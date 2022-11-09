Crave Cookies - American Fork American Fork, UT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
76 North 100 East, American Fork, UT 84003
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gourmandise - G5-American Fork Future Orders
No Reviews
215 E State St American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurant
BLOX Dessert Bars - Catering American Fork
4.9 • 363
541 S. 500 E. American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurant