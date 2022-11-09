Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crave Sweets Bake Shop 11615 Highway 70

review star

No reviews yet

11615 Highway 70

Arlington, TN 38002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes
1 Dozen Standard Cupcakes

Cookies

Brownie

$3.00

Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

$3.75

Chocolate PB Brownies

$3.50

Chess Bars

$3.50

Gooey Cheesecake Bars

$4.00

Parfaits

$5.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Brookies

$3.75

Rocky Road Bar

$3.50

Blondies

$3.00

Gooey Cake Batter

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.50

Oreo Cheescake Bar

$4.00

French Silk

$4.00

Cheesecake Bites

$2.00

Boston Cream Pie Bars

$3.50

Gooey Pb Bar

$3.50

Blueberry Pie Square

$3.00

Key Lime Bites

$1.50

Banana Pudding Parfait

$2.50

Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar

$3.00

Cookie Dough Pops

$4.00

Creme. Brulee Bite

$2.75

Triple Threat

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Mini Pies

$3.50

Strawberry Shortbread

$3.00

1 Dozen Choc Chip Cookies

$12.60

1 Dozen Gooey Cookies

$21.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gooey Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

Macaroons

$2.25

Cookie Cream Pie

$4.00

Casualty Box

$12.00

Pumpkin Sugar

$3.00

Camerin's Cookie

$4.25

Brwnie Cup

$2.25Out of stock

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Big Oreo

$3.50

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$3.50

Half Dozen Cupcakes

$21.00

1 Dozen Cupcakes

$42.00

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes

$12.00

1 Dozen Standard Cupcakes

$27.00

4 Pack Discounted Cupcakes

$8.00

4 Pack Baker's Choice

$11.20

6 Pack Baker's Choice

$15.40

Single Standard Cupcake

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

A locally owned Bakeshop located in Arlington, TN. We specialize in custom cakes, cupcakes, and desserts of all kinds. Combined, we have over 30 years of experience. There are three talented cake artists on site at all times to help assist you with your order and design a custom cake or dessert just for you. We also specialize in specific dietary needs such as gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, and vegan. If you have a specific dietary need not listed, please inform us and we will be happy to accommodate you further. We are incredibly passionate with every piece of cake art that we complete and we hope that it shows!

Location

11615 Highway 70, Arlington, TN 38002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro - 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
orange starNo Reviews
11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
ITS A WRAPP - 6011 Airline Rd Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
6011 Airline Rd Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas
orange starNo Reviews
11875 US Route 70 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Fowl-N-Out-Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5224 Airline Road ste 107 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
orange star4.4 • 607
8413 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
View restaurantnext
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
orange starNo Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arlington
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston