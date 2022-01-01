  • Home
Crave Cookies - Orem Orem, UT

No reviews yet

254 North State Street

Orem, UT 84057

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mixed Box
Dozen Box
Individual Cookie

Rotating Cookie Menu

Individual Cookie

Individual Cookie

$3.85

Your choice of any one of our six flavors!

Mixed Box

Mixed Box

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$32.50

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 12 of our weekly cookies.

Drinks

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Choose one of our fan favorite mixed sodas

Create Your Own Soda

Create Your Own Soda

Create your own custom mixed soda

Water

Water

$0.25
Milk

Milk

$2.25Out of stock
Crave Tumbler

Crave Tumbler

$33.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

254 North State Street, Orem, UT 84057

