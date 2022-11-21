Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crave Cookies Sandy, UT

review star

No reviews yet

9680 State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Box
Individual Cookie
Dozen Box

Rotating Cookie Menu

Individual Cookie

Individual Cookie

$3.85

Your choice of any one of our six flavors!

Mixed Box

Mixed Box

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Six Pack

Six Pack

$18.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$32.50

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 12 of our weekly cookies.

Drinks

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Choose one of our fan favorite mixed sodas

Create Your Own Soda

Create Your Own Soda

Create your own custom mixed soda

Water

Water

$0.25
Milk

Milk

$2.25
Crave Tumbler

Crave Tumbler

$33.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Baked Cookies? Over 110 Flavors and Counting! Award Winning Flavors + Quality Ingredients....You've Never Had a Cookie This Good!

Location

9680 State Street, Sandy, UT 84070

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin Roof Grill - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
9284 S 700 E Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Curry Connect - 863 East 9400 South
orange starNo Reviews
863 East 9400 South Sandy, UT 84094
View restaurantnext
Cafe El Barril
orange starNo Reviews
9460 S Union Square STE 105 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Santorini's Greek Grill - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
10369 State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze
orange starNo Reviews
80 E 10600 S Sandy, UT 84092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy

Blue Lemon - Sandy - Sandy - 11372 S State St
orange star4.5 • 5,156
11372 S State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston