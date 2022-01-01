Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crater City Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

2023 West Cumberland Avenue

Middlesboro, KY 40965

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Salted Caramel Macchiato

Blended Coffee

Mocha

$6.25+

Mocha

Vanilla Bean

$6.25+

Vanilla Bean

Salted Caramel

$6.25+

Salted Caramel

Espresso

Single Espresso

$2.55

single shot

Doppio Espresso

$3.55

double shot

Latte

$4.80+

Latte

Macchiato

$4.90+

Macchiato

Cappuccino

$4.80+

Cappuccino

Flat White

$5.05+

Flat White

Americano

$4.05+

Americano

Fall

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.30+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Macchiato

$5.30+

Salted Caramel Macchiato

By The Campfire

$5.65+

By the Campfire

Pumpkin Cold brew cold foam

$6.85+

Pumpkin Cold brew cold foam

Caramel Apple Oat milk Shaken Espresso

$6.95+

Caramel Apple Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

Hot & Cold Coffee

Coffee Plain Jane

$2.70+

Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brew

Cafe Misto

$4.05+

Cafe Misto

In House Refill Coffee

$0.75

In House Refill

House Favorites

The Larry

$6.30

The Larry

The Judy

$6.30

The Judy

The Coleby

$4.80

Coleby

The Jamie

$7.25

The Jamie

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Specialty Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.15+

Arnold Palmer

Butterfly Tea

$3.95+

Butterfly Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Summer Time Sippers

$3.45+

Spring

Lavender Latte

$5.85+

Lavender Latte

Raspberry Lime Iced Tea

$3.85+Out of stock

Raspberry Lime Iced Tea

Hazelnut White Mocha Oatmilk Shaken Esp

$6.25+

Hazelnut White Mocha Oatmilk Shaken

Summer

Honey Bee Flat White

$5.50+

Honey Bee Flat White

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50+

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Palm Breeze

$6.25+

Maple Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

The Beetle Juice Cold Brew

$5.95+Out of stock
The Monster Mash Frap

The Monster Mash Frap

$5.95+Out of stock

Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.95+

Iced Black Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.95+

Iced Green Tea

Herbal Teas

$2.80+

Herbal Teas

Water

water

$0.50

Whole Bean Coffee 1 pound

Whole Bean Coffee

$16.00

Coffee Craft Hot Coffee

Crafe

$22.00

Coffee Craft Cold Brew

Crafet Cold Brew

$27.00

Baristas Favorites

The Zoie

$5.55+

The Ashley

$5.55+

The Ella

$5.80+

The Megan

$6.55+

The Amanda

$5.80+

The Anissa

$6.30+

The Mellissa

$6.30+

The Amber

$6.05+

Limited Specials

The Monster Mash Frap

The Monster Mash Frap

$5.95+Out of stock
The Beetle Juice Cold Brew

The Beetle Juice Cold Brew

$5.95+Out of stock

Food

Espresso Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Food Item 1

Snack Bar

$1.75

Food Item 4

Baked Breakfast Bar

$1.25

Breakfast Snack Bar

Pumpkin Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Double Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Apple Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

T Shirts

T Shirt

$14.00

Prints

A Levitt Mural " Voice of the Mountains"

$35.00

B "Built for Speed "(Secretariat)

$150.00

C "California Chrome"

$40.00

D "La Vie en Amber" (Bourbon Vision)

$150.00

E " Mountain Laurel in Bloom over Chained Rock"

$100.00

F " Glen Vision"

$150.00

G " Bourbon Vision, Kentucky Evening"

$150.00

H " Fire & Ice"

$150.00Out of stock

I " King of the Crown" ( Secretariat)

$150.00

J " Blantons & Bluegrass"

$180.00Out of stock

K " Justify"

$180.00Out of stock

L " Woodford Reserve Derby Poster 2022"

$100.00

M " Bourbon Vision, Kentucky Evening (small canvas)

$75.00Out of stock

N "Big Red Bourbon Vision" (small canvas)

$75.00

O " Fire and Ice (small canvas)

$75.00

P 'Fifty Shades of Amber" (small canvas)

$75.00

Q " Bourbon Vision , To Victory ( small canvas)

$75.00

R " Famous Thoroughbred Racehorses Post Card ( set of 7)

$35.00
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Experience Coffee as it was meant to be.

2023 West Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965

