Crave Grille
5,291 Reviews
$$
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd
Vancouver, WA 98682
Can Cocktails
Margarita
Our classic Margarita with silver tequila, fresh citrus juices, triple sec and sweet and sour.
Long Island
Our classic Long Island canned up and ready to go.
Taste of Summer
A bubbly, citrusy, blackberry lemonade
Twisted Cherry Limeade
Spiked Ice Tea
A great adult iced tea with sweet tea vodka, citrus, sour, and iced tea
Pink Panther
A berry lemonade drink with Vodka
Whisky Glasses
Sometimes you just need a glass of whisky so we canned up a double Pendleton and Pepsi, especially after last year
Cocktail Pack of 4
Pick any 4 cocktails and save some money
Beer
16oz Boneyard RPM
16oz Widmer Oktoberfest
16oz Hazy IPA Pfriem
16oz Widmer Oktoberfest
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Coors Light
4 Pack of 16oz Beers
Choose 4 Beers that you would like
4 Pack of 16oz Coors Light
Budlight 16oz Bottle
Corona 12oz Bottle
Guinness 16oz Nitro Can
Michelob Ultra 16oz Bottle
Modelo 12oz Bottle
Ciderboys Seasonal Cider 12oz Bottle
N/A Beverages
Starters
Avocado Fries
8 Breaded and deep fried avocado slices served with our avocado fry sauce
Hummus Plate
Served with warm pita, cucumber, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes.
Irish Nachos
Crispy tater tots topped with a home made nacho cheese sauce, house ham, and green onion garnish.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Bowl of beer battered onion rings served with a house made onion ring sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
12 Golden fried beer battered shrimp served with a choice of cocktail or sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Wings 06 Piece
We use a crispy breaded wing with a bit of spice, and choice of sauce Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ, or plain.
Chicken Wings 12 Piece
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Soups & Salads
Bacon & Bleu Salad
Chopped romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, Bacon, cucumber, tomato, & avocado. Add grilled chicken for $3.00
BBQ Chopped Salad
Shredded romaine, chicken, bacon, deiced tomatoes, olives, cheese all tossed in a house made ranch dressing and drizzled with house made BBQ sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar with chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlicy croutons, topped with grilled chicken
Crave House Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, olives and horseradish ranch. Add Chicken crispy/grilled 3.00
Portobello Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar topped with portobello mushroom
Walnut Pear Salad
A great fall salad with spring mix, candied walnuts, Craisins, blue cheese crumbles, candied bacon and fresh pear. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Topped with cheese, bacon, house ham, beer battered onion ring, & BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Burger of the Month
Our Kobe style beef burger with spiral ham, cheese potatoes, cheddar cheese and a Dijon mustard spread. Comes with your choice of side
The Bleus
Topped with melted crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and house sauce. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad
The Ooey Gooey
Our take on the Hawaiian favorite “Loco Moco” topped with cheese, fried egg, and brown gravy. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad Napkins required
The Southern
How do you make a cheeseburger better, top it with bbq pulled pork and slaw. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
The Traditional
Our burgers are an 8oz. American style Kobe beef with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and house sauce. With your choice of fries, tater tots, or side salad.
Zombie Burger (Single)
Zombie Burger (Double)
1 lb of our Kobe blend burgers topped with pepper jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato bacon, ham, habanero relish, fried egg, crispy onions, and Zombie sauce. Comes with your choices of fries tater tots or side salad
Specialties
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, simple but delicious.
Chicken Strip Basket
Golden brown and crispy chicken served with fries and our house made ranch.
Chicken Wrap
Choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken with shredded romaine, diced tomatoes, Diced red onion, sliced black olives, cheddar jack blend and ranch wrapped up in a spinach flour tortilla. Comes with your choice of side.
Cuban Sandwich
Thin sliced ham, pulled pork, pickles, swiss, and mustard sauce, then pressed grilled on both sides.
Fish & Chips
8oz battered cod fillets golden fried served with a choice of fresh fried chips, fries, or sweet potato fries and our house made tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled rockfish, and shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, & tomato, then tossed with our avocado basil sauce.
Mac N Cheese
We use fresh made pasta and tossed in our Extra rich and creamy vodka based cheese sauce, then topped with crispy onions. Add bacon $1.50 BBQ or Spicy Pulled pork $3.00 Grilled Chicken $2.50
Not Grandma Grilled Cheese
We toast Parmesan to the outside of rustic blanco bread and fill it with aged white cheddar, cheddar jack blend, bacon, tomato and avocado. Comes with your choice of side.
Portabella Sandwich
Quickly Marinated and grilled portabello mushroom accompanied by lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese, and house sauce.
Prime Rib Dip
Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Lightly smoked then slow roasted and hand pulled, with a choice of BBQ or Hot sauce, then topped with slaw
The World Famous Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich from the Crave Grilly
SHHHH, this is a secret menu item you wont find on our regular menu. It is 2 pieces of crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Come on a brioche bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Kids
Kid's Cheeseburger
Just plain and simple with cheese, served with fries or tater tots.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Golden Crisp Chicken with fries or tater tots and ranch for dipping.
Kid's Fish 'n' Chips
Golden crispy cod served with a choice of fries or tater tots and house made tarter sauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A gooey grilled cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.
Kid's Ham N Cheese Sandwich
Our house ham n cheese sandwich served with fries or tater tots.
Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese
Freshly made pasta with our house made cheese sauce.
Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp with either cocktail or sweet chili sauce, with fries or tater tots.
Kid's Quesadilla
Just like his big brother just smaller, choice BBQ pork or cheese served with fries or tater tots.
Sides
Coleslaw
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
Side Green Salad
Bed of greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, and choice of dressing.
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Cajun Tots
Nacho Cheese Sauce
Gravy
Desserts
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver, WA 98682