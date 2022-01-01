Cranelli's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Togo Supplies
Appetizer
ANTIPASTO
Genoa salami, deli-cut pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, asparagus, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & pepperoncinis. Served with 2 crostinis.
ARANCINI
3 deep-fried risotto balls filled with cheese served with our chef-crafted, rotating ingredients - current flavor is Green Chile (vegetarian)
BURRATA
Fresh mozzarella specially paired with chef- created ingredients. Ever- changing with the season.
CAPRESE
Fresh basil, roma tomatoes, mozzarella & red onions drizzles with balsamic glaze. Served with 2 crostinis.
Extra Crostini
GARLIC KNOTS
Served with marinara.
Garlic Knots - no dairy!
ITALIAN POPPERS
Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with a four-cheese & sausage medley, encrusted with our house-made bread crumbs.
SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS
Sweet Italian sausage, mixed peppers & red onions, sauteed in our house-made marinara. Served with 2 crostinis.
STUFFED MUSHROOM
White mushrooms stuffed with a four-cheese & sausage medley, encrusted with our house made bread crumbs.
Salad
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce mix with tomatoes, red onions, croutons & parmesan, served with your choice of our house-made dressings.
FULL HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce mix with tomatoes, red onions, croutons & parmesan, served with your choice of our house-made dressings.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made caesar, topped with croutons & parmesan.
FULL CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made caesar, topped with croutons & parmesan.
STRAWBERRY PECAN
Fresh-cut strawberries, spinach, romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese & candied pecans with a balsamic glaze & our house-made strawberry dressing.
Pasta
CHEESE TORTELLINI
Cheesy tortellini with red onions, garlic, mushrooms, fresh basil & smothered in our house-made béchamel, marsala wine & ricotta cheese.
AGLIO E OLIO FULL
Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with spaghetti
BAKED SHELLS
Jumbo shells stuffed with ricotta & garlic, baked to perfection with mozzarella & our house-made marinara
BAKED ZITI FULL
Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with ziti
BOLOGNESE FULL
Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with our creamy béchamel & garlic tossed with spaghetti
BUTTER PASTA FULL
Butter and cheese tossed with spaghetti
CHX CACCIATORE FULL
Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with fettuccini
CHX GENOVESE FULL
House-made pesto & béchamel, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti
CHX MARSALA FULL
Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with fettuccini
CHX PARM FULL
Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara
CHX PICCATA FULL
White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccine
DIABLO FULL
Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & béchamel sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with spaghetti
EGGPLANT PARM FULL
Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs, stuffed with ricotta, spinach, garlic & roasted red peppers on top of house-made marinara & served with a side of our creamy béchamel, tossed with spaghetti
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO FULL
Our creamy béchamel sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with fettuccini
LASAGNA FULL
Sheet pasta layered with ricotta, garlic, our beef & Italian sausage mixture topped with béchamel sauce & baked to perfection.
LINGUINI AND CLAMS
House-made spicy clam sauce with garlic & your choice of aglio, diablo, red, or creamy white sauce
LINGUINI CARBONARA
Caramelized apple-wood bacon, sautéed red onions, garlic & cherry tomatoes, sautéed with white wine & our house-made béchamel sauce. Choice of peas or spinach
MAC & CHEESE FULL
Our house-made béchamel & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with ziti pasta
MARINARA FULL
Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with spaghetti
PASTA ALLA VODKA
Sautéed garlic in white wine, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & crushed red peppers in a creamy blonde-vodka sauce, tossed with rigatoni
PASTA POMODORO
Sautéed garlic in white wine, garden & cherry tomatoes, spinach, crushed red peppers & basil, tossed with rigatoni
TOMATO BASIL FULL
Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccini
AGLIO E OLIO HALF
Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with spaghetti
BAKED ZITI HALF
Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with ziti
BOLOGNESE HALF
Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with our creamy béchamel & garlic tossed with spaghetti
BUTTER PASTA HALF
Butter and cheese tossed with spaghetti
CHX CACCIATORE HALF
Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with fettuccini
CHX GENOVESE HALF
House-made pesto & béchamel, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with spaghetti
CHX MARSALA HALF
Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with fettuccini
CHX PARM HALF
Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara
CHX PICCATA HALF
White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccine
DIABLO HALF
Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & béchamel sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with spaghetti
EGGPLANT PARM HALF
Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs & garlic, topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection, served over spaghetti marinara
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO HALF
Our creamy béchamel sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with fettuccini
LASAGNA HALF
Sheet pasta layered with ricotta, garlic, our beef & Italian sausage mixture topped with béchamel sauce & baked to perfection.
MAC & CHEESE HALF
Our house-made béchamel & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with ziti pasta
MARINARA HALF
Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with spaghetti
TOMATO BASIL HALF
Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with fettuccini
AGLIO E OLIO GF
Lemon-butter white wine sauce, garlic, olive oil, crushed red peppers, parsley & Romano cheese, tossed with out gluten-free fettuccini pasta
BAKED ZITI GF
Italian sausage with ricotta, white onions, garlic, mozzarella & a touch of our bolognese & marinara, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
BOLOGNESE GF
Traditional meat sauce with Italian spices mixed with heavy cream & garlic tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
BUTTER PASTA GF
Butter and cheese tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta.
CHX CACCIATORE GF
Mixed peppers, white onions, garlic, mushrooms, grilled chicken, sweet red wine vinegar, green & black olives, in our house-made marinara spiced up with Tabasco, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
CHX GENOVESE GF
House-made pesto mixed with heavy cream, served with grilled chicken, garlic & sun-dried tomatoes, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
CHX MARSALA GF
Prosciutto, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken, in our house-made marsala sauce, tossed with gluten-free fettuccini pasta
CHX PARM GF (PASTA ONLY)
CHX PICCATA GF
White mushrooms, grilled asparagus, capers, garlic & grilled chicken in a lemon-butter white wine sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccine pasta
DIABLO GF
Sautéed spinach, red onions, garlic & crushed red peppers, in our house-made marinara & cream sauce sauce, spiced up with sriracha, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
EGGPLANT PARM GF (PASTA ONLY)
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO GF
Our gluten-free cream sauce with parmesan & garlic, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
LINGUINI & CLAMS GF
House-made spicy clam sauce with garlic & your choice of aglio, diablo, red, or creamy white sauce (gluten-free fettuccini pasta)
LINGUINI CARB GF
Caramelized apple-wood bacon, sautéed red onions, garlic & cherry tomatoes, sautéed with white wine & our house-made cream sauce. Choice of peas or spinach (gluten-free fettuccini pasta)
MAC & CHEESE GF
Our house-made cream sauce & mozzarella cheese melted to cheesy perfection. Tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
MARINARA GF
Our rustic house-made marinara with Italian spices including parmesan, honey, roasted garlic & white onions, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
PASTA ALLA VODKA GF
Sautéed garlic in white wine, red onions, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & crushed red peppers in a creamy blonde-vodka sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
PASTA POMO GF
Sautéed garlic in white wine, garden & cherry tomatoes, spinach, crushed red peppers & basil, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
TOMATO BASIL GF
Garden & cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lemon & basil with a white wine sauce, tossed with our gluten-free fettuccini pasta
Side
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE MEATBALLS (2)
SIDE MEATBALL (1)
SIDE SAUSAGE (2)
SIDE SAUSAGE (1)
SIDE MEATBALL/SAUSAGE
SIDE SHRIMP
SIDE MARINARA
PINT OF MARINARA
SIDE RANCH
SIDE PESTO
SIDE AIOLI
SIDE BREAD/BUTTER
SIDE BECHAMEL SAUCE
SIDE AGLIO SAUCE
SIDE DIABLO SAUCE
SIDE PICATTA SAUCE
SIDE MARSALA SAUCE
SIDE BOLOGNESE SAUCE
SIDE VODKA SAUCE
Just for Kids
Pizza
SAUSAGE AND ONION 10"
Homemade pizza sauce with provolone cheese
SAUSAGE AND ONION 14"
Homemade pizza sauce with provolone cheese
MARGHERITA 10"
Provolone, tomatoes, spices and fresh basil. Try with a side of pesto!
MARGHERITA 14"
Provolone, tomatoes, spices and fresh basil. Try with a side of pesto!
BYO 10"
BYO 14"
Sandwich
CKN PARM SND
Lightly breaded fried chicken with house bread crumbs, topped with mozzarella & served with a side of marinara
MEATBALL SND
Our delicious house-made meatballs topped with mozzarella served with a side of marinara
SALAMI SND
Salami, sweet ham, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze & spicy aioli, served with an extra side of spicy aioli
EGGPLANT SND
Lightly breaded eggplant with house bread crumbs, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, balsamic glaze & spicy aioli, served with an extra side of spicy aioli
SAUSAGE SND
Sausage, grilled peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella served with a side of marinara
Stromboli
Calzone
Desserts
AFFOGATO
Two scoops of ice cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, whipped cream & a shot of espresso
CANNOLI
Chocolate chip, almond, or plain
ITALIAN COOKIES
Lemon, raspberry, almond & apricot
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With choice of caramel drizzle and/or fresh strawberries
PANNA COTTA
Italian-style custard with fresh vanilla bean- Gluten Free
SORBET
SPUMONI BOMBA
Spumoni - chocolate, strawberry & pistachio gelato in a chocolate shell with sliced pistachios
TIRAMISU
VANILLA ICE CREAM
With choice of caramel or chocolate sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
"Italian simplicitiy with a rustic touch"
10047 Park Meadows Dr Unit F, Lone Tree, CO 80124