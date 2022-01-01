Craigie on Main

2017 Philip Lardot Riesling Trocken 'Der Graf'

Beautifully complex Riesling is one of the all-time great versatile wines, and a favorite of ours here at Craigie for its affinity with so many different types of food. This particular selection from a small producer in Germany on the Mosel River fits the bill perfectly. Lardot makes wine that doesn’t quite fit into the regional wine framework in that part of the world – his wines are fermented naturally, only lightly filtered, and with minimal amounts of preservatives added. An extended aging in barrel on lees helps develop an almost satin-like mouthfeel despite high acidity.