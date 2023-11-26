CRAVE865 2008 Cumberland avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
CRAVE865 is a fast casual dining/nightlife experience located in the heart of UTKnoxville campus
Location
2008 Cumberland avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Myrtles- Market Square - 13 Market Square
No Reviews
13 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurant