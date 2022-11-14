  • Home
  • /
  • Yakima
  • /
  • Crave Coffee 3 (lobby) - 6407 W Nob Hill Blvd Suit 100
A map showing the location of Crave Coffee 3 (lobby) 6407 W Nob Hill Blvd Suit 100View gallery

Crave Coffee 3 (lobby) 6407 W Nob Hill Blvd Suit 100

review star

No reviews yet

6407 W Nob Hill Blvd Suit 100

Yakima, WA 98908

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6407 W Nob Hill Blvd Suit 100, Yakima, WA 98908

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Foundation Juice Bar - 6411 W Nob Hill Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6411 W Nob Hill Blvd Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
The Pub of Yakima
orange starNo Reviews
5110 Tieton Dr #100 Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Crave Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
412 S 48th Ave Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
RAMEN-YA
orange starNo Reviews
3508 Summitview Avenue Yakima, WA 98953
View restaurantnext
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 65
4000 Creekside Loop Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130 Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yakima

Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Los Hernandez Tamales - Union Gap
orange star4.7 • 1,088
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
AppleTree Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 246
8804 Occidental Rd Yakima, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 65
4000 Creekside Loop Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey - Yakima - 1218 S 6th St
orange star4.0 • 62
1218 S 6th St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001620 - Rainier Square
orange star4.4 • 62
2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd Yakima, WA 98902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yakima
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston