Cranky Al's Future Orders

Popular Items

Mini Doughnuts
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
96oz Joe 2 Go

Seasonal Doughnuts

Pumpkin Crueller

Pumpkin Crueller

$1.95
Highlands Honey Buttercream

Highlands Honey Buttercream

$2.95

Raised

Vanilla Sprinkle

$1.50

Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top

Chocolate Sprinkle

$1.50

Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top

Vanilla Long John

$1.50

Vanilla iced long john

Chocolate Long John

$1.50

Chocolate iced long john

Glazed Raised

$1.00

Glazed raised ring

Maple Long John

$1.50

Maple iced long john

Maple Bacon Long John

$2.25

Maple iced long john with Kettle Range bacon top

Sugar Raised

$1.00

Sugar coated raised ring

Apple Fritter

$2.25

Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze

Crosonut

$1.50

Fried croissant covered in glaze

M&M

$1.50

Vanilla iced raised ring dunked in mini M&M's

Samoa

$1.50

Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in toasted coconut with a carmel drizzle

Gummy Bear

$1.50

Vanilla iced raised ring with gummy bears on top

Vanilla Reeses Cups

$1.50

Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in mini Reeses pieces

Filled

Bavarian Cream Filled

$2.25

Chocolate iced long john with bavarian cream filling

Buttercream Filled

$2.25

Chocolate iced bismark with buttercream filling

Hoytie Toytie Filled

$2.25

Chocolate iced bismark with chocolate buttercream filling

Peanut Butter Buttercream Filled

$2.25

Vanilla iced bismark with peanutbutter and chocolate buttercream filling

Smore

$2.25

Chocolate iced bismark, dunked in crumbled graham crackers and chocolate drizzle. Filled with marshmallow buttercream.

Raspberry Filled

$2.25

Vanilla iced bismark with raspberry filling

Lemon Filled

$2.25

Glazed bismark with lemon curd filling

Cheese Pocket

$2.25

Glazed bismark with mascarpone and cream cheese filling

Nutella Filled

$2.25

Sugar coated bismark with nutella filling

Cake

Crueller

$1.50

Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish

Double Chocolate Cake

$1.00

Chocolate iced chocolate cake

Glazed Cake

$1.00

Vanilla cake doughnut with a glaze finish

Black & Tan

$1.00

Chocolate iced vanilla cake doughnut

Plain Cake

$1.00

Vanilla cake doughnut

Oreo Cake

$1.50

Vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla icing dunked in oreos

Chocolate Glazed Cake

$1.00

Glazed chocolate cake doughnut

Cinnamon Cake

$1.00

Vanilla cake tossed in cinnamon sugar

Gluten Friendly Chocolate

$1.95

Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.

Gluten Friendly Vanilla

$1.95

Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.

Gluten Friendly Cinnamon Sugar

$1.95

Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.

Vegan Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.95

Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.

Vegan Chocolate Oreo

$1.95

Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.

Vegan Glazed

$1.95

Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Doughnut Letters

Yeast Raised Doughnuts

A

$4.50

A shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

B

$4.50

B shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

C

$4.50

C shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

D

$4.50

D shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

E

$4.50

E shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

F

$4.50

F shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

G

$4.50

G shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

H

$4.50

H shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

I

$4.50

I shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

J

$4.50

J shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

K

$4.50

K shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

L

$4.50

L shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

M

$4.50

M shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

N

$4.50

N shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

O

$4.50

O shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

P

$4.50

P shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

Q

$4.50

Q shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

R

$4.50

R shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

S

$4.50

S shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

T

$4.50

T shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

U

$4.50

U shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

V

$4.50

V shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

W

$4.50

W shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

X

$4.50

X shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

Y

$4.50

Y shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

Z

$4.50

Z shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

0

$4.50

0 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

1

$4.50

1 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

2

$4.50

2 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

3

$4.50

3 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

4

$4.50

4 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

5

$4.50

5 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

6

$4.50

6 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

7

$4.50

7 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

8

$4.50

8 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

9

$4.50

9 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**

Special Occasions

Giant Doughnut

$30.00

12 inch round yeast raised doughnut. Please choose your icings and toppings. If you choose colored icing or want writing, please enter it the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS below.

Gender Reveal Doughnuts

$3.25

DIY Birthday Kits

$12.00

Wedding Doughnuts

Please call the shop at 414-258-5282 and set up an appointment with Joey. Don't order your wedding doughnuts online!

Mini Crueller Packs

Mini Doughnuts

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$5.00

A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Kettle Range bacon, and egg patty.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.00

A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, sausage patty , and egg patty.

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$5.00

A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Badger ham, and egg patty.

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Tomato 3 Cheese

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel & Butter

$3.50

Bagel & Jelly

$3.50

Breakfast Burrito

Meat Lovers Burrito

$8.00

Chorizo Burrito

$8.00

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

BLT Wrap

$7.95

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast Bowls

$8.00

Breakfast Pizzas

8' Meat Lovers

$10.00

8' Veggie

$10.00

14' Meat Lovers

$16.00

14' Veggie

$16.00

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$7.95Out of stock

Hashbrown

Hash Brown

$0.75

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.95+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Latte

$5.00

96oz Joe 2 Go

$20.00

1lb Coffee

$12.75

Fancy Drink

Americano

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Breve

$4.25+

Chai

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamers

$4.00+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.95+

Drinks

Milk

$1.25

Water

$1.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
