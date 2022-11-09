A map showing the location of Crave Cookies - American Fork American Fork, UTView gallery

Crave Cookies - American Fork American Fork, UT

76 North 100 East

American Fork, UT 84003

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Box
Individual Cookie
Dozen Box

Rotating Cookie Menu

Individual Cookie

Individual Cookie

$3.85

Your choice of any one of our six flavors!

Mixed Box

Mixed Box

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$32.50

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 12 of our weekly cookies.

Drinks

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Choose one of our fan favorite mixed sodas

Create Your Own Soda

Create Your Own Soda

Create your own custom mixed soda

Water

Water

$0.25
Milk

Milk

$2.25
Crave Tumbler

Crave Tumbler

$29.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 North 100 East, American Fork, UT 84003

