American
Bars & Lounges
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
4,399 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen - The Meadows
No Reviews
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101 Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurant
Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
No Reviews
3 Wilcox Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurant
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock
No Reviews
230 Third Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurant