Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cranelli's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC KNOTS
CANNOLI
BYO 14"

Togo Supplies

parmesan packets

crushed red packets

flatware

Appetizer

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$12.00

Genoa salami, deli-cut pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, asparagus, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & pepperoncinis. Served with 2 crostinis.

ARANCINI

ARANCINI

$12.00

3 deep-fried risotto balls filled with cheese served with our chef-crafted, rotating ingredients - current flavor is Green Chile (vegetarian)

BURRATA

BURRATA

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella specially paired with chef- created ingredients. Ever- changing with the season.

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$12.00

Fresh basil, roma tomatoes, mozzarella & red onions drizzles with balsamic glaze. Served with 2 crostinis.

Extra Crostini

Extra Crostini

$0.50
GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.00

Served with marinara.

Garlic Knots - no dairy!

$4.00
ITALIAN POPPERS

ITALIAN POPPERS

$12.00

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with a four-cheese & sausage medley, encrusted with our house-made bread crumbs.

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$13.00

Sweet Italian sausage, mixed peppers & red onions, sauteed in our house-made marinara. Served with 2 crostinis.

STUFFED MUSHROOM

STUFFED MUSHROOM

$10.00

White mushrooms stuffed with a four-cheese & sausage medley, encrusted with our house made bread crumbs.

Salad

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Lettuce mix with tomatoes, red onions, croutons & parmesan, served with your choice of our house-made dressings.

FULL HOUSE SALAD

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Lettuce mix with tomatoes, red onions, croutons & parmesan, served with your choice of our house-made dressings.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made caesar, topped with croutons & parmesan.

FULL CAESAR SALAD

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made caesar, topped with croutons & parmesan.

STRAWBERRY PECAN

STRAWBERRY PECAN

$14.00

Fresh-cut strawberries, spinach, romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese & candied pecans with a balsamic glaze & our house-made strawberry dressing.

Pasta

CHEESE TORTELLINI

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$20.00

Cheesy tortellini with red onions, garlic, mushrooms, fresh basil & smothered in our house-made béchamel, marsala wine & ricotta cheese.

AGLIO E OLIO FULL

AGLIO E OLIO FULL

$17.00

Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with spaghetti

BAKED SHELLS

BAKED SHELLS

$17.00

Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta & garlic, baked to perfection with mozzarella & our house-made marinara

BAKED ZITI FULL

BAKED ZITI FULL

$20.00

Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with ziti

BOLOGNESE FULL

BOLOGNESE FULL

$20.00

Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with our creamy béchamel & garlic tossed with spaghetti

BUTTER PASTA FULL

BUTTER PASTA FULL

$12.00

Butter and cheese tossed with spaghetti

CHX CACCIATORE FULL

CHX CACCIATORE FULL

$22.00

Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with fettuccini

CHX GENOVESE FULL

CHX GENOVESE FULL

$22.00

House-made pesto & béchamel, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti

CHX MARSALA FULL

CHX MARSALA FULL

$22.00

Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with fettuccini

CHX PARM FULL

CHX PARM FULL

$20.00

Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara

CHX PICCATA FULL

CHX PICCATA FULL

$22.00

White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccine

DIABLO FULL

DIABLO FULL

$20.00

Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & béchamel sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with spaghetti

EGGPLANT PARM FULL

EGGPLANT PARM FULL

$20.00

Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs, stuffed with ricotta, spinach, garlic & roasted red peppers on top of house-made marinara & served with a side of our creamy béchamel, tossed with spaghetti

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO FULL

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO FULL

$17.00

Our creamy béchamel sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with fettuccini

LASAGNA FULL

LASAGNA FULL

$24.00

Sheet pasta layered with ricotta, garlic, our beef & Italian sausage mixture topped with béchamel sauce & baked to perfection.

LINGUINI AND CLAMS

LINGUINI AND CLAMS

$22.00

House-made spicy clam sauce with garlic & your choice of aglio, diablo, red, or creamy white sauce

LINGUINI CARBONARA

LINGUINI CARBONARA

$22.00

Caramelized apple-wood bacon, sautéed red onions, garlic & cherry tomatoes, sautéed with white wine & our house-made béchamel sauce. Choice of peas or spinach

MAC & CHEESE FULL

$17.00

Our house-made béchamel & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with ziti pasta

MARINARA FULL

MARINARA FULL

$17.00

Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with spaghetti

PASTA ALLA VODKA

PASTA ALLA VODKA

$22.00

Sautéed garlic in white wine, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & crushed red peppers in a creamy blonde-vodka sauce, tossed with rigatoni

PASTA POMODORO

PASTA POMODORO

$22.00

Sautéed garlic in white wine, garden & cherry tomatoes, spinach, crushed red peppers & basil, tossed with rigatoni

TOMATO BASIL FULL

TOMATO BASIL FULL

$20.00

Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccini

AGLIO E OLIO HALF

AGLIO E OLIO HALF

$10.00

Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with spaghetti

BAKED ZITI HALF

BAKED ZITI HALF

$12.00

Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with ziti

BOLOGNESE HALF

BOLOGNESE HALF

$12.00

Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with our creamy béchamel & garlic tossed with spaghetti

BUTTER PASTA HALF

BUTTER PASTA HALF

$9.00

Butter and cheese tossed with spaghetti

CHX CACCIATORE HALF

CHX CACCIATORE HALF

$12.00

Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with fettuccini

CHX GENOVESE HALF

CHX GENOVESE HALF

$12.00

House-made pesto & béchamel, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti

CHX MARSALA HALF

CHX MARSALA HALF

$12.00

Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with fettuccini

CHX PARM HALF

CHX PARM HALF

$12.00

Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara

CHX PICCATA HALF

CHX PICCATA HALF

$12.00

White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccine

DIABLO HALF

DIABLO HALF

$12.00

Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & béchamel sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with spaghetti

EGGPLANT PARM HALF

EGGPLANT PARM HALF

$12.00

Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO HALF

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO HALF

$10.00

Our creamy béchamel sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with fettuccini

LASAGNA HALF

LASAGNA HALF

$12.00

Sheet pasta layered with ricotta, garlic, our beef & Italian sausage mixture topped with béchamel sauce & baked to perfection.

MAC & CHEESE HALF

$10.00

Our house-made béchamel & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with ziti pasta

MARINARA HALF

MARINARA HALF

$10.00

Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with spaghetti

TOMATO BASIL HALF

TOMATO BASIL HALF

$12.00

Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccini

AGLIO E OLIO GF

$22.00

Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with out gluten-free fettuccini pasta

BAKED ZITI GF

BAKED ZITI GF

$25.00

Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

BOLOGNESE GF

BOLOGNESE GF

$25.00

Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with heavy cream & garlic tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

BUTTER PASTA GF

$22.00

Butter and cheese tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta.

CHX CACCIATORE GF

CHX CACCIATORE GF

$27.00

Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

CHX GENOVESE GF

$27.00

House-made pesto mixed with heavy cream, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

CHX MARSALA GF

CHX MARSALA GF

$27.00

Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with gluten-free fettuccini pasta

CHX PARM GF (PASTA ONLY)

$25.00
CHX PICCATA GF

CHX PICCATA GF

$27.00

White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccine pasta

DIABLO GF

$25.00

Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & cream sauce sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

EGGPLANT PARM GF (PASTA ONLY)

$25.00
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO GF

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO GF

$22.00

Our gluten-free cream sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

LINGUINI & CLAMS GF

$27.00

House-made spicy clam sauce with garlic & your choice of aglio, diablo, red, or creamy white sauce (gluten-free fettuccini pasta)

LINGUINI CARB GF

$27.00

Caramelized apple-wood bacon, sautéed red onions, garlic & cherry tomatoes, sautéed with white wine & our house-made cream sauce. Choice of peas or spinach (gluten-free fettuccini pasta)

MAC & CHEESE GF

$22.00

Our house-made cream sauce & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

MARINARA GF

$22.00

Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

PASTA ALLA VODKA GF

$27.00

Sautéed garlic in white wine, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & crushed red peppers in a creamy blonde-vodka sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

PASTA POMO GF

$27.00

Sautéed garlic in white wine, garden & cherry tomatoes, spinach, crushed red peppers & basil, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

TOMATO BASIL GF

TOMATO BASIL GF

$25.00

Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta

Side

SIDE CHICKEN

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00
SIDE MEATBALLS (2)

SIDE MEATBALLS (2)

$6.00
SIDE MEATBALL (1)

SIDE MEATBALL (1)

$3.00
SIDE SAUSAGE (2)

SIDE SAUSAGE (2)

$6.00
SIDE SAUSAGE (1)

SIDE SAUSAGE (1)

$3.00
SIDE MEATBALL/SAUSAGE

SIDE MEATBALL/SAUSAGE

$6.00
SIDE SHRIMP

SIDE SHRIMP

$6.00
SIDE MARINARA

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

PINT OF MARINARA

$10.00
SIDE RANCH

SIDE RANCH

$1.00
SIDE PESTO

SIDE PESTO

$5.00
SIDE AIOLI

SIDE AIOLI

$1.00
SIDE BREAD/BUTTER

SIDE BREAD/BUTTER

$2.00
SIDE BECHAMEL SAUCE

SIDE BECHAMEL SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE AGLIO SAUCE

SIDE AGLIO SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE DIABLO SAUCE

SIDE DIABLO SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE PICATTA SAUCE

SIDE PICATTA SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE MARSALA SAUCE

SIDE MARSALA SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE BOLOGNESE SAUCE

SIDE BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$4.00
SIDE VODKA SAUCE

SIDE VODKA SAUCE

$4.00

Just for Kids

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00
KIDS PIZZA

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00
KIDS BUTTER PASTA

KIDS BUTTER PASTA

$7.00
KIDS MARINARA PASTA

KIDS MARINARA PASTA

$7.00
KIDS ALFREDO PASTA

KIDS ALFREDO PASTA

$7.00

Pizza

SAUSAGE AND ONION 10"

SAUSAGE AND ONION 10"

$15.00

Homemade pizza sauce with provolone cheese

SAUSAGE AND ONION 14"

SAUSAGE AND ONION 14"

$20.00

Homemade pizza sauce with provolone cheese

MARGHERITA 10"

MARGHERITA 10"

$15.00

Provolone, tomatoes, spices and fresh basil. Try with a side of pesto!

MARGHERITA 14"

MARGHERITA 14"

$20.00

Provolone, tomatoes, spices and fresh basil. Try with a side of pesto!

BYO 10"

BYO 10"

$12.00
BYO 14"

BYO 14"

$16.00

Sandwich

CKN PARM SND

CKN PARM SND

$13.00

Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of marinara

MEATBALL SND

MEATBALL SND

$13.00

Our delicious house-made meatballs topped with mozzarella served with a side of marinara

SALAMI SND

SALAMI SND

$13.00

Salami, sweet ham, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze & spicy aioli, served with an extra side of spicy aioli

EGGPLANT SND

EGGPLANT SND

$12.00

Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, balsamic glaze & spicy aioli, served with an extra side of spicy aioli

SAUSAGE SND

SAUSAGE SND

$13.00

Sausage, grilled peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella served with a side of marinara

Stromboli

BYO STROMBOLI

BYO STROMBOLI

$10.00

Filled with provolone and your choice of toppings

PEPPERONI/SALAMI STROMBOLI

PEPPERONI/SALAMI STROMBOLI

$13.00
HAM/AMERICAN CHEESE STROMBOLI

HAM/AMERICAN CHEESE STROMBOLI

$13.00

Calzone

BYO CALZONE

BYO CALZONE

$10.00

Filled with provolone & ricotta, along with your choices of toppings

CHEESE CALZONE

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.00
VEGGIE CALZONE

VEGGIE CALZONE

$10.00

Filled with spinach, onions, black olives, mixed peppers, mushrooms, provolone & ricotta

Desserts

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$9.00

Two scoops of ice cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, whipped cream & a shot of espresso

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$8.00

Chocolate chip, almond, or plain

ITALIAN COOKIES

ITALIAN COOKIES

$10.00

Lemon, raspberry, almond & apricot

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$9.00

With choice of caramel drizzle and/or fresh strawberries

PANNA COTTA

PANNA COTTA

$9.00

Italian-style custard with fresh vanilla bean- Gluten Free

SORBET

SORBET

$9.00
SPUMONI BOMBA

SPUMONI BOMBA

$11.00

Spumoni - chocolate, strawberry & pistachio gelato in a chocolate shell with sliced pistachios

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.00
VANILLA ICE CREAM

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

With choice of caramel or chocolate sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Italian simplicitiy with a rustic touch"

Location

10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clock Tower Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9360 Station St. Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
GQue Championship BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
8433 Park Meadows Center Dr. Lonetree, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Lone Tree
orange starNo Reviews
9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Lone Tree Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9808 Sunningdale Blvd Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lone Tree

Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lone Tree
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston