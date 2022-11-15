Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Crafty's Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A unique place to hang out and enjoy cakes, cookies, scones, and treats made from scratch. Handcrafted drinks make your day better! Also serving paninis and soup in rosemary bread bowls for lunch. Gluten free options available every day. In a hurry? Call for availability or for curbside pickup.
Location
102 West Main Street, Panora, IA 50216
