON BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.50

Brussel sprouts in a maple dijon sauce, topped with bacon

6 WINGS

$18.00

Six Whole Bone-In Wings Tossed in Any of Our Sauces or Dry Rubs*

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.50

NASHVILLE POUTINE

$13.00

CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

BURGERS

DON'T TALK ABOUT BRUNO

$13.50

two smash burgers, roasted corn & poblano, pepperjack cheese, chicharron, salsa roja, pickled red onion,

CANADIAN TUXEDO

$14.00

Topped: Cheese Curds, Truffle Garlic Aioli Demi-Glace, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Tater Tots

CLASSIC COW

$12.50

Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Special Sauce

DIRTIEST SWISS

$13.50

Stuffed: Swiss Topped: Soy Glazed Mushrooms, Parmesan & Herb Aioli, Caramelized Onion

FRIED ONION BUTTER BURGER

$14.00

Two Brisket Smash Burgers, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Bone Marrow Butter, Pickles, Special Sauce

PEANUT BUTTER PARADISE

$13.50

Topped: Pepperjack, Peanut Butter, Bacon Jam, Sea Salt Kettle Chips Served on a Croissant Bun

TRUE GRIT

$14.50

Stuffed: White Cheddar Topped: White Cheddar, Bacon, Battered Onion, Jalapeños, BBQ

FOWL LANGUAGE

$13.50

PLAIN BURGER

$11.00

Brisket, Sirloin, & Chuck Burger

ENTREE & KIDS

BISCUITS & HONEY BUTTER

$6.00

BOWL ROASTED CORN & POBLANO CHOWDER

$8.00

CUP ROASTED CORN & POBLANO CHOWDER

$5.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.00

Southern fried boneless chicken, Belgian waffles, served with maple syrup and honey butter

CHIPOTLE LETTUCE WRAPS

$14.00

SHREDDED CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, ROASTED CORN & POBLANO, PICKLED RED ONION, SMOKED CHEDDAR, CILANTRO AIOLI, ROMAINE

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Fried chicken, dill pickles

CLASSIC FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

FISH FRY

$17.50

HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN BISCUIT

$13.50

Double Decker Chicken Sandwich with Honey Butter & Pickles on a Buttermilk Biscuit

HOT RAMEN

$17.50

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS BURGER WITH CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

MAC BIG BOWL

$14.50

Creamy Cheddar and American Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Noodles

PULLED PORK COBB

$17.50

Harvest Greens, Pulled Pork, Egg, Marinated Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Honey Dijon Dressing

SALAD - THOUSAND DOLLAR

$15.50

SALAD - HOUSE

$5.00

Lettuce, Onion, Cucumber, Organic Greens, Choice of Dressing

SALAD - SOUTHWEST CAESAR

$17.50

Harvest Greens, Roasted Corn & Poblano Blend, Chipotle Chicken, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Chicharonn, Caesar Roja Dressing

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

SIDE SNAP PEA & BROCCOLI SLAW

$6.00

DONT FEAR THE REAPER

$13.00

DOWN SOUTH SAMMIES

BRISKET SAMMY

$15.00Out of stock

Beer Brisket, Snap Pea and Broccoli Slaw, Kansas City BBQ

CHIPOTLE BRISKET SAMMY

$15.00Out of stock

Brisket, Caramelized Onion, Chipotle Aioli

PULLED BACON SAMMY

$14.50Out of stock

Pulled Bacon, Fig Jam, Snap Pea and Broccoli Slaw

TRIPLE BACON BLT

$16.50

Pulled Bacon, Bacon Jam, Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

MAC BIG BOWL

$14.50

Creamy Cheddar Mac N Cheese

BBQ MAC BIG BOWL

$17.00Out of stock

Creamy Cheddar Mac, Pulled Bacon, Battered Onion, Kansas City BBQ & White BBQ

FANCY CHICKEN

$15.50

Fried Chicken, Snap Pea and Broccoli Slaw, Pickles, Chipotle Aioli

SOUTHWEST FOUL

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce

BASIC CHICK

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

HOT CHICK

$14.00Out of stock

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

SOUTHERN BELLE

$14.50

Fried Chicken Thigh, White BBQ, Crispy Brussels, Bacon

TATER TOTS

$8.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRY

$9.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$13.00

SIDE SLAW

$6.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

SAUCES

414 FIRE

$0.75

BLEU DRESSING

$0.75

BONE MARROW BUTTER

$2.00

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.75

CILANTRO AIOLI

$0.75

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

GRAVY

$1.00

HOLLANDAISE

$1.00

HONEY CHIPOTLE

$0.75

JALAPENO & GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75Out of stock

KANSAS BBQ

$0.75

KOREAN BBQ

$0.75

MAYO

MKE LAVA

$0.75

NASHVILLE

$0.75

PARM AIOLI

$0.75

PESTO AIOLI

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SALSA ROJA

$0.75

SAMBAL

$0.75

SESAME

$0.75Out of stock

SPECIAL SAUCE

$0.75

WHITE BBQ

$0.75

TRUFFLE

$0.75

DESSERTS

CROISSANT BEIGNETS

$7.00

Croissant Beignets Fried and Tossed in Maple Cinnamon Sugar served with Chocolate Sauce

RAZZ CHZCAKE

$9.00Out of stock
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

153 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

