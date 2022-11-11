Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery

review star

No reviews yet

6054 124th Ave

Fennville, MI 49408

6054 124th Ave

Order Again

Retail Foods

Single Donut - Regular

Single Donut - Regular

$1.00
Half Dozen Donuts - Regular

Half Dozen Donuts - Regular

$5.50
Dozen Donuts - Regular

Dozen Donuts - Regular

$10.00

Cherry Donut - Single

$1.50

Cherry Donut - Half Dozen

$9.00
Single Donut - Cinnamon Sugar

Single Donut - Cinnamon Sugar

$1.00
Half Dozen Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar

Half Dozen Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar

$5.50
Dozen Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar

Dozen Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar

$10.00

Pumpkin Donut - Single

$1.50

Pumpkin Donut - Half Dozen

$9.00
Half Dozen Donuts - Mixed

Half Dozen Donuts - Mixed

$5.50
Dozen Donuts - Mixed

Dozen Donuts - Mixed

$10.00

Other Specialty Donut

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Monster Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Cookies - Half Dozen

$15.00

$2 Slice

$2.00

Pie Flight

$9.00

Apple Pie Slice

$5.00

Cherry Pie Slice

$5.00

Blueberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Raspberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Peach Pie Slice

$5.00

Raspberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Apple Crisp Slice

$5.00

Cherry Crisp Slice

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00

Chocolate Pecan Slice

$5.00

Apple Cake Slice

$5.00

Gluten Free Apple Slice

$6.00

Gluten Free Blueberry Slice

$6.00

Gluten Free Cherry Slice

$6.00

Apple Strudel Slice

$5.00

Blueberry Strudel Slice

$5.00

Cherry Strudel Slice

$6.00

Pumpkin Strudel Slice

$5.00

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.00

No Sugar Blueberry Slice

$5.00

No Sugar Cherry Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Tart- Frozen

$7.00

Apple Walnut Cake Slice

$5.00

Dumpling - Baked

$7.00

Apple Dumpling

$7.00

Apple Pie - Frozen

$19.00

Cherry Pie- Frozen

$19.00

Blueberry Pie- Frozen

$19.00

Red Raspberry Pie- Frozen

$19.00

Rhubarb/Raspberry- Frozen

$19.00

Apple Crisp/large- Frozen

$19.00

Cherry Crisp/large- Frozen

$19.00

Chocolate Pecan- Frozen

$22.00

Pumpkin PIe- Frozen

$19.00

Peach Pie- Frozen

$22.00

Apple Strudel- Frozen

$19.00

Cherry Strudel- Frozen

$19.00

Blueberry Strudel- Frozen

$19.00

Pumpkin Strudel- Frozen

$19.00

Apple Cake- Frozen

$12.00

No Sugar Apple- Frozen

$19.00

No Sugar Cherry- Frozen

$19.00

No Sugar Blueberry- Frozen

$19.00

Apple Crisp/small- Frozen

$7.00

Cherry Crisp/small- Frozen

$7.00

Gluten Free Apple/small- Frozen

$10.00

Gluten Free Cherry/small- Frozen

$10.00

Gluten Free Blueberry/small- Frozen

$10.00

Gluten Free Apple/large- Frozen

$22.00

Gluten Free Cherry/large- Frozen

$22.00

Gluten Free Blueberry/large- Frozen

$22.00

Dumpling/reg- Frozen

$7.00

Dumpling No Sugar- Frozen

$7.00

Mini Pies- Frozen

$5.00

Chicken Pot Pie/small- Frozen

$9.00

Chicken Pot Pie/large- Frozen

$23.00

Veggie Curry Pot Pie - Large- Frozen

$20.00

Veggie Curry Pot Pie - Small- Frozen

$7.00

Rhubarb Tart- Frozen

$7.00

Rhubarb- Frozen

$19.00

Apple Crisp - Baked

$19.00

Apple Pie - Baked

$19.00

Apple Strudel - Baked

$19.00

Blueberry Pie - Baked

$19.00

Blueberry Strudel - Baked

$19.00

Cherry Crisp - Baked

$19.00

Cherry Pie - Baked

$19.00

Cherry Strudel - Baked

$19.00

Chocolate Pecan - Baked

$22.00

Dumpling - Baked

$7.00

Peach Pie - Baked

$22.00

Red Raspberry Pie- Baked

$19.00

Rhubarb Raspberry Pie - Baked

$19.00

Rhubarb Tart - Baked

$7.00

Apple Walnut Cake Whole

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$19.00

Gluten Free Small Apple

$10.00

Gluten Free Small Blueberry

$10.00

Gluten Free Small Cherry

$10.00

No Sugar Apple

$19.00

No Sugar Blueberry

$19.00

No Sugar Cherry

$19.00

Apple Butter Bread

$7.00

Bread

$5.00

Buns - 8 pk

$4.00

Buns - Single

$0.50

Cinnamon Roll - 5 pk

$15.00

Cinnamon Roll - Single

$4.50

Croissant - Fruit Filled

$4.00

Croissant - Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Granola

$12.00

Muffin - 6 pk

$7.00

Muffin - Single

$2.00

Muffin/blueberry

$7.00

Muffin/peach

$7.00

Muffin/raspberry

$7.00

Mug of Granola

$9.75

Scuffin

$4.00

Cider - 1/2 gallon

$5.00

Cider - Gallon

$8.00

Cider - Spiced Gallon

$11.00

Cider - Spices

$5.00

Cider - Gallons 2 for $10

$10.00

Cidercicle

$1.00

Apples - 1/2 bushel

$24.00

Apples - 1/2 peck

$8.00

Apples - peck

$14.00

Apples-Honey Crisp 1/2 peck

$10.00

Apples/Honey Crisp 1/2 bu box

$38.00

Blueberry Yogurt Pretzels

$6.00

Caramel Apples/nuts

$10.00

Caramel Apples/plain

$9.00

Chocolate Blueberries- Milk - 4 oz

$6.00

Chocolate Blueberries/Dark 4oz

$6.00

Chocolate Cherries - 4 oz

$6.00

Chocolate Cherries - 8 oz

$10.00

Dried Apples - 2 oz

$3.00

Dried Blueberries - 3 oz

$5.00

Dried Blueberries - 6 oz

$9.00

Dried Cherries - 2 oz

$3.00

Trail mix

$2.25

Apple Butter - 4oz

$4.00

Apple Butter 12oz

$9.00

Apple Butter No Sugar 12oz

$9.00

Blueberry 4oz

$4.00

Blueberry BBQ

$11.00

Blueberry Preserves 12oz

$9.00

Blueberry Syrup 14oz

$9.00

Blueberry Syrup/large

$11.00

Caramel Sauce 12oz

$10.50

Cherry 4oz

$4.00

Cherry Preserve - 12oz

$9.00

Honey - 5#

$30.00

Honey 16oz

$8.00

Hot Fudge 12oz

$10.50

Jalapeno Jam 8oz

$8.00

Maple Syrup 16oz

$17.00

Maple Syrup 8oz

$9.00

Margarite Cherries

$16.00

Margarite Honey

$16.00

Margaritte Jelly

$13.50

Misc

Misc

Peach Preserves 12oz

$9.00

Raspberry 4oz

$4.00

Raspberry Preserves 12oz

$9.00

Quart - Gelato

$10.00

Quart - Chili

$9.00

Quart - Apple Sauce

$6.00

Quart - Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Quart - Salad Dressing

$10.00

14 oz Coffee

$14.00

Candy

$0.50

Chili Almonds

$9.00

Cidercicle

$1.00

Dog Treats

$9.00

Margarite Cards

$20.00

Peanut Brittle

$10.00

Postcards

$5.00

Shorties Crackers

$8.50

Shorties Shortbread Cookies

$8.50

Thermo Bag

$5.00

Trail Mix

$1.75

Veggie Burger Patty

$4.00

Cinnamon Spice Peanuts

$6.00

Small Gelato

$4.00

Large Gelato

$6.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.00

Caramel Sundae

$5.00

Papa Bowl Sundae

$7.00

Merch/Apparel

Coaster Set

$16.00

Crane's Glass

$5.00

Crane's Magnet

$3.00

Crane's Sticker

$4.00

Earrings

$8.00

Empty Growler

$5.00

Logo Corkscrew

$6.50

MI Coffee Mug

$15.00

MI Glass

$12.00

MI Sticker - Small

$5.00

MI Sticker-Large

$6.00

Red Bag - Large

$5.00

Red Bag - Wine 6pk

$5.00

Thermo Bag

$5.00

Wine Charms

$5.00

Winery Tumbler

$22.00

Crane's T-Shirt

$23.00

Crane's Sweatshirt

$43.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt Sale!

$15.00

Retail Alcohol

16 oz Apple 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Blueberry 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Can - Apple

$4.00

16 oz Can - Blueberry

$4.00

16 oz Can - Cherry

$4.00

16 oz Cherry 4pk

$13.99

Blueberry Wine Bottle

$14.00

Chardonnay 2021 Bottle

$20.00

Cherry Wine Bottle

$14.00

Edelzwicker 2021

$20.00

Homestead Bottle

$20.00

Iced Apple Wine Bottle

$40.00

Merlot 2020 Bottle

$30.00

Montage Bottle

$30.00

Nepotist - 500 ml

$12.00

Perry - 500 ml

$9.00

Pinot Gris 2021

$20.00

Reserve 2020 Bottle

$20.00

Riesling 2021

$20.00

Seyval Blanc 2019 Bottle

$10.00

Sip Happens Coupons

$35.00

White Merlot 2021

$20.00

16 oz Apple 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Blueberry 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Can - Apple

$4.00

16 oz Can - Blueberry

$4.00

16 oz Can - Cherry

$4.00

16 oz Cherry 4pk

$13.99

16 oz MIXED 4pk (Copy)

$13.99

Blueberry Growler

$21.00

Cherry Growler

$21.00

Dry Apple Growler

$21.00

Dry Hopped Growler

$21.00

Growler Refill - Blueberry

$16.00

Growler Refill - Cherry

$16.00

Growler Refill - Dry Apple

$16.00

Growler Refill - Dry Hopped

$16.00

Growler Refill - Nepotist

$30.00

Growler Refill - Semi-sweet

$16.00

Growler Refill - Sweet

$16.00

Nepotist - 500 ml

$12.00

Nepotist Growler

$35.00

Perry - 500 ml

$9.00

Semi-Sweet Growler

$21.00

Sweet Apple Growler

$21.00

Sip Happens Coupons

$35.00

Retail N/A Drinks

Brix/Cherry

$3.00

Brix/cola

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Brix/Orange

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Brix/Rootbeer

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Sweet Cider

$3.00

N/A Sweet Apple Cider

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee- Iced

$5.00

N/A Sweet Apple Cider

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

1/2 Cider 1/2 Iced Tea

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea-Uncle Alberts

$3.00

1/2 Cider 1/2 Iced Tea

Kittywampus Blueberry

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Kittywampus Cream Soda

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Kittywampus Grape

$3.00

Kittyampus Soda Brewing - Holland

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - White

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water/bottle

$1.00

Sandwiches

Apple Butter French Toast

$11.00

with bacon, strawberry cream sauce, and apples

Asparagus Grilled Cheese and Soup

$12.00

BBQ Pork

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chef Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

with lettuce, tomato, and chipolte mayo

Chili Cheese Dog

$10.00

Deli Ham

$10.00

Deli Turkey

$10.00

Fennvilly Cheese Steak

$14.50

sliced steak with provolone, peppers, onions, with cider cheese on a sub bun

Half BLT

$5.00

Half Sloppy

$5.00

Half Tuna

$5.00

Ham and Cheese

$11.00

ham, cheddar, jalapeno mustard on pretzel roll

Hot Dog

$8.00

Italian Sub

$14.00

Lunch Combo

$10.00

half grilled cheese with soup or chili

Plain Burger

$9.00

Pot Roast

$13.00

with swiss, onion, horseradish mayo, on onion bun

Sandwich Special

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

seasoned ground beef served open face with cheddar

Tuna Croissant

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

tuna on sourdough, lettuce, and cheddar

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey Pesto Melt

$13.00

with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, provolone, on sourdough

Veggie Burger

$14.00

with onion, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and pesto

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Group Menu $21.73 - with dessert

$21.73

Group Menu $16.38 - no dessert

$16.38

Group Menu $18.90 - larger selection/no dessert

$18.90Out of stock

Group Menu - $24.12 larger selection + dessert

$23.25Out of stock

Snacks/Soups

Apple Butter Gouda Toast

$12.00

grilled sourdough with apple butter, smoked gouda, and honey drizzle

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Pretzel and Cheese

$8.00

pretzel sticks with cider cheese

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

soup of the day

Bread Slice

$1.00

White, wheat, apple butter, bread, or sourdough

Cheese and Fruit - Complimentary

For use with wine coupon - fruit and cheese only

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

made with Ida Red apples and pecans

Croissant - Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

soup of the day

Feta Dip & Pita

$7.00

feta dip and warm pitas

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hummus

$6.00

Red pepper hummus with crackers and veggies

Meat and Cheese

$12.00

2 cheese, 2 meats, and accompaniments

Muffin

$2.00

house made muffins

Side of Sloppy

$3.00

Donut - Single

$1.00

Donut - Half Dozen

$5.50
Dozen Donuts - Regular

Dozen Donuts - Regular

$10.00

Other Specialty Donut

$1.50

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Blueberry Cheve Cheese Spread

$8.00

Bowl of Veggie Chili

$7.00

Cup of Veggie Chili

$5.00

Kids

Big Hate

$8.50

Chicken Tender

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

PB & J

$7.50

Sloppy Joey - half sloppy

$5.00

Salads

Caprese

$9.00

Orchard Salad

$9.00

Toss Salad

$6.00

greens, veggies, croutons, with house dressing

Outside Patio

BBQ Pork

$12.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

soup of the day

Deli Ham

$10.00

Deli Turkey

$10.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

seasoned ground beef served open face with cheddar

Toss Salad

$6.00

greens, veggies, croutons, with house dressing

Tuna Croissant

$10.00

Walking Sloppy Cheeto

$5.00

Walking Sloppy Frito

$8.00

Pie

Pie Flight

$9.00

Apple Cake Slice

$5.00

Apple Crisp Slice

$5.00

Apple Dumpling

$7.00

Apple Pie Slice

$5.00

Apple Strudel Slice

$5.00

Blueberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Blueberry Strudel Slice

$5.00

Cherry Crisp Slice

$5.00

Cherry Pie Slice

$5.00

Cherry Strudel Slice

$5.00

Chocolate Pecan Slice

$5.00

Gluten Free Apple Slice

$6.00

Gluten Free Blueberry Slice

$6.00

Gluten Free Cherry Slice

$6.00

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.00

No Sugar Blueberry Slice

$5.00

No Sugar Cherry Slice

$5.00

Peach Pie Slice

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00

Pumpkin Strudel Slice

$5.00

Raspberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Raspberry Pie Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Slice

$5.00

Rhubarb Tart- Frozen

$7.00

Sundaes

Caramel Sundae

$6.50

Float - Cider

$5.00

Float - Rootbeer

$6.50

Float - Soda

$6.50

Hot Fudge Donut Sundae

$6.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.75

Large Gelato

$7.00

Papa Bowl Sundae

$7.00

Small Gelato

$5.00

a ala mode side

$2.00

Peach Shortcake

$8.00

Peach Sundae

$5.00

Other Desserts

Cidercicle

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Cookie

$3.00

Cookies - Half Dozen

$15.00

Donut - Dozen

$10.00

Donut - Half Dozen

$5.50

Donut - Single

$1.00

NA Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Brix Black Cherry

$3.00

Brix Cola

$3.00

Brix Orange

$3.00

Brix Rootbeer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kittywampus Blueberry

$3.00

Kittywampus Cherry

Kittywampus Cream Soda

$3.00

Kittywampus Grape

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Slushy - N/A

$4.00

Sweet Cider

$3.00

Uncle Albert's Iced Tea

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

In House Bottles

In-House Blueberry Wine Bottle

$14.00

In-House Chardonnay 2021 Bottle

$20.00

In-House Cherry Wine Bottle

$14.00

In-House Homestead Bottle

$20.00

In-House Iced Apple Wine Bottle

$40.00

In-House Merlot 2020 Bottle

$30.00

In-House Montage Bottle

$30.00

In-House Pinot Gris 2021 Bottle

$20.00

In-House Riesling 2021 Bottle

$20.00

In-House Riesling Reserve 2020 Bottle

$20.00

In-House Seyval Blanc 2019 Bottle

$10.00

In-House White Merlot

$20.00

16 oz Apple 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Blueberry 4pk

$13.99

16 oz Can - Apple

$4.00

16 oz Can - Blueberry

$4.00

16 oz Can - Cherry

$4.00

16 oz Cherry 4pk

$13.99

Nepotist - 500 ml

$12.00

Perry - 500 ml

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American foods, bakery, winery, and retail shop.

Website

Location

6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
