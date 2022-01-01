Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE

4,399 Reviews

$$

3982 LIMELIGHT AVE

CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings!!!

6 pc Wings!!!

$7.70

12 pc Wings!!!

$14.30

Sandwiches!!!

Basic Chick!!!

$11.83

mayo, pickle

Chiki Tiki!!!

$14.30

Kentucky!!!

$13.70

Popadoodle!!!

$13.20

Sweet Chick!!!

$14.95

Wing Sando!!!

$14.03

Tender Meal!!!

$9.85

Salads!!!

House of Crave!!!

$11.50

Cobb!!!

$11.50

Southwestern!!!

$10.73

Buffalo Salad!!!

$13.70

Burgers!!!

All burgers are served with regular fries or a side salad, OR upgrade to anything above. We use a fresh 80/20 certified ground chuck Colorado Proud patty, and cook it Pink or No Pink. Go Bunless - Any of our burgers served without a bun on a bed of mixed greens.

3 Lil Pigs!!!

$16.99

pulled pork, ham, bacon, american, onion rings, bbq sauce, ketchup

Campfire!!!

$18.98

Cheesy Jane!!!

$12.60

Colorado!!!

$18.10

Cubano!!!

$18.65

Dim Sum Daffy!!!

$18.65

Fatty Melt!!!

$18.10

Flaming Tiki!!!

$15.90

Holy Guacamole!!!

$14.80

Krusty!!!

$15.40

Love Stinks!!!

$16.99

Luther!!!

$16.99

Nutty Proffesor!!!

$15.40

Ohana!!!

$14.58

Plain Jane!!!

$11.83

Popper!!!

$15.40

Purist!!!

$14.30

Sin City!!!

$16.99

Slopper!!!

$17.88

Kids!!!

DD MINI BURGERS

$7.70

DD GRILLED CHEESE

$7.70

DD HOT DOG

$7.70

DD TENDERS

$7.70

DD MAC N CHEESE

$7.70

Sides!!!

BOTTLE CAPS

$7.43

BRUSSELS

$10.13

C. CURDS

$10.13

FRIED PICKLES

$7.98

FRIES

$4.40

FRIES CHEDDAR

$7.98

FRIES GREEN

$6.88

FRINGS

$6.88

FUNGUY

$8.53

GARLPARM FRIES

$6.88

LOADED FRIES

$6.88

MAC FULL

$3.85

MAC HALF

$1.95

ONION RING

$7.98

SD FRUIT

$4.05

SWT GARLI PARM

$6.88

SWT GREEN

$6.88

SWT POT FRIES!!!

$5.23

SWT TRUFFLE

$6.88

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.88

UMAMI FRIES

$6.88

ZUKE FRIES

$8.53

SIDE

CURDS G. CHILI!!!

$12.10

CURDS BBQ!!!

$12.10

CURDS PESTO!!!

$12.10

BEVERAGES!!!

TG Crush!!

$1.00

TG Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

TG Diet Pepsi

$1.00

TG Dr. Pepper

$1.00

TG Iced Tea

$1.00

TG Lemonade

$1.00

TG Mountain Dew

$1.00

TG Pepsi

$1.00

TG Root Beer

$1.00

TG Sierra Mist

$1.00

TG Sobe

$1.00

TG SODA

$1.00

TG Straw Lemonade!!!

$1.00

TG Sweet tea

$1.00

SHAKES!!!

Banana Cream Pie!!!

$7.65

Strawberry Cheesecake!!!

$7.98

Brownie!!!

$7.65

Karmal Chameleon!!!

$7.98

S'more!!!

$7.98

Oreo Speedwagon!!!

$7.65

E.T. !!!

$7.65

Velvet Elvis!!!

$8.53

CYO Shake!!!

$6.33

CYO Malt!!!

$6.33

Sweet Mama Marshie!!!

$8.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109

Directions

Gallery
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen - The Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101 Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
3 Wilcox Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Brit Stop Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
221 Perry Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
orange star3.5 • 42
7280 Lagae Rd Castle Pines, CO 80108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CASTLE ROCK

212 Pizza Co. - Ridge Road
orange star4.7 • 1,519
848 N Ridge Road Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
orange star4.6 • 919
210 Third St. Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar
orange star4.8 • 458
3911 Ambrosia Street Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Lodge
orange star4.2 • 209
3911 Ambrosia St. #103 Castle Rock, CO 80109
View restaurantnext
Ecclesia Main Bar - Sinners and Saints
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Sabrosura de Miami - 221 Perry St
orange star4.0 • 10
221 Perry St Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CASTLE ROCK
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston