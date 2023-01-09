Cranky Pats Pizza - Green Bay
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family run business since 1955. We meticulously hand craft every pizza from scratch ingredients. Come in and enjoy!
Location
709 Bellevue St., Green Bay, WI 54302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln - 606 Lime Kiln Road
No Reviews
606 Lime Kiln Road Green Bay, WI 54302
View restaurant
Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street
No Reviews
121 North Adams Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurant
El Sarape Green Bay - 2030 E Mason St STE H
No Reviews
2030 E Mason St STE H Green Bay, WI 54302
View restaurant