CRAVE Nature's Eatery 1891 Brunswick Pike

1891 Brunswick Pike

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Loca Chicken Bowl
BYO Salad

Bowls

Loca Chicken Bowl

Loca Chicken Bowl

$14.59

Quinoa Base served with burnt carrots garlic spinach, roasted dill corn, parmesan cheese, cilantro chicken drizzled in crave sauce

Samurai Bowl

Samurai Bowl

$15.79

Rice Base served with edamame, pickled red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots, grilled shrimp, drizzled in our sesame ginger dressing

Hungry Man Bowl

Hungry Man Bowl

$16.79

Roasted Potatoes served with broccoli, cajun cauliflower, cheddar cheese, bacon, flank steak, drizzled in our basil pesto

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$14.49

Build Your Own Bowl Choose 1 Base Choose 2 Sides Choose 1 Protein Choose 3 Toppings Choose 1 Dressing/Sauce Additional Add Ons Available

Salads

Crave Salad

Crave Salad

$14.89

Kale, red onions, craisins, pecans, feta, cilantro chicken, honey balsamic,

Ultimate Caesar Salad

Ultimate Caesar Salad

$14.29

Spring mix/romaine, avocado, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.49

11/8/22 No Roasted Peppers Please type in if you would like a different topping or extra of another Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted peppers, buffalo chicken, parmesan crisps, avocado ranch

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$14.29

Build Your Own Salad Choose 1 Base Choose 1 Protein Choose Up to 5 Toppings Choose 1 Dressing/Sauce Additional Add Ons Available

Sides

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$7.50+
Cilantro Chicken

Cilantro Chicken

$7.50+
General Tso Tofu

General Tso Tofu

$5.70+
Mojo Pulled Pork

Mojo Pulled Pork

$5.70+
Grilled Flank Steak

Grilled Flank Steak

$11.50+
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$10.50+
Cajun Cauliflower

Cajun Cauliflower

$3.50+

Garlic Spinach

$6.00+
Burnt Carrots

Burnt Carrots

$3.50+
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00+

Roasted Red Peppers

$3.50+

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+

Truffle Mushrooms

$6.00+

Parmesan Broccoli

$3.50+

Rice

$3.50+

Quinoa

$3.50+

Soup

Cream Of Squash

$3.79+

Lentil

$3.79+

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$8.99

Ciabatta Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil We recommend: Honey Balsamic *No substitutions or changes can be made.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.99

Ciabatta Bread, Crave's Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese We recommend: Avocado Ranch *No substitutions or changes can be made.

Veggie Panini

$7.99Out of stock

Zucchinni, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper We recommend: Green Goddess *No substitutions or changes can be made.

Flank Steak Panini

$9.99

Flank Steak, Spinach, Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese We recommend: Crave Sauce *No substitutions or changes can be made.

Pulled Pork Panini

$8.99

Ciabatta Bread, Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Cheddar We recommend: Green Goddess *No substitutions or changes can be made.

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.79

Chicken Salad on Salad

$5.79
Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$5.79

Tuna Salad on Salad

$5.79Out of stock

Tuna Salad Croissant

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.99Out of stock

Brownies & Cookies

Chocolate Chip Brownie V GF

$4.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie V/gf

$2.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Macademia Nut Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Krispies

$3.00Out of stock

Oats & Seed Bar

$3.00

Donuts

Matcha Donut V GF

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Bacon GF. Only

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$3.00

Croissants

Chocolate Croissant

$2.80Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$2.45

Almond Croissant

$2.80Out of stock

Mini Butter Croissant

$1.99Out of stock

Parfaits & Power Balls

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

$5.00

Banana Bread Chia Pudding

$5.00

Choco Chocolate Chip Chia Pudding

$5.00
Vanilla Oat Power Balls

Vanilla Oat Power Balls

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

$4.49
Chocolate Coconut Power Balls

Chocolate Coconut Power Balls

$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Cashew Parfait

Strawberry Cashew Parfait

$4.79Out of stock

Maple Almond Granola

$8.99Out of stock

Mango Plain Granola

$4.49

Choc Chip Chia

Cakes & Cupcakes

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Crumb Muffin

$5.00
Pumpkin Choc Chip Blondies

Pumpkin Choc Chip Blondies

$3.50

Pumpkin Keto Cheesecake

$5.00
Maple Pecan Smores Blondies

Maple Pecan Smores Blondies

$4.50
Carrot Bundt Cake

Carrot Bundt Cake

$4.50

Pineapple Coco Crumb Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Crumb Cake V GF

$4.50

Cinnamon Apple Cake VGF

$4.50

Lemon Fruity Pebble Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Whole Keto Cheesecake

$40.00Out of stock

Keto Cheesecake GF

$4.49

Coffee

Pumpkin Chai Latte- Fall Limited Edition

$4.95+

Pistachio Latte -Fall Limited Edition

$4.95+
Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$4.25+
Peach White Chocolate Mocha

Peach White Chocolate Mocha

$4.15+
Coconut Cream Latté

Coconut Cream Latté

$4.15+

Vanilla Mocha Latté

$4.15+
Caramel Hazelnut Latté

Caramel Hazelnut Latté

$4.15+

Matcha Latté

$4.15+

Crave Latté

$4.25+

Coconut Frappé

$5.15+

Mocha Frappé

$5.15+

Caramel Frappé

$5.15+

Matcha Frappé

$5.15+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.65+
Coffee Regular

Coffee Regular

$2.55+
Coffee Flavored

Coffee Flavored

$2.55+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Cafe Latté

$3.85+

Mocha

$4.15+
Americano

Americano

$3.15+
Decaf Espresso

Decaf Espresso

$2.65+
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.55+
Decaf Cappucino

Decaf Cappucino

$3.85+

Decaf Cafe Latté

$3.85+

Decaf Mocha

$4.15+
Decaf Americano

Decaf Americano

$3.15+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.05+

Hot Chocolate with Milk

$3.15+

Refreshers & Tea

Raspberry Lime Refresher

$3.65+

Mango Black Tea Refresher

$3.65+

Lavender Lemon Refresher

$3.65+

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.15+

Unsweetened Green Iced Tea

$3.15+

Hot Tea

$2.85+

Orange Juice

$3.25

Smoothies

Berry Me Smoothie

Berry Me Smoothie

$7.99+

strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, milk

TropiKale Smoothie

TropiKale Smoothie

$7.99+

mango, pineapple, kale, orange juice

Wake Me Up Smoothie

$7.99+

coffee, banana, cocoa powder, peanut butter, choice of milk

Crave It Smoothie

$7.99+

matcha, banana, mango, choice of milk

Cold Pressed Juices

Detox On The Rocks

Detox On The Rocks

$8.99Out of stock

Beets, carrots, apple, lemon, ginger

The Vision 8.5oz

The Vision 8.5oz

$6.49

carrots, orange, ginger, turmeric

Drink Your Greens 8.5oz

Drink Your Greens 8.5oz

$6.49

green apples, celery, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger

Immunity Booster

Immunity Booster

$8.99Out of stock

orange, lemon, apple, ginger

Drinks

CRAVE Refreshers

CRAVE Refreshers

$3.75

Mango Black/Raspberry Lime/Lavender Lemon

CRAVE Teas

CRAVE Teas

$3.25

Unsweet Black Tea/Unsweet Green Tea

Fiji Water

$2.89Out of stock
Poland Spring 16floz

Poland Spring 16floz

$2.09
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.39

16.9oz Bottle

Spindrift

Spindrift

$1.99

Lemon/Lime/Grapefruit

Celsius

$3.95
Izze Sparkling Water

Izze Sparkling Water

$1.65

8.4oz Can

S. Pelegrino Arancita

S. Pelegrino Arancita

$2.29Out of stock

11.15oz Can

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Snacks

Keto Bar

$3.75

KIND Bar

$2.79

KEEP Bar

$3.50

Veggie Box

$4.99Out of stock

Carrots Celery Grape Tomatoes Hummus Green Goddess Dressing

Small Snack Box

$4.99Out of stock

Large Snack Box

$16.99Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Orange

Orange

$1.00
Apple

Apple

$1.39

Cups

Crave Mug - Black

$10.00

Crave Mug - Gray

$10.00

Crave Mug - White

$10.00

Crave Mason Jar

$6.00

Clothing

Kale T-Shirt

$25.00

Crave Black Baseball Hat

$30.00

Nobody Is Coming To Save You

$25.00

Nobody Is Coming To Save You

$27.00

Coffee

Owners Reserve Coffee

$13.99

Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee

Breakfast Blend

$14.99

Whole Bean or Ground Light Roast

Coconut Cream

$14.99

Whole Bean Light Roast

Decaf Columbia

$14.99

Ground Medium Roast

Family Meals

Loca Chicken Family Meal

$55.00

Hungry Man Family Meal

$65.00

Samurai Family Meal

$60.00

Ultimate Caesar Family Meal

$55.00

Crave Salad Family Meal

$57.00

Buffalo Chicken Family Meal

$55.00

Bases

Jasmine Rice

$20.00
Quinoa

Quinoa

$30.00

Sweet Potatoes

$20.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$20.00

Zuchinni Carrot Noodles

$20.00Out of stock
Kale

Kale

$25.00
Romaine

Romaine

$20.00

Arugula

$30.00
Spring Mix

Spring Mix

$30.00

Veggies

Sautéed Garlic Spinach

$30.00

Truffle Mushrooms

$35.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$20.00
Cajun Cauliflower

Cajun Cauliflower

$20.00

Parmesan Broccoli

$20.00
Burnt Carrots

Burnt Carrots

$20.00

Proteins

General Tso Tofu

General Tso Tofu

$40.00
Mojo Pulled Pork

Mojo Pulled Pork

$5.70+
Cilantro Chicken

Cilantro Chicken

$60.00
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$60.00
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$95.00
Grilled Flank Steak

Grilled Flank Steak

$95.00

Toppings

Roasted Spicy Chickpeas

$10.00

Black Beans

$10.00

Roasted Dill Corn

$10.00

Cucumbers

$15.00

Grape Tomatoes

$15.00

Pickled Red Onions

$15.00

Banana Peppers

Kalamata Olives

$15.00

Edamame

$20.00

Shredded Carrots

$10.00

Roasted Beets

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese

$15.00

Feta Cheese

$15.00

Parmesan Cheese

$15.00

Bacon Bits

$20.00

Turkey Bacon Bits

Hummus

Sauces

Crave Sauce GF

Green Goddess GF

Avocado Ranch

Basil Pesto V GF

$20.00

Caesar

Honey Balsamic GF

$20.00

Sesame Ginger GF

$20.00

Catering Serving Utensils & Bowls

No, I want to go GREEN.

Yes, please provide me with utensils & bowls.

$1.00

Girl Pride Africa

$5 Donation

$5.00

Any level of donation would give hope to our desperate teen moms and their children during this time and would be most appreciated.

$10 Donation

$10.00

Any level of donation would give hope to our desperate teen moms and their children during this time and would be most appreciated.

$15 Donation

$15.00

$15 provides a week's worth of food for a refugee mother & child

$25 Donation

$25.00

$25 provides diapers, wipes and food for the whole month.

$50 Donation

$50.00

$50 provides shelter and formula for a child bride for the whole month.

$100 Donation

$100.00

$100 provides crisis food hamper for a teen mom ready for delivery filled with all the essentials such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby wash etc, as well as rent for the month.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1891 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Directions

