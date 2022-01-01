Restaurant header imageView gallery

Craigie on Main

6,640 Reviews

$$$$

853 Main Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

The Craigie on Main Burger
Togarashi Fries
Housemade TCHO Chocolate Chip Cookies

A La Carte

The Craigie on Main Burger

The Craigie on Main Burger

$19.00

The original Craigie on Main Burger is back! Hardwick Farms grass-fed beef, with Shelburne Farms cheddar cheese, house-made mace ketchup, lettuce and red onions.

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$8.00

served with housemade mace ketchup

Housemade TCHO Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

2 big cookies!

To-Go Cocktails

Air Mail

$16.00

light refreshing yet complex sparkler // white rum, local honey, lime acid, Angostura bitters, Cinzano Prosecco

Pendennis Club

$13.00+

stone fruit-infused gin gimlet // Hayman's London Dry Gin, Orchard Apricot, lime acid, Peychaud's bitters

Attention

$13.00+

for the adventurous - a martini laced with anise and purple flowers // Hayman's London Dry Gin, Dolin Dry Vermouth, violette, absinthe, orange bitters

Rambler

$13.00+

think of this as a light manhattan variation // applejack, sweet vermouth, cardamaro, aromatic bitters

Left Hand

$13.00+

negroni variation for the winter // Evan Williams Bonded Bourbon, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Campari, chocolate mole bitters

Green Chile Michelada Sauce

$10.00

8 oz. (makes up to 8 micheladas)

Craigie Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz. (makes up to 6 Bloody Marys)

To-Go Beer

Veltins Pilsener

Veltins Pilsener

$5.00

classic german pilsner with subtle malt and pleasant grassy character / 16 oz. can / 4.8%

Zero Gravity Cone Head IPA

Zero Gravity Cone Head IPA

$6.00

all citra-hopped ipa brewed with pilsner malt and american wheat / 16 oz. can / 5.7%

Stillwater Insetto

Stillwater Insetto

$8.00

a dry-hopped sour ale with italian plum / 12 oz. can / 5.0%

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$8.00

tart, refreshing wheat ale that is kettle-soured with sea salt, coriander, and blood oranges / 12 oz. can / 4.2%

Stillwater Insetto

Stillwater Insetto

$9.00

saison brewed with local grains and fresh cascade hops / 12 oz. can / 7.0%

Springdale Brig

Springdale Brig

$8.00

mocha stout infused with locally-roasted coffee, cacao nibs and lactose / 16 oz. can / 6.8%

Atlantic Brewing Cadillac Mountain Stout

Atlantic Brewing Cadillac Mountain Stout

$8.00

standout Irish-style dry stout from Bar Harbor, Maine. Full-bodied and flavorful without being cloying or heavy / 12 oz. bottle / 7.0%

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

$6.00

super dry and funky-fresh basque-style cider / 12 oz. can / 6.0%

Sparkling Wine

NV Chateau du Breuil Cremant du Loire

NV Chateau du Breuil Cremant du Loire

$52.00

100% Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley, vinified traditionally similar to Champagne. Crisp yet rich and easy to drink -- very food friendly and versatile sparkling.

NV Georges Laval Cumiéres Premier Cru Brut Nature

NV Georges Laval Cumiéres Premier Cru Brut Nature

$185.00

The Laval family has resided in Cumiéres since 1694, and the family lineage has been working the soil and growing grapes for nearly as long. Today, Vincent Laval runs the domaine, producing very special and small-batch Champagnes. This Premier Cru bottling is aged for 8 months in oak barrels before bottling with no additional sugar. A blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, this represents a remarkable balance of complex fruits, spice and richness on the nose and in the mouth, with a mild yeasty character and a bone-dry, mineral-driven finish.

Pink & Orange Wine

2019 Domaine de Pallus Chinon Rosé 'Messanges;

2019 Domaine de Pallus Chinon Rosé 'Messanges;

$27.00

A food-friendly, salmon-pink, 100% Cabernet Franc offering from the Loire Valley in France. Fresh and tangy with primary red fruits and bright acidity.

2018 Txomin Etxaniz Txakolina Rose

$39.00

White Wine

2019 Celestin Blondeau Sancerre (half)

2019 Celestin Blondeau Sancerre (half)

$24.00

(half bottle) A classic expression of Sauvignon Blanc from its proverbial hometown. Ripe, crisp and vibrant.,

2017 Philip Lardot Riesling Trocken 'Der Graf'

2017 Philip Lardot Riesling Trocken 'Der Graf'

$58.00

Beautifully complex Riesling is one of the all-time great versatile wines, and a favorite of ours here at Craigie for its affinity with so many different types of food. This particular selection from a small producer in Germany on the Mosel River fits the bill perfectly. Lardot makes wine that doesn’t quite fit into the regional wine framework in that part of the world – his wines are fermented naturally, only lightly filtered, and with minimal amounts of preservatives added. An extended aging in barrel on lees helps develop an almost satin-like mouthfeel despite high acidity.

2018 Falkenstein Riesling Kabinett Feinherb

2018 Falkenstein Riesling Kabinett Feinherb

$56.00

Producers of ultra-traditional Rieslings from the Saar. Erich Weber, with his son Johannes, let ambient yeasts ferment grapes they grow in old oak casks, with most of the wines ending up naturally dry or in this case, off-dry. This wine is cooling and lean, with a streak of acidity cutting through the small amount of residual sugar that adds just a touch of sweetness to a bracing and intensely refreshing white.

2014 A.J. Adam Hofberg Riesling Kabinett

2014 A.J. Adam Hofberg Riesling Kabinett

$62.00

Restarting his family estate while still in University, A.J. Adam has been at the forefront of revitalizing a once-heralded tributary of the Mosel river. Now joined by his younger sister, the pair painstakingly grows their grapes and makes their wine almost entirely by hand, with little technological intervention and a lot of respect for the terroir and varietal shining through -- striking exotic fruit, subtle spice, and stony minerality over an acid-driven backbone.

2011 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spatlese

2011 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spatlese

$72.00

One of Jared's favorites from a prime site on the Mosel river. This wine is raised half / half in tank and in old casks, offering a striking balance of ripe tree fruit, light citrus, and a honeyed, near-petrol like quality that offers serious intrigue. Streaking acidity from start to finish in each sip proffers easy pairing with food, and will invite you back for another sip.

2009 Chateau Simone Palette Blanc

2009 Chateau Simone Palette Blanc

$75.00

This is a vibrant Provençal wine from a truly historic producer, in the hands of the Rougier family for more than two centuries. A truly unique creation, Palette Blanc relies primarily on Clairette supplemented with Grenache Blanc, Bourboulenc, Ugni Blanc, and a touch of Muscat. At over a decade in the bottle, this wine has evolved slowly into a mineral-driven, masterpiece not too far removed from great Champagne (minus the bubbles). It is drinking absolutely delightfully now, but could certainly hold out another 5-10 years easily.

2012 Valentini Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

2012 Valentini Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$183.00

One of Italy's most iconic producers takes an oft-forgettable, mass-produced grape and creates ridiculously complex, ageworthy and just plain-old unforgettable white wine. This can easily hang with the best of the best, while delivering a uniquely fascinating, salty Adriatic minerality. It's honeyed and floral on top with a subtle earthiness riding underneath it all.

2014 Dominique Belluard Vin de Savoie 'Grandes Jorasses'

2014 Dominique Belluard Vin de Savoie 'Grandes Jorasses'

$68.00

Nestled in the French alps at the base of Mont Blanc, Dominique Belluard may at first glance seem more a farmer than a winemaker, with dairy cows, apples, and other crops growing alongside his increasingly larger vineyard holdings. Over the past three decades he's turned a fairly simple, local, wine region into one in-demand in wine bars and restaurants around the globe. This bottles uses the lesser-known Altesse grape, growing natively in the region and offering a honeyed and exotic aroma and flavor. Ripe fruit over a powerful acidic backbone with measured minerality.

2015 Huards Cour-Cheverny 'François 1er'

2015 Huards Cour-Cheverny 'François 1er'

$62.00

Seven generations of winemakers have been crafting the wines of Domaine des Huards since 1846. Today managed entirely organically and biodynamically, the estate's vineyards produce stunning natural wines that, as their mission states, "generates a maximum amount of enjoyment." A fresh, grassy, and lightly citric expression of the rare Romorantin grape, this wine features a moderately creamy texture from extended lees aging despite the bone-dry finish. Wonderfully balanced and very food-friendly.

2017 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese Feinherb

2017 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese Feinherb

$60.00

One of Jared's favorites from a prime site on the Mosel river. This wine is raised half / half in tank and in old casks, offering a striking balance of ripe tree fruit, light citrus, and a honeyed, near-petrol like quality that offers serious intrigue. Streaking acidity from start to finish in each sip proffers easy pairing with food, and will invite you back for another sip.

Red Wine

2019 Burgaud Morgon Grands Cras

2019 Burgaud Morgon Grands Cras

$36.00

Beaujolais! The Craigie on Main wine of choice. Light-bodied and high-acid red wine pairs well with an entire meal from start to finish.

2019 Faury Collines Rhodaniennes Syrah

2019 Faury Collines Rhodaniennes Syrah

$48.00

Domaine Faury is one of the pre-eminent producers in the northern Rhône, working the famous appellations of Côte-Rôtie, Condrieu and Saint-Joseph. Up on a plateau above these famous sites sits his 25 year-old vines growing Syrah for this exceptional value-driven bottling. A classic nose of black fruits, purple flowers, and a hint of savory olive makes this a vivid and lively choice for a variety of foods.

2016 Ghislaine Barthod Bourgogne Rouge 'Les Bons Batons'

2016 Ghislaine Barthod Bourgogne Rouge 'Les Bons Batons'

$85.00
2016 Jean Foillard Morgon Cote du Py 3L

2016 Jean Foillard Morgon Cote du Py 3L

$350.00
2013 Jérôme Chézeaux Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru 'Les Chaumes'

2013 Jérôme Chézeaux Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru 'Les Chaumes'

$118.00

One of our favorites from this venerable young producer, though he's accumulated some of the most prime vineyard sites scattered throughout the region. A fantastic, rich, and velvety smooth bottling with juicy, lush, and dark red fruit pinning down floral aromas and a hint of smoke and spice.

2012 Paolo Bea Montefalco Sagrantino 'Pagliaro'

2012 Paolo Bea Montefalco Sagrantino 'Pagliaro'

$125.00
2006 Robert Chevillon Nuits-Saint-Georges Vieilles Vignes

2006 Robert Chevillon Nuits-Saint-Georges Vieilles Vignes

$105.00
2016 Franck Balthazar Cornas 'Chaillot'

2016 Franck Balthazar Cornas 'Chaillot'

$124.00

Craigie Provisions

1-quart frozen, beef, pork, and lots of other awesome things. Not just for kids!

Wicked Thick and Awesome Labne

$7.00

1 lb. (approximately 16 oz.)

Maple, Pecan, Almond Craigie Granola

Maple, Pecan, Almond Craigie Granola

$7.00

pint

Housemade Craigie Stock

$10.00

1-quart comes frozen

Kid's Meat Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

for grown-ups, too! 1 quart, frozen

Tony's Red Chile Sauce

$8.00

a super-secret blend of chiles, spices, and a splash of bourbon

Housemade Mace Ketchup

$3.50

250 g. (approximately 8 oz.)

Tony's Hand-Blended Spice Mixes

2oz Jar

Maine Family Farm Eggs

Maine Family Farm Eggs

$4.00

half-dozen

Craigie Ancho Chile Hot Chocolate Mix

$9.00

4 oz., mild spice for a warming winter treat (makes approximately two 12-oz. cups of steaming hot cocoa)

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Like a Dinner Party at Home With Close Friends.” Chef Tony Maws – winner of the 2011 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northeast – combines French-inspired “nose-to-tail refined rusticity” with ”no exceptions” local, seasonal, & organic or natural ingredients. Enjoy the bar (Food & Wine’s ”Top 100 in US”), ”Our Sunday Best Brunch”, and six and eight-course Tasting Menus.

Website

Location

853 Main Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

