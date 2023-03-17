  • Home
Crave Burgers and Wings Woodstock 12195 Hwy 92 suite 104

No reviews yet

12195 Hwy 92 suite 104,

Woodstock, GA 30188

Popular Items

10pc. Traditional Wings
5pc. Traditional Wings
SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

FOOD

BURGERS

1/4 lb. Hand pattied, made with 100% fresh angus beef. Make it a combo with Fries & Reg. Drink for $4.50

SINGLE HAMBURGER

$5.00

Fresh angus beef, no cheese

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$5.50

Fresh angus beef with cheese

SINGLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

Fresh angus beef, bacon and cheese

SINGLE CRAVE BURGER

$7.75

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

TURKEY BURGER

$6.50

fresh ground turkey, swiss cheese on a wheat bun

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$7.00

Fresh angus beef, no cheese

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

Fresh angus beef with cheese

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Fresh angus beef, bacon and cheese

DOUBLE CRAVE BURGER

$9.75

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER

$9.95

Single Black and Blue

$6.25

Single Scorcher

$7.75

Single Mushroom & Swiss

$6.50

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$7.50

chipotle black bean patty, swiss cheese on a wheat bun

TURKEY CRAVE Burger

$8.95

Double Black and Blue

$8.25

Double Scorcher

$9.75

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

The Crave

$9.75+

Fresh angus beef, grilled onions, pepperjack, american cheese & crave sauce.

WINGS

Fresh, jumbo wings served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery. Sub fries for celery for $2.00.

5pc. Traditional Wings

$6.95

10pc. Traditional Wings

$12.95

20pc. Traditional Wings

$24.95

30pc. Traditional Wings

$37.95

50pc. Traditional Wings

$58.00

8pc. Boneless

$9.50

12pc. Boneless

$13.50

24pc. Boneless

$25.50

3 Tenders Platter

$9.95Out of stock

3 Tenders

$6.55

HOT DOGS

Make it a combo with fries & a Reg. drink for $4.25.

PLAIN Hotdog

$4.00

Nathan's all beef

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

Nathan's all beef, chili & cheddar cheese.

Cheese Dog

$4.85

SALADS

Garden Salad

$5.55+

SIDES

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.00

KIDS

Kids 8 & Under. Served with fries & apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

plain. burger slider with cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Hotdog

$6.75

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Kids Hamburger (NO Cheese)

$5.85

SAUCES & DRESSINGS

Medium

$0.65

Hot

$0.65

Mild

$0.65

Teriyaki

$0.65

Honey BBQ

$0.65

Spicy Garlic

$0.65

Carolina Crave

$0.65

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.65

Extra Hot

$0.65

Crave Sauce

$0.65

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Honey Hot

DESSERTS

Brownie Bites

$2.55

Philly

6" Chicken Philly

$8.99

6" Steak Philly

$9.99

Lunch Combos

Hot Dog Combo

Hot Dog Combo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12195 Hwy 92 suite 104,, Woodstock, GA 30188

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

