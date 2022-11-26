Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cragers Restaurant 7218 N Tamiami Trail

review star

No reviews yet

7218 N Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Crager's Classics

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

Four savory sausage links tucked in our classic cakes.

The Southerner

$13.00

Juicy Chicken Fried Steak smothered in country gravy partnered with two eggs. Served with hash browns & choice of bread.

Farmer's Favorite

$14.00

Two tender, center-cut pork chops paired with two eggs your way. Served with hash browns & choice of bread.

Fiesta Scrambler

$11.00

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs tossed with onions & tomatoes, topped with chili & cheddar cheese. Served with two tortillas & Picante.

The Double

$14.00

Double trouble! Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or corned beef hash paired up with two eggs for the perfect duo. Served with hash browns & choice of bread.

Country Style

$14.00

Country Ham partnered with two eggs, one side, & your choice of bread.

The Amish Way

$14.00

Thick-cut Amish Bacon partnered with two eggs, one side, & your choice of bread.

Cragers Benedict

$13.00

Two lightly fried eggs perched on a slice of hearty ham & a toasted English muffin, bathed in our house hollandaise. Served with a side of hash browns.

Country-Style Biscuits 'N Gravy

$10.00

Three of our homemade biscuits lined up and draped in country-style sausage gravy.

Light 'N Lean

$10.00

Two egg whites, two slices of turkey bacon, whole wheat toast and a bowl of fresh fruit for a light breakfast option.

Sunrise Sammies

Bacon, Egg & Cheesy Sammie

$10.00

Your choice of bread: white, wheat, sourdough, rye, English muffin, or tortilla.

Ham, Egg & Cheesey Sammie

$10.00

Your choice of bread: white, wheat, sourdough, rye, English muffin, or tortilla.

Sausage, Egg & Cheesy Sammie

$10.00

Your choice of: white, wheat, sourdough, rye, English muffin, or tortilla.

Spinach, Tomato & Egg White Sammie

$10.00

Your choice of: white, wheat, sourdough, rye, English muffin, or tortilla.

Griddle Greats

Crager's Cakes

$6.00+

Our stacks come Short & Tall. Make 'em plain or fancy!

Fluffy French Toast

$8.00

A traditional favorite dusted in powdered sugar. Three slices just right!

The Basic Belgium

$7.00

The Crager's way - our classic waffle is big & beautiful.

The Deuces

$12.00

You know 'em and love 'em! Your choice of one of the following paired with two eggs, two bacon, & two sausage links: - Pancakes - French Toast - Waffle - Biscuits & Gravy

One Cake

$2.00

One French Toast

$2.00

Original Omelets

Crager's Classic Omelet

$13.00

Your choice of bacon or hearty ham sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and a choice of bread.

Joanne's Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Straight from the garden! Loaded with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & feta cheese.

The Fiesta Omelet

$14.00

A party of flavors! Dancing with tomatoes, peppers, onions, shredded cheese, & salsa. Served with hash browns & a choice of bread.

The Man-let

$15.00

This "manly appetite" inspired omelet is loaded with bacon, ham & sausage covered up in shredded cheese and cooked to perfection. Paired with hash browns & a choice of bread.

Quenchers

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Water

Milk

$4.00

Grazin' Go-To's

Onion Rings

$9.00

Lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with our own "Horsey Sauce" upon request.

Cheese Fries

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Five fresh tenders lightly battered and fried just right. Served with Honey mustard.

Sweet Potato Fries & Apple Butter

$7.00

Sweet potato fries lightly tossed in cinnamon sugar paired with a side of Apple Butter for dippin'.

Fresh 'N Fit

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.00+

Loaded with beef, mixed veggies, & potatoes.

Crager's Chili

$4.00+

Slow-simmered with beef, onions, beans, & our special base, sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Chicken Classic Salad

$15.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken served over a fresh garden bed with tomato wedges, a hard-boiled egg, and homemade croutons.

The Ultimate Taco Salad

$13.00

Hand-fried tortilla shell loaded with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives and topped with savory taco meat and shredded cheese.

Chef's Choice Salad

$15.00

Your classic chef's salad - Julienne ham & roasted turkey atop a bed of fresh greens sprinkled with American cheese and our homemade croutons.

Very Berry Salad

$13.00

Fresh strawberries and blueberries resting on top of garden-fresh greens paired with feta cheese & our Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Crager's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Homemade chicken salad served over a field of greens, tomatoes, & cheese. Paired with crackers.

Sunshine-Stuffed Tomato & Tuna

$13.00

A beautiful display of fresh tuna & a sun-ripened tomato. Served with hard-boiled eggs & crackers.

Sweet 'N Simple

$10.00

Large bowl of fresh, seasonal fruit.

Sunset Sammies

The B.L.T.

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato piled high on fresh white bread toasted to perfection.

Crager's Club

$13.00

This one's a triple-decker piled high with ham or turkey, stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese.

The Florida Philly

$12.00

Sliced roast beef with sautéed onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers.

Patty's Melt

$13.50

A long-time favorite! Black Angus burger smothered in caramelized onions and swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread.

Rueben on Rye

$12.00

Just how it should be - Corned Beef thinly sliced, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing grilled to golden perfection on rye bread.

The CFC

$13.00

Juicy and tender chicken, fried to fantastic, stacked with lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Grilled on Sourdough bread.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Diner-style, big beef patty cooked fresh and topped with classic American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

The Afternoon'ers

Red's Killer Meatloaf

$16.00

A secret Crager's special served with rustic mashed potatoes and a choice of a veggie and bread.

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.00

Three plump & juicy pieces of chicken served with rustic mashed potatoes and a choice of veggie and bread.

Smothered Pork Chops

$16.00

Two center-cut chops smothered in sautéed onions and gravy served with rustic mashed potatoes and a choice of veggie and bread.

Liver & Onions

$14.00

Our take on this traditional classic is served with rustic mashed potatoes and a choice of veggie and bread.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Classic Chicken Fried Steak covered in country gravy. Paired with rustic mashed potatoes and a choice of veggie and bread.

Grill Grazed Chicken

$16.00

Two boneless breasts of chicken grilled to perfection. Served with BBQ sauce, rustic mashed potatoes, and a choice of veggie and bread.

The Sweet Shop

Old-Fashioned Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice cream floating in your choice of soda.

Simple Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream draped in Hershey's Chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and a strawberry.

Warm Apple Pie

$6.00

A slice of apple heaven topped with brown sugar and whipped cream.

Colossal Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Giant cinnamon roll topped with creamy icing.

Warm Cherry Pie

$6.00

Kid's "A.M." Menu

Smiley Cakes

$6.00

Three of our silver-dollar-sized Cragers Cakes topped with fresh bananas and whipped cream.

Piglets-In-A-Blanket

$7.00

Two Sausage links wrapped up snug in our Crager's Cakes.

Wakey Wakey Eggs 'N Bakey

$6.00

One egg cooked any way, two strips of bacon and a piece of dough, to get the morning going!

Good Old-Fashioned Oats

$3.00

Hearty 'N healthy! Classic Quaker Oats topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Kid's "P.M." Menu

Grilled Cheesey

$6.00

Grilled white bread filled with American Cheese and served with fries. A golden classic!

Chicky Tenders

$7.00

Two of our Crager's tenders, served with fries.

Hot Doggy

$6.00

An all-beef kid's hot dog served on a white bun and paired with french fries.

Classy Burger

$7.00

A perfect portion of our Crager's Classic Cheeseburger served with fries. This one is a plain cheeseburger, but upon request toppings can be added to your liking.

A La Carte Menu

Jar of Jam

$8.50

Side of Jam or Apple Butter

$0.75

Bacon Side 3

$4.25

Amish Bacon Sides

$5.50

Sausage Patty (2 Patties)

$4.00

Sausage Links Side (3)

$4.25

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.00

Hashbrowns Side

$3.00

Homefries Side

$3.00

French Fries Side

$3.00

Bread

$3.50+

Grits Side

$3.00

Small Fruit Bowl Side

$4.00

One Egg Side

$1.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes Side

$2.50

Side Salad On Meal

$3.00

Half Bis N Gavy

$6.00

Two Eggs (Side)

$3.00

Full Plate Of Broccoli

$10.00

Ham

$4.00

Add Onion

$0.80

House Salad

$5.00

Daily Specials

Veteran's Special

$13.00

Turkey Dinner. Mash/ Green Bean Casc/corn Bread

$15.00

Ribeye Veggie Rosemarry Potato Season Veggies Cornbread

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Baked Chicken Greenbean Mashed Potato Cornbread

$14.00

Complete Turk Dinner

$17.25

Daily Spec

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cragers has been a family restaurant staple in Sarasota, Florida for over 45 years. If you're looking for tasty, home-cooked meals, come join us!

Location

7218 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243

Directions

Gallery
Cragers Restaurant image
Cragers Restaurant image
Cragers Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine - 6233 14th St W.
orange star4.7 • 402
6233 14th St W. Bradenton, FL 34207
View restaurantnext
BradenTrucky - 5239 Manatee Ave W
orange starNo Reviews
1435 Tallevast Rd Sarasota, FL 34243
View restaurantnext
FOOD+BEER - Bradenton
orange starNo Reviews
4808 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34207
View restaurantnext
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf - Sarasota
orange starNo Reviews
3815 N Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34234
View restaurantnext
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf - Bradenton
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Cortez Road W Bradenton, FL 34207
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Cuban Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3232 North Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL 34234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sarasota

Duval's Fresh. Local. Seafood.
orange star4.6 • 6,599
1435 Main St Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gabbiano
orange star4.7 • 4,250
5104 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Sarasota Clark - 4067 Clark Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,451
4067 Clark Rd Sarasota, FL 34233
View restaurantnext
Island House Tap & Grill - Siesta Key
orange star4.5 • 1,197
5110 Ocean Blvd Sarasota, FL 34242
View restaurantnext
Tony's Chicago Beef - Sarasota
orange star4.6 • 1,065
6569 Superior Ave Sarasota, FL 34231
View restaurantnext
El Melvin Cocina Mexicana - 1355 Main St.
orange star4.3 • 801
1355 Main St. Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sarasota
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston