Crane River Cheese Club

138 Cambridge Street

Boston, MA 02114

Popular Items

#2 Roast Beef Sandwich
#5 TURKEY SANDWICH
#1 Prosciutto Sandwich

SANDWICHES

#1 Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

prosciutto; olive tapenade; auntie em's mustard; cornichons; basil; chive; four fat fowl cheese; toasted ciabatta

#2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

cold roast beef infused w/ truffle, rosemary, peppercorn & horseradish; cypress hill purple haze lavender & fennel cheese; basil & cucumber vinaigrette; pea tendrils; toasted sourdough

#3 MEATLOAF SAMMY

$14.00

#4 FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

#5 TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.00

#6 BRAISED SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$15.00

#7 KIELBASA SANDWICH

$15.00

SALADS

#1 CHILLED QUINOA SALAD

$14.00

Salad of local tomato; cucumber; arugula; eggplant Milanese croutons; micro basil; candied lemon cucumber vinaigrette; pearled farro; burrata cheese

#2 Kale & Beet Salad

$14.00

cold salad of beets, kale & foraged and roasted mushrooms; baby kale; mint; pea tendrils; Israeli cous cous; brie; mushroom, rosemary & truffle vinaigrette

BULK DRY GOODS

ARBORIO

$3.00

BLACK QUINOA

$3.50

BLACK RICE

$8.50

BROWN RICE

$3.50

BULGAR WHEAT

$6.50

CARNAROLI RICE

$3.00

CAULIFLOWER RICE

$5.69Out of stock

COUS COUS

$3.50

FARRO

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE PANKO

$4.50

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

PLAIN QUINOA

$3.00

RED QUINOA

$3.50

TRI COLORED QUINOA

$3.50

BEVERAGES

BRIGHT FOX BLUEBERRY VANILLA

$5.00

BRIGHT FOX CUCUMBER MINT

$5.00

BRIGHT FOX GRAPEFRUIT GINGER

$5.00

DELS PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

FIJI WATER

$2.00

GT'S KOMBUCHA PEACH PARADISE

$6.00

GT'S TRILOGY KOMBUCHA

$6.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$3.50

JOE TEA 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

JOE TEA LEMON

$4.00

JONES ORANGE CREAM

$4.00

LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING

$2.00

NICK'S COLD BREW COFFEE

$5.00

SAN PELLIGRINO POMEGRANITE

$2.00

SPINDRIFT LEMON

$2.00

BULLLFINCH COFFEE BAGS

$18.00

MAINE ROOT BEER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE BROOKSBY FARM

$4.00

MEAT

BACON

$10.25

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.19

FILET 6oz

$20.00

FILET MIGNON

$2.50

NEW YORK STRIP PACKAGE

$29.00

PORK BACK RIBS

$4.41

PORK BUTT

$4.41

PORK LOIN

$6.85

PORK RIB

$7.50

PORK SPARE RIBS

$4.75

RIBEYE PACKAGE

$26.00

RIBEYE WEIGHT

$2.00

SAUSAGE

WHOLE BRISKET

$15.60

WHOLE CHICKEN 3 LB

$4.55

Whole Duck

$30.00

WILD GAME

BROKEN ARROW ANTELOPE GROUND

$18.00

BROKEN ARROW ELK GROUND

$18.00

BROKEN ARROW WILD BOAR GROUND

$16.00

BROKEN ARROW AXIS VENISON GROUND

$18.00

PACKAGE MEATS/GAME

OSTRICH PKG

$26.99

ELK PKG

$24.99

YAK PKG

$17.99

BEEF WAGYU GROUND

$15.00

PORK BERKSHIRE GROUND

$10.00

TURKEY NATURAL GROUND

$10.00

CHICKEN BREAST SMOKED

$20.00

AUS LAMB GROUND

$15.00

KANGAROO

$25.00

FOIE GRAS

$16.00

BISON RIBEYE

$25.00

BISON OSSO BUCCO

$25.00

VENISON

$25.00

DUCK BREAST

$14.00

DUCK LEG

$11.00

STRIPLOIN STEAK

$18.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$22.00

VENISON CHOPS

$30.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE

$7.00

ROHAN DUCK LEGS

$15.00

SAUSAGE CHORIZO

$7.00

BISON GROUND MEET

$11.00

Bison Hot Dog

$10.00

CHARCUTERIE

Ham Black Forest 1\2 Lb

$5.50

Roast Beef 1\2 Lb

$8.00

American Cheese 1/2 Lbs

POULTRY

Statler Chicken

$10.00

VINEGARS

RED WINE VOLPAIA

$15.95

SHERRY VIN CAPRIETE

$8.50

SHERRY 50 VIN CAPIRETE

$15.00

WHITE WINE VINEGAR VOLPAIA

$20.50

CHARDONNAY VIN PONS

$21.00

MOSCATEL DON BRUNO VINEGAR

$14.50

DE BANYKS AGED 5 YEARS

$19.50

CHAMPAGNE VIN FR DELOUIS

$11.50

CHAMPAGNE VIN SPARROW LANE

$15.50

BEL ARIA RED WINE VINEGAR

$8.50

ABBE ROUS BANYULE WINE VINEGAR

$19.50

OILS

COLATURA DI'ALICI

$12.00

EVOO ENTELIA

$10.50

SABATINI TRUFFLE OIL

$21.00

BELARIA TRUFFLE OIL

$14.75

SABATINI PORCINI OIL

$13.50

LEMON OIL

$13.00

KALAMATA OIL

$13.50

MEAT / SALUMI

Short Creek Garlic Scape Salami

$16.00

Short Creek Poblano Salami

$18.00

Charlito Campo Seco

$12.00

BOURBON BACON SALAMI

$15.00

MEZCAL SALAMI

$15.00

SALAMI TRUFA SECA

$18.00

WAGYU BRESAOLA SLICED

$13.00

WILD BOAR LONZA SLICED

$13.00

DUCK PROSCIUTTO SLICED

$13.00

Truffle Saucisson

$11.00

HAM SERRANO SLICED

$18.00

SMOKED MEAT STICK

$4.00

PROSCIUTTO ITALIANO

$10.00

TIN FISH

La Brujula Sardinillas

$15.00

La Brujula Razor Clams

$20.00

MICRO GREENS

CILANTRO

$0.75

BROCCOLI

$0.75

ARUGULA

$0.75

CHERVIL

$0.75

DAIKON RADISH

$0.75

BASIL

$0.75

RED SORREL

$0.75

PASTAS

Corn Fusilli

$7.10

CHEESE

Carozzi Taleggio

$7.00

Cato Farm Aged Bloomsbay

$11.00

Cato Farm Black Ledge

$9.00

Cato Farm Dairyare Reserve

$10.00

Cypress Grove Purple Haze

$6.00

Dalmatia Fig Spread

$6.00

Four Fat Foul CamenBertha

$7.00

Four Fat Foul St Stephen

$12.00

High Lawn Alpina

$11.00

Honeycomb

$4.00

Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue

$28.00

JASPER HILL FARM LITTLE HOSMER

$9.00

Jasper Hill Harbison Mini

$11.00

Jasper Hill Vault No. 5

$9.00

Jasper Hill Whitney

$12.00

Jasper Hill Willoughby

$16.00

KUNIK MINI

$6.00

Mill River Honey

$2.25

Old Chatham Gouda

$6.00

Old Chatham Kinderhook

$6.50

Parish Hill Creamery Humble

$10.00

R & G Blackbert

$19.00

RED HAWK ORGANIC CHEESE

$16.00

SLICED American

$5.75

SLICED Black Forest Ham

$6.00

SLICED Cheddar

$5.75

SLICED Roast Beef

$9.00

SLICED Smoked Turkey

$8.75

SLICED Swiss

$7.00

Valley View Appletomme

$12.00

Valley View Candied Ginger Chèvre

$12.00

Valley View Farm Essex

$12.00

Valley View Farm Harmony

$12.00

Valley View Farm Unity

$12.00

Valley View Feta

$12.00

Valley View Topsfield Tuffet

$12.00

Valley View Farm New Meadows

$18.00

Von Trapp Mt. Alice

$8.00

Crottina Cheese

$8.50

Harvati

$7.00

Sharp Cheddar

$7.00

Alehouse Cheddar

$6.00

SPICES & RUBS

KOREAN BBQ RUB

$5.00

SOUTH AFRICAN SPICE RUB

$5.00

POE-CO-LOCO RUB

$5.00

RIB RUB

$5.00

STEAK TIP RUB

$5.00

LAMB TIP RUB

$5.00

HARISSA POWDER

$5.00

ANCHO POWDER

$3.00

SMOKED SALT

$3.00

SMOKED PAPRIKA

$3.00

CAJUN SPICE

$5.00

TOGORASHI

$5.00

RAS EL HANOUT

$5.00

CAMEL RUB

$5.00

CAMEL RUB

$5.00

CHIPOTLE CONFIT

$5.00

STOCKS

VEAL STOCK (BORDELAISE)

$10.00

CHICKEN STOCK

$10.00

TURKEY STOCK

$10.00

LAMB STOCK

$10.00

Misc

$.50 Per Pound

$0.50

$1 Per Pound

$1.00

$1.50 Per Pound

$1.50

$2 Per Pound

$2.00

$2.50 Per Pound

$2.50

$3 Per Pound

$3.00

$.50 Per Ounce

$0.50

$1 Per Ounce

$1.00

$1.50 Per Ounce

$1.50

$2 Per Ounce

$2.00

$2.50 Per Ounce

$2.50

$3 Per Ounce

$3.00

$5 Per Pound

$5.00

RANDOM GROCERY

Arethusa Farm Butter

$9.00

Auntie Em's Mustard

$6.50

Brewers Crackers Sea Salt

$6.50

Brewers Crackers Everything

$6.50

Bulfinch Coffee

$20.00

Dog Treats

$5.00

Farmers Hen Organic Eggs

$6.00

House Butters

$4.00

House Cream Cheeses

$4.00

House Pickles

$3.00

LARGE Maple Syrup

$16.00

Ledge Top BBQ Sauce

$13.00

London Buzz Wildflower Honey

$16.00

NANTUCKET CRISPS

$3.00

North Fork Potato Chips

$3.00

PRETZEL

$4.00

Salemme Pepper Jar

$10.00

SMALL Maple Syrup

$9.00

Fresh Bunch of Flowers

$12.00

Fleur de Sel Guerande

$8.50

OLIVES CARMONA MIX

$12.00

MUSTARD BLACKWATER

$10.00

PINCHE SRIRACHA

$6.00

PITA CHIPS ROSEMARY

$6.50

PREPARED FOODS

APPLE PIE

$10.00

BLUEBERRY PIE

$10.00

RIB DINNER

$24.00

HALIBUT DINNER

$21.00

COOKED RACK OF RIBS

$29.00

HANGAR STEAK

$29.00

SIDES

Potato Salad

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Broccoli Salad

$6.00

BREAD

Sourdough

$9.00

7 Grain

$6.00

Olive Roll

$3.00

Italian

$6.50

Ciabatta

$4.00

Miche

$8.00

Rye

$5.50

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP PACKAGE

$13.00

HALIBUT

$2.00

STRIPED BASS

$1.50

TUNA

$1.75

HERBS

French Tarragon DRY

$2.00

Rosemary Powder DRY

$4.00

Rosemary Sprig DRY

$2.00

Mint DRY

$2.00

Basil DRY

$2.00

Fennel Flower Powder DRY

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Finely Farmed For You. Chef Poe farmed and curated fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese and groceries delivered directly to your doorstep.

Website

Location

138 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

