Cranky Al's Future Orders
$
6901 West North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Popular Items
Seasonal Doughnuts
Raised
Vanilla Sprinkle
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Chocolate Sprinkle
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Long John
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Long John
Chocolate iced long john
Glazed Raised
Glazed raised ring
Maple Long John
Maple iced long john
Maple Bacon Long John
Maple iced long john with Kettle Range bacon top
Sugar Raised
Sugar coated raised ring
Apple Fritter
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
Crosonut
Fried croissant covered in glaze
M&M
Vanilla iced raised ring dunked in mini M&M's
Samoa
Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in toasted coconut with a carmel drizzle
Gummy Bear
Vanilla iced raised ring with gummy bears on top
Vanilla Reeses Cups
Chocolate iced raised ring dunked in mini Reeses pieces
Filled
Bavarian Cream Filled
Chocolate iced long john with bavarian cream filling
Buttercream Filled
Chocolate iced bismark with buttercream filling
Hoytie Toytie Filled
Chocolate iced bismark with chocolate buttercream filling
Peanut Butter Buttercream Filled
Vanilla iced bismark with peanutbutter and chocolate buttercream filling
Smore
Chocolate iced bismark, dunked in crumbled graham crackers and chocolate drizzle. Filled with marshmallow buttercream.
Raspberry Filled
Vanilla iced bismark with raspberry filling
Lemon Filled
Glazed bismark with lemon curd filling
Cheese Pocket
Glazed bismark with mascarpone and cream cheese filling
Nutella Filled
Sugar coated bismark with nutella filling
Cake
Crueller
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
Double Chocolate Cake
Chocolate iced chocolate cake
Glazed Cake
Vanilla cake doughnut with a glaze finish
Black & Tan
Chocolate iced vanilla cake doughnut
Plain Cake
Vanilla cake doughnut
Oreo Cake
Vanilla cake doughnut with vanilla icing dunked in oreos
Chocolate Glazed Cake
Glazed chocolate cake doughnut
Cinnamon Cake
Vanilla cake tossed in cinnamon sugar
Gluten Friendly Chocolate
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
Gluten Friendly Vanilla
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
Gluten Friendly Cinnamon Sugar
Our Gluten-Friendly doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts. We use a blend of gluten-free ingredients, but our GF doughnuts are not celiac-appropriate.
Vegan Chocolate Sprinkles
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
Vegan Chocolate Oreo
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
Vegan Glazed
Our Vegan doughnuts are prepared with the same equipment that is used to cook our traditional doughnuts.
Cinnamon Rolls
Doughnut Letters
A
A shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
B
B shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
C
C shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
D
D shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
E
E shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
F
F shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
G
G shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
H
H shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
I
I shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
J
J shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
K
K shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
L
L shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
M
M shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
N
N shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
O
O shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
P
P shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
Q
Q shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
R
R shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
S
S shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
T
T shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
U
U shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
V
V shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
W
W shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
X
X shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
Y
Y shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
Z
Z shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
0
0 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
1
1 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
2
2 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
3
3 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
4
4 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
5
5 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
6
6 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
7
7 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
8
8 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
9
9 shaped yeast raised doughnut. Choose one icing and topping per doughnut. **If you pick colored icing, please tell us the color in the special request section.**
Special Occasions
Giant Doughnut
12 inch round yeast raised doughnut. Please choose your icings and toppings. If you choose colored icing or want writing, please enter it the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS below.
Gender Reveal Doughnuts
DIY Birthday Kits
Wedding Doughnuts
Please call the shop at 414-258-5282 and set up an appointment with Joey. Don't order your wedding doughnuts online!
Mini Crueller Packs
Mini Doughnuts
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Kettle Range bacon, and egg patty.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, sausage patty , and egg patty.
Ham, Egg, Cheese
A grilled and toasted bagel with American cheese, Badger ham, and egg patty.
Egg & Cheese
Tomato 3 Cheese
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Bagel & Butter
Bagel & Jelly
Breakfast Bowls
Waffle Bites
Hashbrown
Coffee
Fancy Drink
Drinks
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
