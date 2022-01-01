A map showing the location of Crash Cantina 32 Light House RoadView gallery

Crash Cantina 32 Light House Road

32 Light House Road

Hamptons Bay, NY 11942

Order Again

APPETIZERS

HERB GUACAMOLE

$19.00

YUCATAN RIBS

$23.00

CRAB TOSTADA

$25.00

CORN ESQUITES

$18.00

WILD MUSH QUESADILLAS

$19.00

DUCK CONFIT SOPES

$24.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

MARKET SALAD

$18.00

TACO SALAD

$22.00

WATERMELON SALAD

$20.00

TACOS

MUSHROOM CARNITAS

$16.00

BIRRIA TACOS

$20.00

GALBI SHORT RIB TACOS

$23.00

ANCHO SPICED CHICKEN TACOS

$18.00

TEMPURA FISH TACOS

$24.00

PORK BELLY TACOS

$22.00

SHRIMP TACO

$22.00

Al Pastor Cauliflower

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$25.00

ENTREES

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$26.00

CHICKEN

$32.00

OCTOPUS

$28.00Out of stock

Steak Fries

$48.00Out of stock

Steak Platter

$55.00

CRASH BOWL

FIRE NEXT COURSE

Salmon succatash

$37.00

Duck Confit

$52.00

SWEETS

Tres Leches Cake

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00Out of stock

Assorted Gelatos

$12.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

RAW & CHILLED

OYSTERS

FLUKE CEVICHE

$22.00Out of stock

YELLOWTAIL AGUACHILE

$24.00

SIDES & EXTRAS

RICE & BEANS

$12.00

SIDE OF RICE

$7.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$7.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$10.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$7.00

RETAIL

Crash Green Hat

$58.00

Tacos Mezcal Hat

$48.00

Crash Hodie

$88.00

Inn Spot Hodie

$118.00

Inn Spot Trucker Hat

$48.00

Lifeguard Hat

$48.00

Beach Bag

$78.00

Beach Towel

$78.00

SPECIALS

Fish special

$32.00

Fajita

$32.00

Steak Frites

$40.00

SHORT RIB SPECIFIC AL

$54.00

Churrasco

$55.00Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

Palta o Plomo

$19.00

El Bandito

$20.00

Tulum

$19.00

Negronito

$19.00

Frozen o the Day

$16.00

Icy banana

$19.00

Margaritas

Watermelon Spicy Margarita

$18.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$18.00

Coconut Mezcalita

$21.00

Pitaya Margarita

$21.00

Classic

$16.00

Mango mezcalita

$19.00

JIMADOR CLASSIC MARGARITA

$19.00

Pitchers

White Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

Plata o Plomo Pitcher

$68.00

Tamarind Basil Mojito Pitcher

$75.00

Watermelon Spicy Margarita Pitcher

$80.00

Passionfruit Margarita Pitcher

$80.00

Prosecco Margarita Pitcher

$68.00

Classic Pitcher

$70.00

Classic Cocktails

El Bandito

$20.00

Plata o plomo

$19.00

Tulum

$19.00

Pitaya Margarita

$20.00

Coconut mezcalita

$21.00

SANGRIA

$19.00

Beer

CORONA

$9.00Out of stock

MODELO

$10.00

PACIFICO

$10.00Out of stock

PRESIDENTE

$10.00Out of stock

DOGFISH IPA

$10.00

MTK SUMMER ALE

$9.00Out of stock

MTK WAVE CRASHER

$9.00Out of stock

CORONA LIGHT

$9.00

Medalla Lite

$9.00

Stoneface

$9.00

WINES BTG

PROSECCO G

$14.00

PINOT GRIGIO G

$14.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC G

$14.00

CHARDONNAY G

$16.00

AVELEDA VINHO VERDE FONTE

$13.00

MINUTY 'M'

$15.00

CABERNET

$16.00

PINOT NOIR

$14.00

FAMILIA TORRES CRIANZA 'ALTOS IBERICA'

$15.00

TOLAINI 'AL PASSO' TUSCANY

$18.00

Corckage fee

$50.00

RED By BOTTLE

COL DEI VENTI, BARBARESCO TUFOBLO 2017

$85.00

FRANCO SERRA ,BAROLO 2016

$95.00

CASTELLO DI AMA CHIANTI CLASSICO

$70.00

VAL DI SUGA BRUNELLO 2016

$120.00

TIGANELLO

$215.00

SASSICAIA

$415.00

CHÂTEAU SENEJAC, HAUT-MEDOC 2015

$70.00

FAMILLE ROUX , BEANE MONTE ROUGUE, BURGUNDY

$75.00

DOMAINE JACQUES CACHEUX & FILS

$215.00

BARON DE LAY, RIOJA GRAN RESERVA 2014

$75.00

SANTA CAROLINA, RESERVA DE FAMILIA CABERNET SAUV 2018

$65.00

BODEGAS ESCORIHUELA GASCON, MENDOZA MALBEC 1884

$75.00

ELK COVE VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR

$80.00

BELLE GLOS LAS ALTURA

$95.00

FAUST CABERNET CABERNET, NAPA VALLEY 2018

$105.00

CAYMUS VINEYARDS, CABERNET SAUVIGNON NAPA 2018

$180.00

DUSOIL PN

$70.00

WHITE By BOTTLE

TERLATO Pinot Grigio BTL

$70.00

LA SCOLCA BLACK LABEL GAVI BTL

$90.00

DOMAINE DES COLTBARDS SANCERRE

$70.00

SAINT ROMAN CAMILLE GIROUD

$95.00

CHATEAU CARBONNIEAUX

$105.00

MORGADIO ALBARINO

$55.00

SANTO WINES ASSYRTIKO

$68.00

HONIG SB

$65.00

HERMANN J WIEMER

$55.00

FAR NIENTE CHARDONNAY

$140.00

BUBBLES By BOTTLE

PROSEECCO BTL

$70.00

MOET CHANDON IMPERIAL BRUT EPERNAY

$120.00

RUINART 'BLANC DE BLANCS' BRUT

$170.00

DOM PERIGNON EPERNAY

$400.00

LA GIOIOSA PROSECCO ROSE

$56.00

RUINART BRUT ROSE REIMS

$180.00

ROSE BY BOTTLE

CHÂTEAU D'ESCLANS WHISPERING ANGEL PROVENCE

$70.00

CHÂTEAU PEYRASSOL COTES DEPROVENCE ROSE

$95.00

LA SCOLCA 'GAVI DE GAVI' CORTESE PIEMONTE

$90.00

TERLATO, COLLI ORIENTALI DEL FRUILI PINOT GRIGIO

$70.00

ANTINORI 'Cervaro Della Sala' CHARDONNAY UMBRIA

$125.00

ANTINORI VERMENTINO

$60.00

DOMAINE SANCERRE .

$70.00

CHÂTEAU CARBONNIEAUX Pessac-Leognan Semillon Sauvignon

$105.00

CAMILLE GIROUD, SaintRomain Sous le Chateau

$90.00

MORGADIO, RIAS BAIXAS ALBARINO 2010

$55.00

SANTO, SANTORINI ASSYRTIKO

$68.00

HONIG VINEYARD, SAUVIGNON BLANC , NAPA VALLEY 2020

$65.00

HERMAN J WIEMER, REISLING DRY GROWN SENECA LAKE NY 2020

$55.00

FAR NIENTE, CHARDONNAY NAPA VALLEY 2019

$140.00

NA Beverages

Still Water

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

American Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$6.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$6.00

Still Water 500ml

$5.00

Vodka

BELEVEDERE

$15.00

GREY GOOSE

$15.00

KETEL ONE

$15.00

TITOS

$14.00

Gin

HENDRIKS

$16.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$15.00

FORD

$14.00

Rum

MYERS

$15.00

DIPLOMATICO

$15.00

SAILOR JERRY

$15.00

PLANTATION WHITE RUM

$14.00

Tequila

ALTOS BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$16.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$18.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$22.00

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$18.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$22.00

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$28.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$42.00

LA GRAN SENORA BLANCO

$15.00

LA GRAN SENORA REPOSADO

$16.00

LA GRAN SENORA ANEJO

$16.00

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$20.00

Milagros repo

$18.00

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$75.00

El Jimador

$16.00

Mezcal

DOS HOMBRES

$16.00

VIDA DAL MAGUEY

$14.00

PELATON DE LA MUERTE

$15.00

PELATON DE LA MUERTE PECHUGA

$16.00

BOZAL, BORREGO SACRIFICIO MEZCAL

$30.00

BOZAL, TOBASICHE SINGLE MAGUEY

$20.00

BOZAL, TEPEZTATE MEZCAL ARTESANAL

$20.00

Whiskey

JAMESON

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL

$15.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$15.00

Scotch

MACALLAN DOUBLE CASK 12YR

$19.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$18.00

GLENLIVET 12

$19.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$15.00

JHONNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$17.00

CHIVAS 12

$17.00

Bourbon/Rye

BLANTON'S

$19.00

BULLEIT

$16.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

MAKER'S MARK

$15.00

PIN HOOK

$16.00

BULLEIT RYE

$16.00

WOODFORD RESERVE RYE

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$15.00

APEROL

$14.00

BAILEYS

$15.00

CAMPARI

$16.00

CHAMBORD

$15.00

CHARTREUSE GREEN

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

COINTREAU

$15.00

FRANGELICO

$15.00

GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

ST GERMAIN

$14.00

KAHLUA

$15.00

Port

TAYLOR FLADGATE 10 YR TAWNY

$15.00

Vermouth

ANTICA CARPANO

VERMOUTH DRY MARTINI

LILLET BLANC

$14.00

Cognac

HENNESSY VS

$15.00

Food

6 oysters

$11.00

12 oysters

$22.00

Herb guacamole

$9.50

Pitchers

Classic pitcher

$35.00

Passion fruit pitcher

$40.00

Watermelon spicy pitcher

$40.00

Mango Mezcal pitcher

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 Light House Road, Hamptons Bay, NY 11942

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

