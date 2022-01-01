Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fronk's in Bellflower

No reviews yet

16922 Bellflower Boulevard

Bellflower, CA 90706

Order Again

APPETIZERS AND STARTERS

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.95

Fronk's Famous Fries topped with a mild spicy chili, melted jack, and cheddar cheese, baked just right.

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$13.95

Hand cut fries topped with chopped Maple Bacon, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese, and baked to perfection and served with our Chipotle Ranch sauce. (Regular or Spicy)

Hand Cut French Fries

$5.95

Fresh and hand cut, deep fried to order and tossed in our own seasoning. Served with Chipotle Ranch. A True Fronk's must have.

Half Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

World Famous Sweet Potato Fries FULL

$8.25
Hand Battered Onion Rings HALF

$5.95

Fresh and hand cut, deep fried to order and tossed in our own seasoning. Served with Chipotle Ranch. A True Fronk's must have.

Hand Battered Onion Rings FULL

$9.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

Crispy seasoned Tortilla Chips topped with our slow roasted Pulled Pork, chopped Tomato, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, housemade Salsa and melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses.

Hand Battered Zucchini Sticks

$5.55+

Fresh-Never-frozen hand cut Zucchini spears. Hand battered and fried to perfection.

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.95

6 Hand cut pickle spears, hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with our homemade Ranch

Deep Fried Muchrooms

$9.95

Amazing - Hand battered, to order and served with our homemade Ranch. Be careful - they're hot inside.

Battered Corn

$5.95+

You'll never look at corn the same way again! Served with our homemade Jalapeño Ranch.

Battered Chicken Strips

$14.95

Our famous tender strips of fresh chicken (never frozen) marinated in our housemade Citrus-Dijon, then hand battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with four homemade dipping sauces. Amazing!

6 Piece Wings

$13.00

Your choice of sauce: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper

12 Piece Wings

$21.00

Your choice of sauces: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper

24 Piece Wings

$36.00

Your choice of sauces: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Fried Avocado

$9.95

FRESH BAKED FLATBREAD PIZZAS

Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread

$13.95

Topped with our aged Burger, Maple Bacon, melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, Pickled Red Onion.

Barbecue Pulled Pork Flatbread

$13.95

Topped with our tender slow roasted Pulled Pork, roasted Red Pepper, melted Mozzarella cheese, and finished with a drizzled of our barbecue sauce.

New York Classic Flatbread

$13.95

Simple and delicious. Topped with a classic red sauce, fresh melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.75

Mushroom & Herb Flatbread

$13.75

Topped with sliced, sautéed Mushrooms, a blend of savory herbs, melted Mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with a Balsamic reduction.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

SALADS

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.75

Choose our Fronk's House Salad or Bacon Blue Salad, then choose our Smoked Sausage Chilli, Soup of the Day, or our Panko-Parmesan Mac -N-Cheese

Fronk's House Salad

$6.95+

Fresh Romaine, Iceberg, and Spring Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, roasted Corn, Grape Tomato, a mix of Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Tortilla Strips and our light Citrus Vinaigrette.

Bacon Blue Salad

$6.95+

Romaine, Iceberg, and Spring Greens, Grape Tomatoes, crumbled Blue Cheese, chopped Maple Bacon. Served with our own Ranch Dressing.

HOMEMADE SOUPS

Smoked Sausage Chili

$5.95+

House made Chili like you've never had it before.

Soup O' the Day

$5.95+

Made from scratch - see server for details

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sammy

$19.55

The best you'll ever have - A true customer favourite Slow roasted Pulled Pork smothered in our homemade Barbecue Sauce, topped with melted Jack Cheese and tangy Cole Slaw for that perfect flavour contrast.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$19.55

Crispy battered Cod topped with homemade tartar sauce, on a bed of fresh Cole Slaw and lettuce greens.

Spicy Mother Clucker

$19.95

Seared Blackened Chicken Breast topped with an Onion Ring, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, melted Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, fresh Lettuce, and Tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$19.95

Crispy battered chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato, and homemade Ranch dressing.

Avocado Chicken Club

$19.95

Citrus-Dijon grilled chicken breast with maple bacon, smashed avocado, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Chicken Club

$18.95

Gourment Turkey BURGERS

The Hippy Sack

$19.55Out of stock

Our bun-less, lettuce wrapped lean Turkey Burger with sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, grilled Onions, Tomato, and easy Mayo

Turkey Burger Supreme

$19.55Out of stock

Lean gourmet Turkey Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Burger Sauce.

BBQ Bacon Turkey Burger

$19.55Out of stock

Homemade Barbecue Sauce, Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.

Avocado Turkey Burger

$19.55Out of stock

Our Gourmet Turkey Burger, Smashed Avocado, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.

HAND CRAFTED BURGERS

Fronkin' Chili Cheese Burger

$19.55

1/2 LB Burger topped with our mild spicy chili and extra cheddar cheese, our house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions.

Fronkin' Burger

$19.55

A Customer Favorite! Our 1/2 pound Burger topped with a big battered Onion Ring, Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack Cheese, and our famous homemade Chipotle Ranch Sauce.

The Mighty Max

$19.55

Honoring everyone's mighty love of our Mac-n-Cheese. Our 1/2 pound Burger topped with grilled Mac-N-Cheese, extra Cheddar cheese, lettuce, Mayo, and BBQ Sauce.

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.55

1/2 Pound Burger with pickled jalapeños, Grilled Onions, thick cut Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack Cheese, and our homemade Burger Sauce.

Cheeseburger Supreme

$18.95

1/2 Pound Burger topped with Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, and our House Burger Sauce.

The Bull Burger

$19.55

1/2 LB Burger topped with a fried egg, Maple Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

The Ha'BULL'nero Burger (Hot)

$19.55

Our Bull Burger with our own Habanero Relish.

The Philly Pig

$19.55

1/2 LB Burger topped with slow roasted Pulled Pork, sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, fresh Lettuce and Mayo.

The Big Hunk O' Love

$19.55

Elvis inspired. Don't think just do it. 1/2 LB Burger topped with real creamy Peanut Butter, thick cut Maple Bacon, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, and fresh Lettuce.

The Maple Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.55

1/2 LB Burger with thick cut Maple Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Sauce.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.55

1/2 LB Burger topped with home made Barbecue Sauce (Regular or SPICY), Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, melted Cheddar cheese, and Mayo.

El Diablo (Hot)

$19.55

1/2 LB cayenne seared Burger, home made Habanero Relish, Jalapeños, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, melted Jack Cheese and Mayo.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$19.55

What more do you need to know? It's a 1/2 LB Burger, thick cut Maple Bacon, melted Jack cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and a ton of our smashed Avocado.

The Little Piggy

$19.55

Nothing little about it. A 1/2 LB Burger with slow roasted Pulled Pork, melted Jack cheese, Coleslaw and Mayo.

The Mighty Mushroom Swiss

$19.55

Our 1/2 LB Burger topped with fresh sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, melted Swiss Cheese and Mayo.

Bacon Blue

$19.55

1/2 lb burger, piled high with melty bleu cheese crumbles, thickcut maple bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and a little mayo.

FROM THE GRILL

Fire Grilled Chicken Skewers

$21.95

14 Ounces of our famous Citrus-Dijon glazed chunks of boneless Chicken Breast grilled to perfection. Also available in Barbecue or Blackened.

Fire Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$19.95+

Fire Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Skewers

$28.95

Shrimp and Chicken Skewers grilled to perfection. Choose Citrus-Dijon, BBQ, or Blackened chicken.

Pulled Pork & Smoked Sausage

$21.95

A Customer Favorite. A perfect pairing of our tender Pulled Pork and Louisiana Smoked Sausage.

MAC-N-CHEESE

Buffalo Chicken Mac-N-Cheese

$16.50

Hand battered Buffalo Chicken with panko-parmesan crusted Mac N' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese

$16.50

An absolute customer Favorite! Dive into 8 ounces of our slow roasted Barbecue Pulled Pork topped with our famous piping hot Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.

Cheeseburger Mac-N-Cheese

$16.50

Seared Angus Burger with our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese. You may sub Gourmet Turkey Burger.

The Standard Mac-N-Cheese

$15.95

Nothing shy of cheesy perfection with our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.

Cheddar Bacon Mac-N-Cheese

$15.95

Chopped, thick cut maple bacon tossed in and topped with even more bacon.

Jalepeño Mac-N-Cheese

$15.50

Spicy bites of Jalapeno tossed into our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.

BATTERED & BEAUTIFUL

Battered Chicken-N-Chips

$21.95

Legendary tender juicy chicken tenderloin strips, hand battered and served with seasoned fries, fresh coleslaw and four homemade dipping sauces.

Battered Shrimp-N-Chips

$26.95

Crispy battered shrimp served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, and our zesty cocktail sauce.

The "Frying Nemo" Fishermans Platter

$32.95

Fresh hand battered Cod fillets deep fried. Paired with choice of Citrus-Dijon grilled or hand battered Shrimp. Served with our Seasoned Fries, fresh coleslaw, fresh Lemon, and our homemade Tartar Sauce.

Classic Fish-N-Chips

$21.95

Fresh hand battered Cod fillets served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, and homemade Tartar Sauce.

ORIGINAL BABY BACK RIBS

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$36.95

served with two sides. Reg BBQ or SPICY BBQ!

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$25.95

served with two sides. Reg BBQ or SPICY BBQ!

Chicken Skewers & Ribs

$33.95

Choose Barbecue, Blackened, or Citrus-Dijon grilled chicken. Served with our signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs.

Pulled Pork & Ribs

$33.95

Our famous Pulled Pork slow roasted for hours paired with our signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs.

Battered Chicken Strips & Ribs

$33.95

Our famous hand battered *Chicken Strips with our Signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs. Chicken strips served with 4 homemade dipping sauces: Barbecue, Buffalo, Ranch, and Chipotle Ranch.

Three Wise Men

$41.95

8 Ounces of Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack of Our Signature BABY BACK RIBS, and 2 - Louisiana Hot Links with your choice of 3 sides.

Four Horse Men

$44.95

8 OZs of Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack of our Signature Ribs, BBQ Chicken Skewers, and 2 - Louisiana Hot Links, with your choice of 4 sides

COCINA DE SUAREZ

The Juan and Only Burrito

$14.95

A ONE POUND BURRITO. Flour tortilla with chicken breast, refried beans, rice, egg, jack and cheddar cheese topped with MAC-N-CHEESE (Dry)

Burrito

$15.95+

One pound burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans, pico de Gallo, and topped with red or green sauce.

Suarez Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Delicious grilled chicken, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.

Suarez Pork Nachos

$14.95

Tender pork, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.

Suarez Asada Nachos

$14.95

Perfectly prepared carne asada, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.

Pork Taco

$3.50

Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.

Asada Taco

$3.50

Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.

Fish Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.

Combo Tacos w/ Rice and Beans (Any 3)

$14.95+

Asada Fries

$15.95

Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla with mozzarella cheese & pico de gallo. Citrus Chicken or Asada

DESSERTS

Peanut Butter Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$11.95

An oven baked fudge brownie on a bed of REAL melted Peanut Butter. Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Chopped Peanuts, Chocolate Sprinkles and Whipped Cream.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Chopped Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Sprinkles.

Root Beer Float

$7.95

Barq's Root Beer topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles

Guinness Beer Float

$8.95

Guinness Stout topped with Vanilla ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles. *Contains alcohol.

Peanut Butter Stout Float

$8.95

Our delicious Peanut Butter Milk Stout topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles. *Contains alcohol.

Ice Cream Cup

$4.95

HOMEMADE SOFT DRINKS

Homemade Lemonade and Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Homemade Lemonade with our homemade mix, shaken, not stirred.

Wild Berry Lemonade Cooler

$5.50

Lightly sparkling homemade lemonade coolers infused with real Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.

Wild Berry Tea

$4.75

Vanilla Cream

$4.25

Handmade to order, Choose from Vanilla Cream or Wild Berry.

Vanilla Pepsi

$4.25

FOUNTAIN SODA

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Mug Root Beer

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Cherry Sprite

$3.75

Coffee

$4.75

Water

Soda Water

Lemonade

$3.75

KIDS MENU

Kids Drink

$2.95

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.95

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.95

KIDS Hamburger

$8.95

KIDS Veggie Burger

$8.95

KIDS Pulled Pork Sammy

$8.95

KIDS BLT Sandwich

$8.95

KIDS Chicken Finger

$9.55

KIDS Chicken Skewers

$9.55

KIDS 3 Piece Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

KIDS 6 Piece Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

KIDS 6 Piece Battered Shrimp

$15.95

SIDES

SIDE Mac N' Cheese

$5.95

SIDE Barbecue Baked Beans

$5.50

SIDE Cole Slaw

$5.50

SIDE Rice

$3.95

SIDE Beans

$3.95

A LA CARTE

6 PIECE Shrimp Skewer

$10.55

12 PIECE Shrimp Skewer

$22.95

CHICKEN SKEWER

$8.95

Baby Back Ribs HALF

$27.00

Baby Back Ribs FULL

$31.00

Sausage Link

$5.95

Battered Shrimp

$10.55

SAUCES

RANCH

$0.75

GREEN SALSA

$0.75

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

JALALEPÑO RANCH

$0.75

COCKTAIL

$0.75

TARTAR

$0.75

HABANERO RELISH

$1.00

BURGER SAUCE

$0.75

CREMA

$0.75

SPICY BBQ

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

Brunch

Prime Rib Breakfast

$23.95
