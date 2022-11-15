Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Crafty's Coffee

No reviews yet

102 West Main Street

Panora, IA 50216

Popular Items

LATTE
MOCHA
MACCHIATO

Coffee

AMERICANO

Espresso watered down to regular strength

BREVE

Espresso mixed with steamed Half & Half

CAFE AU LAIT

Half coffee and half steamed milk

CAPPUCCINO

Espresso with generous amounts of steamed and foamy milk

HOT COFFEE

Proudly serving locally roasted Friedrich's beans.

COLD BREWED COFFEE

Featuring Friedrich's cold brew blend

ESPRESSO

FRAPPES

Strong cold brewed coffee blended with milk and flavor

LATTE

Espresso, milk, and optional flavor

MACCHIATO

Caramel drizzle and espresso float over flavored milk

MOCHA

Espresso, Ghirardelli sauce, and milk

RED EYE

Espresso and coffee to wake you up!

Special Combos

Non Coffee

Apple Cider

Available in the Fall and Winter

Ice Water

$0.25

Fog

Hot Cocoa

Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Lemonade

Milk

Refresher

Lightly sweetened and lightly caffeinated

Smoothies

Blended fruit and ice

Steamer

Flavored syrup and milk, hot or iced

Tea

Hot or iced, sweet or not

Yoli Passion 24oz

$2.95

Yoli Passion clean energy drink

Yoli Protein Shake

$6.00

Grass-fed whey protein shake blended with almond milk

Whipped Cream Cup

$1.00

Whipped cream for your favorite little

Hot Water Cup

$1.00

Lotus Energy

$3.95+

Italian Soda

Bakery

Bruegger's Bagels

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Cookie

Cake Slice \ Chocolate

$3.95Out of stock

Scone

$2.95

Scotcheroo

$2.45

Dunkers Donut

$1.60

Dunkers Donut Holes - Glazed Or Chocolate

$3.50

GF Crustless Quiche

$5.45

Jumbo Muffin - Lemon Blueberry

$2.95

Quantum Energy Square - Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Smooth, steady energy bar, featuring plant based protein and organic caffeine. 10g protein and energy equivalent to one cup of coffee. Dairy free, gluten free, and soy free.

GF Cinnamon Bar

$3.65Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

Out of stock

Brownie

$2.65

GF Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Bulk

1 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$28.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

9x13 Pan of Scotcheroos

$26.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

Bakers Dozen of Bagels

$13.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

9x13 Pan of Monkey Bread

$29.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

1 Dozen Scones

$28.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

Full Size Quiche

$34.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

Half Size Quiche

$16.95

Requires 48 Hour Notice

9x13 Pan of Brownies

$32.95

1 Dozen Jumbo Muffins

$34.95

1 Dozen Regular Muffins

$17.95

2 Dozen Mini Muffins

$17.95

1 Dozen Assorted Cookies (3oz)

$20.95

1 Dozen Assorted Cookies (Half Sized)

$10.95

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes

$12.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Housemade chicken salad made of chicken, cranberries, crisp green apples mayonnaise and honey on a Bibb lettuce leaf. Served on wheatberry bread.

Egg Salad on Croissant

$6.25

Housemade egg salad and Bibb lettuce leaf on a fluffy croissant.

BLT

$7.75

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayonnaise. Served with lightly toasted Italian Bread.

Reuben

$7.75

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye and panini pressed.

Rachel

$7.75

Roasted Turkey, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Marble Rye and panini pressed.

Spicy Beef and Cheddar

$7.75

Sliced Roast Beef, Cheddar cheese, whole grain mustard, fresh spinach and balsamic vinegar. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Turkey and Brie

$7.95

Roasted Turkey, Brie Cheese, fig preserves and spinach. Served on a panini pressed baguette.

The EMT

$8.95

Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado and Mayonnaise. Served on a panini pressed Ciabatta Hoagie.

The Jam

$8.95

Roasted Turkey, Scratch made Bacon Jam, Slice Mozzarella Cheese, and Crispy onion Strings. Served on a panini pressed Ciabatta Hoagie.

Grilled Cheddar

$4.25

Grilled Swiss

$4.25

Three slices Swiss cheese on ciabatta.

Grilled Ham and Cheddar

$5.50

Sliced Ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Grilled Ham and Swiss

$5.50

Slice Ham and Swiss Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Grilled Turkey and Cheddar

$5.95

Roasted Turkey and Cheddar Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Grilled Turkey and Swiss

$5.95

Roasted Turkey and Swiss Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Grilled Plain Beef and Cheddar

$5.95

Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Grilled Beef and Swiss

$5.95

Sliced beef and Swiss Cheese. Served on panini pressed Italian Bread.

Maid-Rite

$4.50Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Salad on Greens

$6.95

Our housemade chicken salad mix served on mixed greens with cucumbers and tomatoes.

Chef Salad

$8.50

Chopped Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Cucumber and hard boiled egg served on mixed greens with choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.95

A smaller salad with cucumber, tomato, and choice of dressing on mixed greens.

Sides

Chips - BBQ

$1.25

Chips - Sour Cream & Chive

$1.25

Chips - Plain

$1.25

Chips - Jalapeño

$1.25

Soup

Soup of the Day! Please call for the flavor of the day. Seasonal availability.

Cup of Soup - Potato Bacon

$3.95

Bowl of Soup - Potato Bacon

$5.95

Rollups

A bread free option! Each rollup is one slice of meat and one slice of cheese.

3 Turkey & Cheddar Rollups

$4.45

3 Ham & Cheddar Rollups

$4.95

3 Beef & Cheddar Rollups

$4.45

3 Turkey & Swiss Rollups

$4.45

3 Ham & Swiss Rollups

$4.95

3 Beef & Swiss Rollups

$4.45

Scoops

Kids Cone

$2.25

Kids Dish

$2.25

Single Cone

$3.00

Single Dish

$3.00

Double Cone

$4.00

Double Dish

$4.00

Waffle Single

$3.75

Waffle Double

$4.75

Special

Root Beer Float

$3.95+

Walking Sundae

$4.95

Affogato

$2.50+

Bottled Coke Products

16 oz Dasani Water

$0.93

20 oz Coke

$1.87

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.87

MM Orange Juice

$1.90

Cup with Ice

20 oz Sprite

$1.87

Fitz's Root Beer

$1.25

Monster Peachy Keen 16 oz

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique place to hang out and enjoy cakes, cookies, scones, and treats made from scratch. Handcrafted drinks make your day better! Also serving paninis and soup in rosemary bread bowls for lunch. Gluten free options available every day. In a hurry? Call for availability or for curbside pickup.

Location

102 West Main Street, Panora, IA 50216

Directions

