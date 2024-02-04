- Home
Crave Kitchens - Shepherdstown
No reviews yet
233 Lowe Drive
Shepherdstown, WV 25443
Big Red's Burger & Grill
Classic Burgers
- Classic All American Burger$10.95
Two All-American beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with our signature Big Red sauce.
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce and your choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, American, or Habanero Jack.
- Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and American cheese.
Signature Burgers
- Baja Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with fresh guacamole, ghost pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, and a house verde mayo.
- BBQ Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties, smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crispy onions.
- Breakfast Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with smoked bacon, an over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with roasted mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato, Swiss cheese, and creamy garlic aioli.
- The Diablo$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with grilled jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, ghost pepper jack cheese, and chipotle cayenne aioli.
- Truffle Burger$16.75
Two All-American beef patties with crispy onions, truffle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with Cheddar cheese.