Crave Sourdough 187 Skillman Street

review star

No reviews yet

187 Skillman Street

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Seeded Sourdough Bread
Regular Sourdough Bread
Original homemade Mayonnaise

Sourdough Breads

Regular Sourdough Bread

$18.99
Seeded Sourdough Bread

$18.99
Olive Sourdough

$18.99

Wholesale Price

$15.00

Focaccia Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Sourdough

$12.00

Focaccia whole

$25.00Out of stock

Artisanal Dips

Original homemade Mayonnaise

$7.99

8 oz jar Original homemade mayonnaise- with a buttery taste and creamy texture. Contains raw eggs

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$9.75
Chummus

$9.95Out of stock

Housemade chummus topped chef specials

Eggplant Babaganush

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted olives

$8.00

Drinks

Wholsale Price

$15.00
Can

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

187 Skillman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

