Main picView gallery

Crave Burgers and Wings

review star

No reviews yet

12195 Hwy 92 suite104

Woodstock, GA 30312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
10pc. Traditional Wings
Double Bacon Cheeseburger

BURGERS

1/4 lb. Hand pattied, made with 100% fresh angus beef. Make it a combo with Fries & Reg. Drink for $4.50

Hamburger

$5.00

Fresh angus beef, no cheese

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Fresh angus beef with cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Fresh angus beef, bacon and cheese

Single Crave Burger

$7.75

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

Turkey Burger

$6.50

fresh ground turkey, swiss cheese on a wheat bun

Double Hamburger

$7.00

Fresh angus beef, no cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

Fresh angus beef with cheese

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fresh angus beef, bacon and cheese

Double Crave

$9.75

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

Double Turkey Burger

$9.95

Burger Patty

$3.25

Single Black and Blue

$6.00

Single Scorcher

$7.50

Single Mushroom & Swiss

$6.35

Turkey Crave Burger

$8.95

Burger Patty W/ Cheese

$3.75

Double Black and Blue

$8.00

Double Scorcher

$9.50

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$8.35

Turkey Patty

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$7.50

chipotle black bean patty, swiss cheese on a wheat bun

The Crave

$9.50+

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

WINGS

Fresh, jumbo wings served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery. Sub fries for celery for $2.00.

5pc. Traditional Wings

$6.95

10pc. Traditional Wings

$12.95

20pc. Traditional Wings

$24.95

30pc. Traditional Wings

$33.95

40pc. Traditional Wings

$48.95

50pc. Traditional Wings

$58.95

8pc. Boneless

$9.50

12pc. Boneless

$13.50

24pc. Boneless

$25.50

3 Tenders Platter

$9.95

5 Tender Platter

$13.99

HOT DOGS

Make it a combo with fries & a Reg. drink for $4.25.

Plain Dog

$4.00

Nathan's all beef

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

Nathan's all beef, chili & cheddar cheese.

Cheese Dog

$4.85

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.55+

SIDES

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

KIDS

Kids 8 & Under. Served with fries & apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

plain. burger slider with cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Hotdog

$6.75

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Kids Hamburger (NO Cheese)

$5.85

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

Medium

$0.65

Hot

$0.65

Mild

$0.65

Teriyaki

$0.65

Honey BBQ

$0.65

Spicy Garlic

$0.65

Carolina Crave

$0.65

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Extra Hot

$0.65

Crave Sauce

$0.65

Extra Dressing

$0.75

DESSERTS

Brownie And Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.95

Ice Cream

$2.50

Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Steak Philly

$11.95

Burgers And Wings

Burger and Wings Combo

$13.99

Fresh angus beef with cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great Food made to perfection Burgers are Hand Pattied Daily ,Fresh cut Fries, Jumbo Party Wings ,every order is cooked fresh.

Website

Location

12195 Hwy 92 suite104, Woodstock, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Augustines
orange starNo Reviews
327 memorial drive Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Atlanta / Wats Crackin Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E ATLANTA, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
262 Edgewood Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Anh's Kitchen Downtown - 16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr
orange starNo Reviews
16 Jesse Hill Jr Dr Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
275 Memorial Dr. Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodstock

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodstock
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston