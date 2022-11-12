Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crave Cookies West Valley City, UT

review star

No reviews yet

2705 W 3500 South Suite 160

West Valley City, UT 84119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Box
Individual Cookie
Dozen Box

Rotating Cookie Menu

Individual Cookie

Individual Cookie

$3.85

Your choice of any one of our six flavors!

Mixed Box

Mixed Box

$13.00

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 4 of our weekly cookies.

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$32.50

Mix and match your favorite flavors! Choose any combination of 12 of our weekly cookies.

Drinks

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Crave Favorite Soda Mixes

Choose one of our fan favorite mixed sodas

Create Your Own Soda

Create Your Own Soda

Create your own custom mixed soda

Water

Water

$0.25
Milk

Milk

$2.25
Crave Tumbler

Crave Tumbler

$33.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Monster

Monster

$2.79
Monster Zero Sugar

Monster Zero Sugar

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cookies Without Limits!

Location

2705 W 3500 South Suite 160, West Valley City, UT 84119

Directions

