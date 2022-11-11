Brewpubs & Breweries
Crank Arm Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft brewery in the heart of Raleigh, NC
Location
319 W. Davie St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Gallery
