Crave Cookies Odessa, FL

Restaurant info

Looking for a cookie that actually satisfies your craving? A dessert so good that your dreams are filled with the thought of which flavor you want to try next? Welcome to your new obsession! ​ Crave was born out of a nostalgic craving for fresh, warm, straight from the oven cookies. You know what we mean, right? The kind grandma used to make...the perfect treat that had both the power to fix the lousiest of days and to make the best days even better! After experimenting with hundreds of different recipes to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie, we created what we believe to be the best cookies you will ever taste. Our cookies are gourmet AF, packed with flavor, and worth every single calorie. Every Crave Cookie is hand rolled and made with real butter so you get that delicious, home-baked taste in every bite. Where other cookies crumble, ours will change the way you think about dessert forever. Your taste buds will thank you!