Crave Catering

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104

AUSTIN, TX 78728

Popular Items

Potato-Leek Soup
Vegetable Crudite & Dip
Fall House Salad

Soups & Stews

Tomato-Basil Bisque
$10.00

Tomato-Basil Bisque

$10.00

1QT Tomato-Basil Bisque. Homemade Croutons

Potato-Leek Soup
$12.00

Potato-Leek Soup

$12.00

1QT Potato-Leek Soup | Bacon | Cheddar | Green Onions

Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

$12.00

1QT Corn Chowder (with Bacon)

Beef & Barley Soup
$12.00

$12.00

1QT Beef & Barley Soup

Texas Chunk Beef Chili
$16.00

$16.00

1Qt Texas Chunk Beef Chili.

Chicken & Rice Soup
$12.00

$12.00

1QT Chicken & Rice Soup

White Bean Chili
$14.00

$14.00

1QT White Bean Chili

Matzah Ball Soup
$12.00

$12.00

1QT Matzah Ball Soup

Craving Healthy

Fall House Salad
$12.00

$12.00

Torn Leaves | Craisins | Candied Walnuts | Feta | White Balsamic Vinaigrette Serves 4-6

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Feta | Kalamata Olives | Tomato | Cucumber | Bell Pepper | Pickled Red Onion | Pepperoncini. Serves 4-6

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine | Parmesan | House Made Croutons Serves 4-6

Greek Tuna Salad
$10.00

$10.00

16 oz of Chunk White Tuna | Capers | Green Olives | Kalamata Olives | Red Onion | Lemon Juice | Olive Oil.

Dill-Egg Salad
$10.00

Dill-Egg Salad

$10.00

16 oz of Free Range Eggs | Dill | Dijon | Mayonnaise

Vegetable Crudite & Dip
$18.00

Vegetable Crudite & Dip

$18.00

Vegetable Crudité Tray with Choice of Dip

Family Style Dinners

Chicken & Dumplings
$32.00

$32.00

Fall Favorite Chicken & Dumplings. serves 4

Butter & Herb Whole Roasted Chicken
$36.00

$36.00

Cornbread Stuffing | Fall Roasted Root Veggies. Serves 4-6

Beef Bourguignon
$38.00

Beef Bourguignon

$38.00

Beef Bourguignon | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Fall Roasted Root Veggies. serves 4

Jack Daniel's Glazed Meatloaf
$36.00

$36.00

Jack Daniel's Glazed Meatloaf | Garlic Mashed Potatoes | Green Beans. serves 4

Beef Stroganoff
$28.00

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Egg Noodles. Serves 4-6

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$26.00

Classic Marinara | Ricotta. Serves 4-6

Garden Lasagna (V)
$20.00

$20.00

Seasonal Vegetables | Classic Marinara. Serves 4-6

King Ranch Casserole
$22.00

$22.00

Chicken | Corn Tortillas. Serves 4-6

Chicken Piccata
$38.00

Chicken Piccata

$38.00

Lemon Butter Caper Sauce | Penne Pasta | Green Beans. Serves 4

Chicken Cordon Bleu
$38.00

$38.00

Dijon Cream Sauce | Mashed Potatoes | Seasonal Vegetables. Serves 4

Shrimp & Grits
$38.00

Shrimp & Grits

$38.00

Creole Cream Sauce. Serves 4

Sides

Fall Roasted Root Vegetables
$12.00

Fall Roasted Root Vegetables

$12.00

Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glazed Roasted Fall Squash & Root Veggies

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese
$16.00

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$16.00

4 Large Pretzels | 16 oz Beer Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese
$38.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$38.00

Large Chunks of Lobster and Crave's Famous Three Cheese Mac & Buttery Panko Topping. Serves 4-6

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$14.00

16 oz Chili con Queso Blanco | 8 oz Guacamole | Bag of Housemade Tortilla Chips

Mini French Baguette
$1.00

$1.00

Lunch Boxes

Argentian Bowl
$10.00

$10.00

quinoa, rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, chimichurri

Thai Bowl

$10.00

jasmine rice, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, peanuts, peanut sauce

Pasta Primavera Bowl
$10.00

$10.00

penne pasta, marinara, squash & zucchini, parmesan

Buy a Meal for a Frontline Worker - Delivered Weekly
$15.00

$15.00

Greek Bowl

$10.00

orzo pasta, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Sweet Treats

Lemon Rum Cake
$12.00

$12.00

Lemon Rum Cake. Serves 4

Pumpkin Cheesecake
$28.00

$28.00

Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake. 8 Slices

S'mores Kit

S'mores Kit

$18.00

Graham Crackers | Hershey's Bars | Housemade Marshmallows. Makes 6

Crave's Famous Blueberry Crumble (Vegan, GF)
$20.00

$20.00

Immune Boosting Blueberries | Maple Syrup | Oats & Almond Flour Crumble (vg & gf) Serves 6-8

Magic Cookie Bars
$12.00

Magic Cookie Bars

$12.00

Coconut | Chopped Nuts | Graham Crackers | Chocolate Chips. Serves 6

Cheers!!

Margaritas

Margaritas

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Freshly Made Margarita Mix | 375ml 100% Agave Tequila | Lime | Salt. Serves 4-6

Milk Punch

$22.00

1/2 Gallon

Spiced Apple Rum Punch
$20.00

Spiced Apple Rum Punch

$20.00

1/2 Gallon

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104, AUSTIN, TX 78728

Directions

Crave Catering image

