Crave Artisan Market Crave

No reviews yet

2843 Millwood Avenue

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

Woodrow Chipotle Panini

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes & Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Turano Bread

Webster

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Marinated Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula Microgreens & Balsamic Vinaigrette on Grilled Rosemary Focaccia Bread

Asian Salad

$12.00

Asian Slaw Mixed with Red and Nappa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions & Carrots, Topped with Edamame, Sesame Seeds & Avocado

Food

Soups & Salads

Quart of Cream of Chicken Noodle

$13.25

Cup of Cream of Chicken Noodle

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl of Cream of Chicken Noodle

$6.25Out of stock

Cup of Lemon Chicken Orzo

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl of Lemon Chicken Orzo

$6.25Out of stock

Bowl of Cheesy Baked Potato

$6.25Out of stock

Cup of Cheesy Baked Potato

$4.50Out of stock

Quart of Gazpacho

$13.25

Quart of Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$13.25Out of stock

Bowl of Gazpacho

$6.25

Cup of Gazpacho

$4.50

Green Goddess Salad

$11.00

Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, Arugula Microgreens & Baby Spinach

Kale Salad

$11.00

Kale, Parmesean Cheese & Caesar Dressing with Homemade Croutons

Asian Salad

$12.00

Asian Slaw Mixed with Red and Nappa Cabbage, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions & Carrots, Topped with Edamame, Sesame Seeds & Avocado

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach with Toasted Almonds, Avocado, Craisins, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette We are currently out of Toasted Almonds!!!

Salad Trio

$11.00

Chicken Salad (Curry with Craisins & Pecans or Classic), Faithful Foods' Edd Salad & Kale Caesar Salad Served with Toast Points

Hagood Hot Dogs

Single Dog

$5.25

All Beef Hotdog Served with Ketchup, Mustard, Homemade Chili, Slaw & Onions

Combo Dog

$9.95

All Beef Hotdog Served with Ketchup, Mustard, Homemade Chili, Slaw & Onions

Paninis & Sandwiches

Millwood Cuban Panini

$11.00

House Braised Pulled Pork, Ham, Dijon Mustard, Mayonaise, Pickles, Provolone & Swiss Cheese on a Sub Roll

Woodrow Chipotle Panini

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes & Chipotle Mayo on Grilled Turano Bread

Gladden Artichoke Panini

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Artichoke Parmesean Spread, Roasted Red Peppers & Tomatoes on Grilled Turano Bread

Shirley Pesto Panini

$12.00

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes & Pesto Mayo on Grilled Turano Bread

Devine Panini

$11.00

Turkey with Goast Cheese, Rosemary & Sweet Onion Jam on Grilled Turano Bread

Butler Blue Cheese

$11.00

Turkey, Honey Mustard, Cranberry Spread, Blue Cheese & Apples on Grilled Turano Bread

Rosewood Reuben

$12.00

Turkey, Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread

Fairview

$10.00

Egg Salad, Avocado & Tomatoes on Grilled Turano Bread

Melrose - Classic Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Curry or Classic Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomatoes on Grilled Turano Bread

Longleaf Vegetarian

$11.00

Goat Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Kale, Tomatoes, Avocado & Balsamic Vinaigrette on Grilled Turano Bread

Meadow Vegan

$12.00

Kale, Tomatoes, Avocado, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Arugula Microgreens, Marinated Onions, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers & Nutritional Yeast on Grilled Turano Bread

Carlisle Korean Pulled Pork

$12.00

House Braised Pulled Pork, Nappa Cabbage Slaw, Siracha Lime Mayo, Cucumbers, Sesame Ginger Dressing & Hoisen Sauce on a Grilled Sub Roll

Webster

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Marinated Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula Microgreens & Balsamic Vinaigrette on Grilled Rosemary Focaccia Bread

Melrose - Curry Chicken Salad

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Choose Two

Choose Two

$10.00

Specials

PPG - Pulled Pork, Peach Pepper Ginger Jam

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon and Brie Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Tart

$3.75

Faithful Foods' lemon squares with pure butter Scottish shortbread crust

Pecan Tart

$4.75

Faithful Foods' lemon squares with pure butter Scottish shortbread crust

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Blondie

$3.00

Chocolate chip cookie meets a brownie!

Devine Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate chips, oatmeal and pecan cookie

Slice of Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Agape Chocolate Bar

$7.00

Sides

Jalapeno Chips

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.00Out of stock

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Plain Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Kale Salad

$4.00

Extra Daily Side - Broccoli Cheddar Bacon Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Daily Side - Watermelon

$2.00Out of stock

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Natalie's Classic Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Half & Half Tea

$1.95

Bottle of Water

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Grab & Go

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

Ingredients: Chicken breast, butter, onions,carrots, peas, green beans, corn, heavy cream, eggs, flour, salt & pepper

Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Peanut butter, cream cheese, heavy cream, chocolate, oreos & butter

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Ingredients: Italian sausage, noodles, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, spinach, marinara, eggs, salt & pepper

Veggie Lasagna

$20.00

Ingredients: Noodles, eggplant, cucchini, peppers, onions, ricotta cheese, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, parsley, garlic, eggs, salt & pepper

Tomato Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Classic Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Egg Salad

$13.99+

Pickled Okra Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Classic Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Bacon & Onion Quiche

$25.00

Ham & Swiss Quiche

$25.00

Mediterranean Quiche

$25.00

Veggie Quiche

$25.00

Praline Petites

$6.99

Shortbread Bits

$6.99

Spanikopita

$23.00

Retail

Retail Items

Hootie & the Blowfish Book

$25.00

Grits

$13.25

Peanuts

$9.99

Young's White Chocolate Pecans

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Crave Artisan Market Specializes in regional products, artisan sandwiches, soups and salads made with fresh, local ingredients!

Location

2843 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

