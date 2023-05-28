Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crane Room Grille 3009 Wilmington Rd

No reviews yet

3009 Wilmington Rd

Neshannock, PA 16105

Food

Appetizer

Crane Chips

$6.00

App

Crane Nachos

$9.00

App

Zuchini Fries

$8.65

App

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

App

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.75

App

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.95

App

Wings

$11.95

App

Soup

Fire Side Chili

$5.25

soup

French Onion

$5.25

soup

Roasted Corn Chowder

$5.25

soup

Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Salad

Tuscan Salad

$13.25

Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$14.95

Salad

Sicilian Salad

$12.95

Salad

Classic Char Grilled Salad

Salad

Blackened Caesar Salad

$12.95

Salad

Burger

All American Cheese Burger

$10.95

Burger

Smoke House Burger

$12.95

Burger

The Crane Burger

$13.95

Burger

Mushroom & Swiss burger

$12.95

Burger

Blue Cheese Burger

$11.95

Burger

Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.95

Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Sandwich

Pittsburgh Style Sandwich

$13.95

Sandwich

Grilled Lamb Sandwich

$18.95

Sandwich

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$11.95

Sandwich

Entree

Atlantic Cod

$20.95

Entree

Bourbon Sirloin

$21.95

Entree

Bruschetta Chicken

$19.95

Entree

Colossal Shrimp

$22.95

Entree

Marinated Rib-eye

$27.95

Entree

Salt & Pepper Rib-eye

$25.95

Entree

Seared Salmon

$20.95

Entree

Chicken Sizzler

$18.95

Entree

Steak Sizzler

$19.95

Lamb Sizzler

$24.95

Shrimp Sizzler

$19.95

Pasta

Cavatelli

$14.95

Pasta

Ravioli Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese

$15.75

Pasta

Pasta Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.95

Pasta

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Chz

$4.95

kids

Kids 1/4 LB Cheese Burger

$4.95

kids

Kids Linguini & Red Sauce

$4.95

kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.95

kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$4.95

kids

Kids Nachos

$4.95

kids

5oz Sirloin Steak

$8.00

kids

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Butter Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Death by Chocolate Cake

$8.00

HO HO Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Rice Pie

$8.00

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

Side Salad

$2.95

Side Ceasar

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

French Fries

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Side Crane Chips

$1.95

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.95

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Veggie of the Day

$2.95

Wild Rice

$2.95

Beer

Bottled Beer

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling light

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.00

MGD 64

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Crabbies Ginger

$3.00

Labatt

$3.00

Labatt Light

$3.00

Iron City

$3.00

IC Light

$3.00

Miller LIte

$3.00

Coors LIght

$3.00

Bud LIght

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Lasher

$3.00

CR Beer

CR Kolsch

CR Blood Orange Kolsch

CR Irish Red

CR Chocolate Porter

Craft Beers

Angry Orchard

$4.50+

Bell's Oberon

$4.50+

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Cigar City Maduro

$4.50+

Dogfish Seaquench Ale

$4.50+

Guiness Harp

$4.50+

Guinness

$5.25

Harpoon UFO

$4.50+

I.C light Mango

$4.50+

Killians Irish Red

$4.50+

Left Hand Milk Stout

$4.50+

Penguin City German Lager

$4.50+

Rhinegeist Juicy Truth

$4.50+

Sam Adams Epic Squeeze

$4.50+

Sams Winter lager

$4.50+

Shiner Holiday Cheer

$3.00

Smithwicks Irish Red

$4.50+

Southern Tier Juice Jolt

$4.50+

Southern Tier Mango Rays

$4.50+

Southern Tier Nu Haze

$4.50+

Sweet Water Festive Ale

$6.00

Sweet Water Gone Trippin

$4.50+

Sweet Water Tripletail IPA

$4.50+

Wine

Red Wine

House Merlot

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$8.50

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Blackstone Merlot

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Lambrusco

$6.00

Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$60.00

White Wine

House Moscato

$6.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

House Reisling

$6.00

Blufield Riesling

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$9.00

White Sangria

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Champagne

J Roget GLS

$7.00

J Roget BTL

$37.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$6.00

Aruba Martini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Martini

$8.00

Cocaine Lady

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

CR Margarita

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Cucumber Lime Mule

$7.00

Dutch Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

GEM Margarita

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Martini

$7.00

Godiva Martini

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Lime Margarita (Frozen)

$7.00

Lime Margarita (Rocks)

$6.00

Long Beach Martini

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Noble Rita

$9.00

Nuts n Berries Martini

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Seabreeze

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita (Frozen)

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita (Rocks)

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Tropical Martini

$8.00

Vanilla Ginger Mule

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Sierra mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Tonic Water

Soda Water

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Blood Mary

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant, brewery, and banquet center.

Location

3009 Wilmington Rd, Neshannock, PA 16105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

