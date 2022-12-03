Crave Grille

Prime Rib Dip

$18.50

Our Prime Rib is rubbed down with a special seasoning and then slowly smoked until tender. We thinly sliced it and finished it off on our flat top. It is topped with swiss cheese and served on a hoagie roll paired with our house made au jus. Add grilled onions for $1.50 or Grilled mushrooms $1.50. Comes with your choice of fries, tater tots or side salad.