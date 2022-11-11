Crank Arm Brewing imageView gallery
Crank Arm Brewing

No reviews yet

319 W. Davie St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

TRICYCLE PRINCESS 4 PK

CANNED BEER TO GO

BIKE PUMP 4PK

$12.50

BOHEMIAN STYLE PILSNER

CRUNCHY BEARINGS 4PK

$17.50
LONG STEADY DISTANCCE 4PK

$14.00

MAI BIKE MAIBOCK LAGER

$12.50

MECHANICAL MYSTIC 4PK

$18.50

PRIDE BEER

$14.00
ROAD HAZARD 4PK

$14.00

HAZY IPA W/ MOZAIC, CITRA, AZACCA, & EKUANOT HOPS

SKID LID 4PK

$14.50

TANDEM 4PK

$16.00
TRAIL WIZARD 4PK

$18.50

HAZY DOUBLE IPA

TRICYCLE PRINCESS 4 PK

$14.00
UNICYCLE 4PK

$12.50

SINGLE HOP PALE ALE W/ CITRA HOPS

WHEELIE TROPICAL

$14.50
WHITEWALL WHEAT 4PK

$12.50

AMERICAN BELGO WIT WITH CITRA HOPS

Bottled Beers TO GO

BBA ATTACK POSITION 500ml Bottle

$17.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout w/ Madagascar Vanilla, Videri Cocoa Nibs & Lactose

BMX 18 500ml Bottle

$15.00

BRETT SAISON PINEAPPLE 500ml Bottle

$11.00

SAISON AGED IN WINE BARRELS W/ BRETTANOMYCES AND CHERRIES

UPHILL CLIMB 22OZ BOTTLE

$8.00

BRETT SAISON CHERRY 500ml Bottle

$11.00

BIG WHEEL BROWN 22OZ BOTTLE

$6.00

DARKER WAYS 500ml BOTTLE

$12.00

LOLO GIFT

16 OZ GLASS

$8.00

9TH ANNIVERSARY MERCH

MERCH PACKAGE

$50.00

WHITE CRANK ARM TSHIRT

$20.00

Cycling Gear

BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY XTRA SMALL

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY SMALL

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY MEDIUM

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY LARGE

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY XL

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY 2XL

$70.00
BLACK & YELLOW JERSEY 3XL

$70.00
SYMBOL JERSEY MEDIUM

$70.00
SYMBOL JERSEY LARGE

$70.00
SYMBOL JERSEY XL

$70.00
SYMBOL JERSEY 2XL

$70.00
SYMBOL JERSEY 3XL

$70.00

SYMBOL JERSEY SMOL

$70.00

BIB SMALL

$65.00

BIB MEDIUM

$65.00

BIB LARGE

$65.00

BIB XL

$65.00

BIB 2XL

$65.00

BIB 3XL

$65.00

ROAD HAZ SM/MD WALZ

$35.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY XS

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY SM

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY MED

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY LG

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY XL

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY 2XL

$70.00

ROAD HAZ JERSEY 3XL

$70.00

Glassware

SPROK STEIN

$30.00

FLIGHT GLASS

$5.00

GLASS 16OZ BLUE

$8.00

GLASS 16OZ PINK

$8.00

GLASS 16OZ YELLOW

$8.00

GLASS ATTACK POSITION

$15.00

GLASS ICYCLE

$10.00

GLASS SNIFTER 12OZ YELLOW NEW STYLE

$8.00

GLASS STEMMED WINE

$10.00

HATS

FLEXFIT HAT S/M

$15.00
FLEXFIT HAT L/XL

$15.00
FLEXFIT HAT XL/2X

$15.00
BLACK/YELLOW TRUCKER

$25.00

PANEL BLUE

$25.00

PANEL RED

$25.00

RICHARDSON DESERT

$25.00

RH BLUE

$25.00

RH YELLOW

$25.00

SHADE HAT GREEN

$25.00

SHADE HAT GREY/YELLOW

$25.00

SHADE HAT GREY/BLACK

$25.00

ORANGE/WHITE

$25.00

BLACK/PINK HAT

$35.00

RED/GRAY HAT

$35.00

TAN/RED/GREEN HAT

$35.00

Merch

CRANK ARM TIN TACKER SIGN

$17.00

FREAKER

$12.00
KEYCHAIN

$3.00

PINS

$5.00
YELLOW/BLACK LOGO WATER BOTTLE

$6.00

BEER LOVE BIKE LOVE CLEAR WATER BOTTLE

$12.00

Onesies

ONESIE NB

$17.00

PRIDE FLAG

$5.00

Sweatshirts

VARSITY HOODIE SMALL

$45.00
VARSITY HOODIE MEDIUM

$45.00
VARSITY HOODIE LARGE

$45.00
VARSITY HOODIE XL

$45.00
VARSITY HOODIE 2XL

$45.00

T-Shirts

CAMO SM

$25.00

CAMO MED

$25.00

CAMO LG

$25.00

CAMO XL

$25.00
GREY LOGO SMALL

$20.00
GREY LOGO MEDIUM

$20.00
GREY LOGO LARGE

$20.00
GREY LOGO XL

$20.00

LSD GREY SMALL

$25.00

LSD GREY MEDIUM

$25.00

LSD GREY LARGE

$25.00

LSD GREY XL

$25.00

LSD WHITE SMALL

$25.00

LSD WHITE MEDIUM

$25.00

LSD WHITE LARGE

$25.00

LSD WHITE XL

$25.00

SMALL

$30.00

MEDIUM

$30.00

LARGE

$30.00

XLARGE

$30.00

2XL

$30.00
ROAD HAZARD SMALL

$25.00
ROAD HAZARD MEDIUM

$25.00
ROAD HAZARD LARGE

$25.00
ROAD HAZARD XL

$25.00
SYMBOL-T S

$25.00
SYMBOL-T M

$25.00
SYMBOL-T L

$25.00
SYMBOL-T XL

$25.00

UNI SLOTH SMALL

$25.00

UNI SLOTH MEDIUM

$25.00

UNI SLOTH LARGE

$25.00

UNI SLOTH XLARGE

$25.00

UNI SLOTH 2XL

$25.00
WET ROAD SMALL

$25.00
WET ROAD MEDIUM

$25.00
WET ROAD LARGE

$25.00
WET ROAD XL

$25.00

CAB SELTZER

CAB SELTZER 16OZ

$1.00

CHARCUTERIE

CHEESE BOARD

$16.00

MEAT & CHEESE

$20.00

KOMBUCHA

FLOWER OF LIFE

$4.00

CONTROLLED BURN

$4.00

MAIN SQUEEZE

$4.00

CHILL BERRY

$4.00

NA Beverages

COKE CAN

$1.00

DIET COKE CAN

$1.00

SPRITE CAN

$1.00

POPCORN

BEE-LICIOUS ALMOND

$6.50

BUFFALO RANCH

$6.00

CAMPFIRE

$6.50

CHEESY RANCH

$6.00

CHOC PB

$6.50

COCONUT CREAM

$6.50

RAINBOW

$6.50

WHITE CHEDDAR

$5.00

ZEBRA

$6.50

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLE

$2.00

CITY BREW TOURS

$7.00

CRANK CAUSE COUPON

$3.00

CRANK CAUSE SHORT POUR

$3.00

PUMPKIN CARVING

$15.00

RENTAL FEE

$200.00

SPROKTOBERFEST

$27.50

TOUR

TOUR ONLY

$8.00

TOUR W/FULL BEER

$10.00

TOUR W/FLIGHT

$15.00

YOGA

SUNDAY YOGA CLASS

$15.50

TRAIL BANDIT 16OZ

TRAIL BANDIT 16OZ CAN

$6.00

BIKE PUMP 160Z

BIKE PUMP 16OZ CAN

$6.00

HOLY SPOKES 16OZ

HOLY SPOKES 16OZ CAN

$7.00

FROSE

12 OZ FROSE

$8.00

BERRY LEMONADE PRINCE SLUSHIE

12oz BERRY PRINCE SLUSHIE

$8.00

TO GO DRINK

TO GO CUP

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Craft brewery in the heart of Raleigh, NC

319 W. Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601

