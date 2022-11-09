Crave Sweets Bake Shop 11615 Highway 70

Restaurant info

A locally owned Bakeshop located in Arlington, TN. We specialize in custom cakes, cupcakes, and desserts of all kinds. Combined, we have over 30 years of experience. There are three talented cake artists on site at all times to help assist you with your order and design a custom cake or dessert just for you. We also specialize in specific dietary needs such as gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, and vegan. If you have a specific dietary need not listed, please inform us and we will be happy to accommodate you further. We are incredibly passionate with every piece of cake art that we complete and we hope that it shows!