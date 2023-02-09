Main picView gallery

Crave Cookies Bountiful, UT

review star

No reviews yet

273 West 500 South

Bountiful, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Rotating Cookie Menu

Individual Cookie

Individual Cookie

$3.85

Your choice of any one of our six flavors!

Mixed Box

Mixed Box

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Six Pack

Six Pack

$18.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 6 of our weekly cookies.

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$32.50

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 12 of our weekly cookies.

Drinks

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Choose one of our fan favorite mixed sodas

Create Your Own Soda

Create Your Own Soda

Create your own custom mixed soda

Water

Water

$0.25
Milk

Milk

$2.35
Crave Tumbler

Crave Tumbler

$33.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

273 West 500 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
orange starNo Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Cutler Cookie Co. - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
120 W 500 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
212 s 500 w Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
orange starNo Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Split Leaf Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
37 N Main St Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Robintino’s
orange starNo Reviews
1385 S 500th W Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bountiful

Costa Vida - Bountiful - Bountiful
orange star4.5 • 3,120
501 W 2600 S Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bountiful
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston