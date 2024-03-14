Crane's Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nestled in the historic Wagon Wheel Dance Hall, built in 1957, our barbecue joint is a symphony of Central Texas flavors and live music vibes. Indulge in slow-smoked perfection, from brisket to ribs, as the rustic charm of our iconic setting enhances your dining experience.
Location
1023 S Access Rd, Tye, TX 79563
Gallery
