Crane Ramen - Jacksonville

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1029 Park Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Popular Items

Tonkotsu
Spicy
Pork Buns

T-Shirts

Sun's Out, Buns Out

$15.00

Black Short Sleeve

$20.00

Blue Short Sleeve

$15.00

Employee Street Fighter T

$8.00

2021 Street Fighter Shirts

$25.00

Crane Hat

$15.00

Hats

Dad Hat

$20.00

Dad Hat Employee

$10.00

New Era Hat

$35.00

New Era Hat Employee

$20.00

Mesh Hat

$25.00

Mesh Hat Employee

$14.00

Delivery Regular Ramen

Shio

$17.50

Shoyu

$17.50

Spicy

$17.50

Tonkotsu

$17.50

Green Curry

$18.50

Spicy Shoyu

$18.00

Vegan Shoyu

$17.50

To-Go Bevs

To-Go Topo

$3.00

Mexi-Coke

$3.50

To-Go Diet Coke

$3.00

To-Go Ginger Ale

$3.00

To-Go Ramune Japanese Soda

$3.50

To-Go Sprite

$3.00

To-Go Donburi

Veggie Stir Fry Donburi

$12.95

Side Steam Rice

$3.00

To-Go Otsumami

Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Chicken Buns

$9.95

Gyoza

$10.95

Karaage Chicken

$8.95

Kimchi

$5.95

Pork Buns

$9.95

Tofu Buns

$9.95

Tsukemono

$3.95

Veggie Gyoza

$10.95
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
