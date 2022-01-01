Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cranberry Resort 9667 OH-368

863 Reviews

$$

9667 OH-368

Huntsville, OH 43324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

House Made Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Breaded Mushroom

$8.95

Chicken Chunks

$11.95

Onion Ring Basket

$9.95

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Meatballs

$11.50

Potato Skins

$9.95

Irish Eggrolls

$7.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Onion Rings

$3.25

French Fries

$2.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Sandwiches/Subs

Bay Burger

$13.50

Reuben

$12.95

Turkey Reuben

$12.95

Bacon BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.95

Hot Italian Sub

$11.95

Philly Steak Sub

$11.95

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Soup/Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Harvest Salad

$14.95

Berry Salad

$14.95

Bowl Chili

$6.95

Cup Chili

$4.95

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$6.95

Soup Of The Day Cup

$4.95

Entrees

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.95

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Extra Fish

$4.95

Meatloaf

$16.95

Top Sirlion

$20.95

Friday AYCE Fish

$18.95

1 Extra Pc Of Fish

Stir Fry

$9.95

Stir Fry Sour

$9.95

Sushi Spicy

$8.95

Sushi Not Spicy

$8.95

Pot Stickers

$7.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.95

PBJ with Fries

$8.95

Mac ‘N’ Cheese Wedges with Applesauce

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti With Breakstick

$8.95

7" Pizza Cheese

$7.95

Desserts

Marilyns Bunt Cakes

$6.95

Elis Turtle Cheesecake

$10.50

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Wing Night

Wednesday Wings

$7.50

Pizza

12inch Cheese Pizza

$11.99

10inch BNC Cheese

$14.99

Caprese 12"

$17.49

Caprese 10"

$20.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$17.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"

$20.49

Big Meaty 12"

$17.49

Big Meaty 10"

$20.49

Dbl Pepperoni W Hot Honey 12"

$17.49

Dbl Pep W Hot Honey 10"

$23.00

12" Rueben Pizza

$17.49

10" Rueben Pizza

$20.49

12" Taco Pizza

$17.49

10" Taco Pizza

$20.49

Snacks

Smoked cheddar & onion chips

$2.75

Sweet Thai chili chips

$2.75

Sour cream onion chips

$2.75

Smokey Sweet Mesquite chips

$2.75

BBQ chips (yellow 1.5oz bag)

$2.00

Plain chips ( black 1.5oz bag)

$2.00

Caramel Pops

$4.00

Cheese Popcorn

$4.00

Pretzel Sticks

$4.00

Spicy Meat Stick

$2.50

Honey Meat Stick

$2.50

Mild Meat Stick

$2.50

Bake Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Cajun Pasta

$15.95

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Lasagna

$15.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Spacious Waterfront Restaurant and Bar on Beautiful Indian Lake! Several boat docks for your convenience while out boating. Specialty cocktails and family friendly atmosphere. Live music on the weekends.

Location

9667 OH-368, Huntsville, OH 43324

Directions

Gallery
Cranberry Resort image
Cranberry Resort image
Cranberry Resort image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron City Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 941
1125 South Main Street Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Dunkirk Dairy Dream
orange star4.7 • 69
290 North Main Street Dunkirk, OH 45836
View restaurantnext
Jac & Do's of Arlington
orange star4.5 • 361
635 North Main St Arlington, OH 45814
View restaurantnext
Murphys Craft Bar + Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Poplar St. Sidney, OH 45365
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston