CRAVE Nature's Eatery 1891 Brunswick Pike
1891 Brunswick Pike
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Popular Items
Bowls
Loca Chicken Bowl
Quinoa Base served with burnt carrots garlic spinach, roasted dill corn, parmesan cheese, cilantro chicken drizzled in crave sauce
Samurai Bowl
Rice Base served with edamame, pickled red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots, grilled shrimp, drizzled in our sesame ginger dressing
Hungry Man Bowl
Roasted Potatoes served with broccoli, cajun cauliflower, cheddar cheese, bacon, flank steak, drizzled in our basil pesto
BYO Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl Choose 1 Base Choose 2 Sides Choose 1 Protein Choose 3 Toppings Choose 1 Dressing/Sauce Additional Add Ons Available
Salads
Crave Salad
Kale, red onions, craisins, pecans, feta, cilantro chicken, honey balsamic,
Ultimate Caesar Salad
Spring mix/romaine, avocado, pickled red onions, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken, croutons, caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
11/8/22 No Roasted Peppers Please type in if you would like a different topping or extra of another Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted peppers, buffalo chicken, parmesan crisps, avocado ranch
BYO Salad
Build Your Own Salad Choose 1 Base Choose 1 Protein Choose Up to 5 Toppings Choose 1 Dressing/Sauce Additional Add Ons Available
Sides
Buffalo Chicken
Cilantro Chicken
General Tso Tofu
Mojo Pulled Pork
Grilled Flank Steak
Grilled Shrimp
Cajun Cauliflower
Garlic Spinach
Burnt Carrots
Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Red Peppers
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Truffle Mushrooms
Parmesan Broccoli
Rice
Quinoa
Paninis
Caprese Panini
Ciabatta Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil We recommend: Honey Balsamic *No substitutions or changes can be made.
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Ciabatta Bread, Crave's Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese We recommend: Avocado Ranch *No substitutions or changes can be made.
Veggie Panini
Zucchinni, Mushroom, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper We recommend: Green Goddess *No substitutions or changes can be made.
Flank Steak Panini
Flank Steak, Spinach, Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese We recommend: Crave Sauce *No substitutions or changes can be made.
Pulled Pork Panini
Ciabatta Bread, Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Cheddar We recommend: Green Goddess *No substitutions or changes can be made.
Wraps
Brownies & Cookies
Donuts
Croissants
Parfaits & Power Balls
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Banana Bread Chia Pudding
Choco Chocolate Chip Chia Pudding
Vanilla Oat Power Balls
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait
Chocolate Coconut Power Balls
Strawberry Cashew Parfait
Maple Almond Granola
Mango Plain Granola
Choc Chip Chia
Cakes & Cupcakes
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Pumpkin Crumb Muffin
Pumpkin Choc Chip Blondies
Pumpkin Keto Cheesecake
Maple Pecan Smores Blondies
Carrot Bundt Cake
Pineapple Coco Crumb Muffin
Blueberry Crumb Cake V GF
Cinnamon Apple Cake VGF
Lemon Fruity Pebble Cupcake
Whole Keto Cheesecake
Keto Cheesecake GF
Coffee
Pumpkin Chai Latte- Fall Limited Edition
Pistachio Latte -Fall Limited Edition
Strawberry Matcha
Peach White Chocolate Mocha
Coconut Cream Latté
Vanilla Mocha Latté
Caramel Hazelnut Latté
Matcha Latté
Crave Latté
Coconut Frappé
Mocha Frappé
Caramel Frappé
Matcha Frappé
Espresso
Coffee Regular
Coffee Flavored
Cappuccino
Cafe Latté
Mocha
Americano
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Cappucino
Decaf Cafe Latté
Decaf Mocha
Decaf Americano
Hot Chocolate
Refreshers & Tea
Smoothies
Cold Pressed Juices
Drinks
CRAVE Refreshers
Mango Black/Raspberry Lime/Lavender Lemon
CRAVE Teas
Unsweet Black Tea/Unsweet Green Tea
Fiji Water
Poland Spring 16floz
Perrier Sparkling Water
16.9oz Bottle
Spindrift
Lemon/Lime/Grapefruit
Celsius
Izze Sparkling Water
8.4oz Can
S. Pelegrino Arancita
11.15oz Can
Ginger Ale
Snacks
Fresh Fruit
Clothing
Coffee
Family Meals
Bases
Veggies
Proteins
Toppings
Roasted Spicy Chickpeas
Black Beans
Roasted Dill Corn
Cucumbers
Grape Tomatoes
Pickled Red Onions
Banana Peppers
Kalamata Olives
Edamame
Shredded Carrots
Roasted Beets
Cheddar Cheese
Feta Cheese
Parmesan Cheese
Bacon Bits
Turkey Bacon Bits
Hummus
Sauces
Catering Serving Utensils & Bowls
Girl Pride Africa
$5 Donation
Any level of donation would give hope to our desperate teen moms and their children during this time and would be most appreciated.
$10 Donation
Any level of donation would give hope to our desperate teen moms and their children during this time and would be most appreciated.
$15 Donation
$15 provides a week's worth of food for a refugee mother & child
$25 Donation
$25 provides diapers, wipes and food for the whole month.
$50 Donation
$50 provides shelter and formula for a child bride for the whole month.
$100 Donation
$100 provides crisis food hamper for a teen mom ready for delivery filled with all the essentials such as diapers, wipes, formula, baby wash etc, as well as rent for the month.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1891 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648