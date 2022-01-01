- Home
- Bellflower
- Fronk's in Bellflower
Fronk's in Bellflower
No reviews yet
16922 Bellflower Boulevard
Bellflower, CA 90706
APPETIZERS AND STARTERS
Chili Cheese Fries
Fronk's Famous Fries topped with a mild spicy chili, melted jack, and cheddar cheese, baked just right.
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Hand cut fries topped with chopped Maple Bacon, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese, and baked to perfection and served with our Chipotle Ranch sauce. (Regular or Spicy)
Hand Cut French Fries
Fresh and hand cut, deep fried to order and tossed in our own seasoning. Served with Chipotle Ranch. A True Fronk's must have.
Half Sweet Potato Fries
World Famous Sweet Potato Fries FULL
Hand Battered Onion Rings HALF
Hand Battered Onion Rings FULL
Pulled Pork Nachos
Crispy seasoned Tortilla Chips topped with our slow roasted Pulled Pork, chopped Tomato, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, housemade Salsa and melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses.
Hand Battered Zucchini Sticks
Fresh-Never-frozen hand cut Zucchini spears. Hand battered and fried to perfection.
Deep Fried Pickles
6 Hand cut pickle spears, hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with our homemade Ranch
Deep Fried Muchrooms
Amazing - Hand battered, to order and served with our homemade Ranch. Be careful - they're hot inside.
Battered Corn
You'll never look at corn the same way again! Served with our homemade Jalapeño Ranch.
Battered Chicken Strips
Our famous tender strips of fresh chicken (never frozen) marinated in our housemade Citrus-Dijon, then hand battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with four homemade dipping sauces. Amazing!
6 Piece Wings
Your choice of sauce: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper
12 Piece Wings
Your choice of sauces: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper
24 Piece Wings
Your choice of sauces: Buffalo BBQ Spicy BBQ Lemon Pepper
Blackened Chicken Nachos
Fried Avocado
FRESH BAKED FLATBREAD PIZZAS
Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread
Topped with our aged Burger, Maple Bacon, melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, Pickled Red Onion.
Barbecue Pulled Pork Flatbread
Topped with our tender slow roasted Pulled Pork, roasted Red Pepper, melted Mozzarella cheese, and finished with a drizzled of our barbecue sauce.
New York Classic Flatbread
Simple and delicious. Topped with a classic red sauce, fresh melted Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses.
Classic Pepperoni Flatbread
Mushroom & Herb Flatbread
Topped with sliced, sautéed Mushrooms, a blend of savory herbs, melted Mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with a Balsamic reduction.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Flatbread
SALADS
Soup & Salad Combo
Choose our Fronk's House Salad or Bacon Blue Salad, then choose our Smoked Sausage Chilli, Soup of the Day, or our Panko-Parmesan Mac -N-Cheese
Fronk's House Salad
Fresh Romaine, Iceberg, and Spring Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, roasted Corn, Grape Tomato, a mix of Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Tortilla Strips and our light Citrus Vinaigrette.
Bacon Blue Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, and Spring Greens, Grape Tomatoes, crumbled Blue Cheese, chopped Maple Bacon. Served with our own Ranch Dressing.
HOMEMADE SOUPS
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
Pulled Pork Sammy
The best you'll ever have - A true customer favourite Slow roasted Pulled Pork smothered in our homemade Barbecue Sauce, topped with melted Jack Cheese and tangy Cole Slaw for that perfect flavour contrast.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy battered Cod topped with homemade tartar sauce, on a bed of fresh Cole Slaw and lettuce greens.
Spicy Mother Clucker
Seared Blackened Chicken Breast topped with an Onion Ring, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, melted Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, fresh Lettuce, and Tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Crispy battered chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato, and homemade Ranch dressing.
Avocado Chicken Club
Citrus-Dijon grilled chicken breast with maple bacon, smashed avocado, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Chicken Club
Gourment Turkey BURGERS
The Hippy Sack
Our bun-less, lettuce wrapped lean Turkey Burger with sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, grilled Onions, Tomato, and easy Mayo
Turkey Burger Supreme
Lean gourmet Turkey Burger, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Burger Sauce.
BBQ Bacon Turkey Burger
Homemade Barbecue Sauce, Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.
Avocado Turkey Burger
Our Gourmet Turkey Burger, Smashed Avocado, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo.
HAND CRAFTED BURGERS
Fronkin' Chili Cheese Burger
1/2 LB Burger topped with our mild spicy chili and extra cheddar cheese, our house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions.
Fronkin' Burger
A Customer Favorite! Our 1/2 pound Burger topped with a big battered Onion Ring, Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack Cheese, and our famous homemade Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
The Mighty Max
Honoring everyone's mighty love of our Mac-n-Cheese. Our 1/2 pound Burger topped with grilled Mac-N-Cheese, extra Cheddar cheese, lettuce, Mayo, and BBQ Sauce.
Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 Pound Burger with pickled jalapeños, Grilled Onions, thick cut Maple Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack Cheese, and our homemade Burger Sauce.
Cheeseburger Supreme
1/2 Pound Burger topped with Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese, and our House Burger Sauce.
The Bull Burger
1/2 LB Burger topped with a fried egg, Maple Bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
The Ha'BULL'nero Burger (Hot)
Our Bull Burger with our own Habanero Relish.
The Philly Pig
1/2 LB Burger topped with slow roasted Pulled Pork, sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, fresh Lettuce and Mayo.
The Big Hunk O' Love
Elvis inspired. Don't think just do it. 1/2 LB Burger topped with real creamy Peanut Butter, thick cut Maple Bacon, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, and fresh Lettuce.
The Maple Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 LB Burger with thick cut Maple Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Burger Sauce.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 LB Burger topped with home made Barbecue Sauce (Regular or SPICY), Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, melted Cheddar cheese, and Mayo.
El Diablo (Hot)
1/2 LB cayenne seared Burger, home made Habanero Relish, Jalapeños, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Onions, fresh Lettuce, Tomato, melted Jack Cheese and Mayo.
Bacon Avocado Burger
What more do you need to know? It's a 1/2 LB Burger, thick cut Maple Bacon, melted Jack cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and a ton of our smashed Avocado.
The Little Piggy
Nothing little about it. A 1/2 LB Burger with slow roasted Pulled Pork, melted Jack cheese, Coleslaw and Mayo.
The Mighty Mushroom Swiss
Our 1/2 LB Burger topped with fresh sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, melted Swiss Cheese and Mayo.
Bacon Blue
1/2 lb burger, piled high with melty bleu cheese crumbles, thickcut maple bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and a little mayo.
FROM THE GRILL
Fire Grilled Chicken Skewers
14 Ounces of our famous Citrus-Dijon glazed chunks of boneless Chicken Breast grilled to perfection. Also available in Barbecue or Blackened.
Fire Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Fire Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Fire Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp and Chicken Skewers grilled to perfection. Choose Citrus-Dijon, BBQ, or Blackened chicken.
Pulled Pork & Smoked Sausage
A Customer Favorite. A perfect pairing of our tender Pulled Pork and Louisiana Smoked Sausage.
MAC-N-CHEESE
Buffalo Chicken Mac-N-Cheese
Hand battered Buffalo Chicken with panko-parmesan crusted Mac N' Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac-N-Cheese
An absolute customer Favorite! Dive into 8 ounces of our slow roasted Barbecue Pulled Pork topped with our famous piping hot Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.
Cheeseburger Mac-N-Cheese
Seared Angus Burger with our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese. You may sub Gourmet Turkey Burger.
The Standard Mac-N-Cheese
Nothing shy of cheesy perfection with our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.
Cheddar Bacon Mac-N-Cheese
Chopped, thick cut maple bacon tossed in and topped with even more bacon.
Jalepeño Mac-N-Cheese
Spicy bites of Jalapeno tossed into our Panko Parmesan crusted Mac-N-Cheese.
BATTERED & BEAUTIFUL
Battered Chicken-N-Chips
Legendary tender juicy chicken tenderloin strips, hand battered and served with seasoned fries, fresh coleslaw and four homemade dipping sauces.
Battered Shrimp-N-Chips
Crispy battered shrimp served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, and our zesty cocktail sauce.
The "Frying Nemo" Fishermans Platter
Fresh hand battered Cod fillets deep fried. Paired with choice of Citrus-Dijon grilled or hand battered Shrimp. Served with our Seasoned Fries, fresh coleslaw, fresh Lemon, and our homemade Tartar Sauce.
Classic Fish-N-Chips
Fresh hand battered Cod fillets served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, and homemade Tartar Sauce.
ORIGINAL BABY BACK RIBS
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
served with two sides. Reg BBQ or SPICY BBQ!
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
served with two sides. Reg BBQ or SPICY BBQ!
Chicken Skewers & Ribs
Choose Barbecue, Blackened, or Citrus-Dijon grilled chicken. Served with our signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs.
Pulled Pork & Ribs
Our famous Pulled Pork slow roasted for hours paired with our signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs.
Battered Chicken Strips & Ribs
Our famous hand battered *Chicken Strips with our Signature Barbecue Baby Back Ribs. Chicken strips served with 4 homemade dipping sauces: Barbecue, Buffalo, Ranch, and Chipotle Ranch.
Three Wise Men
8 Ounces of Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack of Our Signature BABY BACK RIBS, and 2 - Louisiana Hot Links with your choice of 3 sides.
Four Horse Men
8 OZs of Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack of our Signature Ribs, BBQ Chicken Skewers, and 2 - Louisiana Hot Links, with your choice of 4 sides
COCINA DE SUAREZ
The Juan and Only Burrito
A ONE POUND BURRITO. Flour tortilla with chicken breast, refried beans, rice, egg, jack and cheddar cheese topped with MAC-N-CHEESE (Dry)
Burrito
One pound burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans, pico de Gallo, and topped with red or green sauce.
Suarez Chicken Nachos
Delicious grilled chicken, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.
Suarez Pork Nachos
Tender pork, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.
Suarez Asada Nachos
Perfectly prepared carne asada, crisp tortilla chips, refried beans, guajillo salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos, and melted cheese with a pico de Gallo garnish. Sour cream, salsa verde, and habanero on the side.
Chicken Taco
Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.
Pork Taco
Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.
Asada Taco
Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.
Fish Taco
Onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of salsa.
Combo Tacos w/ Rice and Beans (Any 3)
Asada Fries
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with mozzarella cheese & pico de gallo. Citrus Chicken or Asada
DESSERTS
Peanut Butter Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
An oven baked fudge brownie on a bed of REAL melted Peanut Butter. Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Chopped Peanuts, Chocolate Sprinkles and Whipped Cream.
Hot Fudge Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Chopped Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Sprinkles.
Root Beer Float
Barq's Root Beer topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles
Guinness Beer Float
Guinness Stout topped with Vanilla ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles. *Contains alcohol.
Peanut Butter Stout Float
Our delicious Peanut Butter Milk Stout topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Sprinkles. *Contains alcohol.
Ice Cream Cup
HOMEMADE SOFT DRINKS
Homemade Lemonade and Arnold Palmer
Homemade Lemonade with our homemade mix, shaken, not stirred.
Wild Berry Lemonade Cooler
Lightly sparkling homemade lemonade coolers infused with real Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.
Wild Berry Tea
Vanilla Cream
Handmade to order, Choose from Vanilla Cream or Wild Berry.
Vanilla Pepsi
FOUNTAIN SODA
KIDS MENU
SIDES
A LA CARTE
SAUCES
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
LA's Premier Sports Bar & Restaurant
16922 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706