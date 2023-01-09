Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cranky Pats Pizza - Green Bay

709 Bellevue St.

Green Bay, WI 54302

Popular Items

14 Build Your Own Pizza
14 Pat's Special Pizza
14 Top Row Pizza

14" Pizza

14 Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00
14 Pat's Special Pizza

14 Pat's Special Pizza

$35.00

It’s two pizzas worth of toppings on one crust. Longer to make, longer to bake, but well worth the wait. Double helpings of sausage and mushroom, plus two extra toppings of your choice.

14 Top Row Pizza

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

14 Big Meat Pizza

$30.00

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. This pizza is over 1/3 meat!

14 Maui Waui Pizza

$25.00

Pineapple and Canadian bacon

14 Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

14 Garden Pizza

$30.00

Mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and black olive

14 Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Chicken, green peppers, and onions. Made with our sweet and tangy barbeque sauce.

14 Greek-za Pizza

$27.00

Artichoke, black olive, and feta cheese

14 Loaded Baked Potoato Pizza

$24.00

Sliced potatoes, Baacon, and Onion, sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Made with our tasty garlic butter sauce

14 Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and minced garlic. Made with our creamy alfredo sauce

14 BLT Pizza

$25.00

Crispy bacon pizza topped with fresh lettuce and tomato then drizzled with mayo

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

12" Pizza

12 Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

We supply the canvas, you create the masterpiece. Includes delicious hand-made crust, perfectly seasoned sauce, real cheese, and one traditional topping.

12 Pat's Special Pizza

12 Pat's Special Pizza

$28.00

It’s two pizzas worth of toppings on one crust. Longer to make, longer to bake, but well worth the wait. Double helpings of sausage and mushroom, plus two extra toppings of your choice.

12 Top Row Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

12 Big Meat Pizza

$24.00

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. This pizza is over 1/3 meat!

12 Maui Waui Pizza

$20.00

Pineapple and Canadian bacon

12 Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil

12 Garden Pizza

$24.00

Mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and black olive

12 Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Chicken, green peppers, and onions. Made with our sweet and tangy barbeque sauce.

12 Greek-za Pizza

$23.00

Artichoke, black olive, and feta cheese

12 Loaded Baked Potoato Pizza

$20.00

Sliced potatoes, Baacon, and Onion, sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Made with our tasty garlic butter sauce

12 Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and minced garlic. Made with our creamy alfredo sauce

12 BLT Pizza

$20.00

Crispy bacon pizza topped with fresh lettuce and tomato then drizzled with mayo

12 Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasty garlic butter

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Toasted French bread topped with tasy garlic butter and melted cheese

Cranky Sticks

$9.00

A 10" pizza crust, real garlic butter, and a mound of mozzarella. Served with your choice of sauce

Pasta Starter

$6.00

A starter portion of pasta cooked to perfection, paired with one of our signature sauces (your choice), sreved with toasted garlic bread

Salad Bar As a Meal

$6.00

Includes all you can eat soup and salad.

ADD Salad Bar

$4.00

Add soup and salad bar to any pizza, sandwich, or entee

One Trip Salad Bar TO-GO

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Pizza Slices

Slice of Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Slice of Pizza

$6.00

Plain Cheese Slice

Pasta Starter

$6.00

A starter portion of pasta cooked to perfection, paired with one of our signature sauces (your choice), sreved with toasted garlic bread

Salad Bar As a Meal

$6.00

Includes all you can eat soup and salad.

ADD Salad Bar

$4.00

Add soup and salad bar to any pizza, sandwich, or entee

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Delicately seasoned and slowly roasted, served on our freshly toasted French bread

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Our own made from scratch Italian sausage, smothered in delicious meat sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Our hand-made, XL meatballs with rich meat sauce. You will need extra napkins!

Pasta

Bowl of Pasta

$6.00

A smaller portion of pasta cooked to perfection, paired with one of our signature sauces (your choice), sreved with toasted garlic bread

Pat's Pasta

$16.00

A large helping of pasta prepared to order smothered in one of our fantastic sauces. Topped with our homemade meat or marinara sauce which simmers for over 10 hours!

Bottle of Wine

Joel Gott Cabernet

$20.00

Straccali Chianti

$20.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$20.00

Botham Riesling

$20.00

14 Hands Merlot

$20.00

Cavit White Moscato

$20.00

Bottle Beer

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Micheloeb Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Athletic - Upside Dawn Golden

$5.00

Athletic - Seasonal

$5.00

Bottle Soda

Sundrop

$3.00

Diet Sundrop

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Baumeister Root Beer

$3.00

Baumeister Cream Soda

$3.00

Baumeister Orange

$3.00

Baumeister Grape

$3.00

Baumeister Cherry

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Giant delicious cookie (contains walnuts)

Ice Cream Cup

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family run business since 1955. We meticulously hand craft every pizza from scratch ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

Location

709 Bellevue St., Green Bay, WI 54302

Directions

