  • Home
  • /
  • Ventura
  • /
  • CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- - 947 Schooner Drive 105
Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRΛVE -GELATO KOFI BAR- 947 Schooner Drive 105

review star

No reviews yet

Schooner Drive

105

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Olive Oil

Oleamea Two Set Box

$20.95

Grove Provisions - Chili Infused

$19.95

Grove Provisions - Meyer Lemon Infused

$19.95

Toppings

HeyBoo - Coconut Caramel

$14.95

Coops - Gourmet Fudge

$13.95
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in & enjoy our wonderful dessert bar!!!

Location

Schooner Drive, 105, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1510 Anchors Way Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood - 1583 Spinnaker Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1583 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Brophy Bros. - Ventura -
orange starNo Reviews
1559 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
orange starNo Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Ruffhouse @ Ventura Music Hall - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston