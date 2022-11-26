Cragers Restaurant 7218 N Tamiami Trail
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cragers has been a family restaurant staple in Sarasota, Florida for over 45 years. If you're looking for tasty, home-cooked meals, come join us!
7218 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243
