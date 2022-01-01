Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Crane Ramen - Gainesville

1,709 Reviews

$$

16 SW 1st Ave.

Gainesville, FL 32601

Popular Items

CHICKEN STEAMED BUNS
GYOZA
SPICY RAMEN

OTSUMAMI

TSUKEMONO

TSUKEMONO

$4.50

Seasonal mixed pickles

HOUSE-MADE KIMCHI

HOUSE-MADE KIMCHI

$4.50

Spicy Korean style fermented cabbage and veggies

CRANE SALAD

$7.50
GYOZA

GYOZA

$8.50

Pan-fried pork dumplings with house gyoza sauce

VEGGIE GYOZA

$8.50
KIMCHI BRUSSELS SPROUTS

KIMCHI BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.50

Roasted Brussels sprouts tossed with garlic mushrooms & pork lardons, served with kimchi puree

KARA-AGE CHICKEN

KARA-AGE CHICKEN

$8.50

Wok-fried, marinated chicken thighs served with katsuobushi salt, house mayo and lime

CHICKEN STEAMED BUNS

CHICKEN STEAMED BUNS

$8.00

Wok fried marinated chicken thighs tossed with rayu mayonnaise, pickled radish, and scallions

ROASTED PORK BELLY STEAMED BUNS

ROASTED PORK BELLY STEAMED BUNS

$8.00

Star anise-rubbed pork belly with pickled radish and house pork bun sauce and scallions

AGEDASHI TOFU STEAMED BUNS

AGEDASHI TOFU STEAMED BUNS

$8.00

Soy-marinated tofu, wrapped in nori and flash-fried with sweet potato soy sauce and scallions

RAMEN

SHIO

$16.00

Chicken dashi broth, shrimp, pork chashu-belly, nori, six-minute egg, menma, red chili threads, black garlic oil, negi

SHOYU

$15.00

Chicken dashi broth, pork chashu-belly, bok choi, nori, soy marinated egg, menma, shallot oil, negi

PAITAN

$15.00

Ginger chicken broth, tsukune (traditional Japanese chicken meatballs), soy marinated egg, bok choi, red chili threads, pickled onion, fried shallots, negi

SPICY RAMEN

$16.00

Ginger chicken broth, habanero, pulled pork, soy marinated egg, corn, sweet pickled shiitake, bok choi, negi

TONKOTSU

$16.00

Blended pork bone and chicken broth, pork chased-belly, soy-marinated egg, negi, wood-ear mushrooms, pickled ginger, garlic chips, crispy shallots, black garlic oil

VEGGIE MISO

$14.50

Sweet potato broth, miso, corn, shiitake, carrots, bok choi, nori, negi

CURRY MAZEMAN

$14.50

Curry ground pork, pickled onion, six-minute egg, corn, paprika, negi

RAMEN 10

$13.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

6 Minute Egg

$3.50

Bok Choy

$3.50

Broth

$5.00

Butter

$0.50

Chicken Meatballs

$5.00

Corn

$1.50

Curry Ground Pork

$5.00

Extra Noodles

$3.50

Hot Chili Garlic Oil (Rayu)

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Onion Pix

$1.00

Pork Chashu

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Rayu Mayo

$0.50

Rice

$3.50

Shiitake Pix

$2.00

Soy-marinated Egg

$3.50

Tofu

$3.50

Zoodles

$3.50

Shrimp

$7.00

DESSERT

doughnuts

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

16 SW 1st Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

