Craigie on Main
6,640 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
“Like a Dinner Party at Home With Close Friends.” Chef Tony Maws – winner of the 2011 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northeast – combines French-inspired “nose-to-tail refined rusticity” with ”no exceptions” local, seasonal, & organic or natural ingredients. Enjoy the bar (Food & Wine’s ”Top 100 in US”), ”Our Sunday Best Brunch”, and six and eight-course Tasting Menus.
Location
853 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
Artifact Cider Project - The Station
No Reviews
438 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge