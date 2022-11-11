  • Home
  • /
  • Arlington
  • /
  • Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro - 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN

review star

No reviews yet

11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN

Arlington, TN 38002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tender & Fries
Cali Club
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Burritos

Arlington

$7.25

Hayesville

$7.25

The Depot

$7.25

The Firehouse

$7.25

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$3.99+

Sausage Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$3.99+

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.75+

Breakfast BLT

$7.25

Chicken Biscuit

$3.15

Cynthias Small Chicken Biscuit

$2.15

Plates

French Toast (2)

$7.25

The Scrambler

$7.99

The Hash

$9.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.75

Sides

Bacon (3)

$2.75

Biscuit

$1.75

Eggs

$1.15+

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Ham

$0.99

Plain Croissant

$1.49

Potato Hash

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Sausage Pattie (1)

$1.50

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.99

Toast (1)

$0.50

Toast (2)

$0.99

Avocado Toast

$3.00

B.Y.O. Biscuit

BYO Biscuit

$1.49

Breakfast Pizzas

The Airline

$10.99

The Early Riser

$10.99

The Veggie Lover (Molly)

$11.25

1/2 And 1/2

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich/Wrap & 1/2 Soup

$8.99

1/2 Sandwich/Wrap & 1/2 Salad

$8.99

Flatbreads

Avocado Chicken

$11.25

Blackened Chicken, Remoulade Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

The Buffalo

$11.25

The Molly

$11.25

The 901

$10.99

The Philly

$10.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

PB & J

$5.50

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fruit

$4.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fruit

$5.75

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.50

Cinnamon Sugar Muffin

$2.50

Quiche

$3.00

Ham and Cheese Roll

$3.50

Sausage & Cheddar Muffin

$2.99

Jalapeno Popper Roll

$3.50

Blueberry Biscuit

$3.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin

$3.25

Danish

$3.25

Banana Nut

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

Plates

Salmon Plate

$14.99

Filet of salmon on a bed of sauteed spinach and black bean corn salsa, lemon basil butter

Chicken Tender & Fries

$11.99

Choice of grilled or fried tenders with sweet potato fries or original fries

Fish & Chips

$11.25

Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of chicken or pork, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese on a toasted flour tortilla.

Shrimp & Veggie Bowl (Keto Friendly)

$12.99

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, spinach, peppers,onions,mushrooms, with a house sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, boiled egg

Garden Salad

$7.50

Iceburg lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese

Spinach Strawberry Feta Salad

$8.99

Spinach, strawberry, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$12.50

Spinach, tomato, black bean corn salsa, blackened chicken, chipotle ranch

Heather Gregg Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, Olive Oil Side

Sandwiches / Wraps

BLT

$8.25

Bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue chesse topped with lettuce and tomato

Cali Club

$12.50

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Aioli, Swiss and Cheddar on Texas Toast

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.25

Chicken Salad (mayo based, grapes,celery,red onion, walnuts) on a toasted Croissant

Cuban

$10.99

Ham, Roasted pork, Dijonaise, Remoulade, Swiss, pickles on Cuban loaf

French Dip

$10.25

Roast Beef, Swiss, Mayo served with Au Ju for dipping

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and ranch

Jarrett

$10.99

Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, Swiss, roasted tomatoes, Remoulade

Loaded Portobello

$9.99

Marinated Roasted Portobello, Swiss, onions, mixed bell peppers, spinach, tomato, Dijionaise

Philly

$10.99

Chicken or steak, onions, roasted mixed bell peppers and Swiss

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye

Turkey

$10.99

Turkey, Swiss, avocado, dijonaise, tomato

Veggie Melt

$9.75

Roasted corn and black bean salsa, onions, spinach, tomato, peppers, mayo

1/2 Sandwich or Wrap

$5.25

Tikas Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Cucumber, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard

Shareables

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Pretzles w/ Beer Cheese Sauce

$6.75Out of stock

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$8.99

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Devin's Chips & Queso

$5.99

Sides

Daily Soup

$2.99+

Fruit Salad

$2.50

Smoked Gouda Mac

$2.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.25

Orginal Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Spinach, Stawberry, Feta Salad

$4.50

Side Southwest Salad

$6.25

Add Fried Tender

$1.25

Add Grilled Tender

$1.25

Side Cobb

$5.25

Salmon Filet

$8.99

Soda

Coke

$2.00+

Diet coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Bottle Applejuice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

Milk

$2.75

Lemonaide

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Green Monkey Shake

$6.25

Green Real Food Smoothie

$7.25

Very Mary

$5.25

Banana Berry

$5.25

Happy Hawaiian

$5.25

Summer Breeze

$5.25

Nix Mix

$6.25

Peach Paradise

$5.25

Rockin Rasberry

$5.25

Light N' Fresh

$5.25

Mitch's Menagerie

$5.25

Andrea's Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry

$4.95

Reveille

$6.25

Scoop of Protein

$1.25

Well's Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee Menu

Americano

$2.99+

Butter Cookie Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Dulce de Leche

$4.25+

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Hey Steven

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Java Pack

$25.00

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.99+

Nitro

$4.99+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Pralines & Cream Latte

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

Samoa Latte

$4.25+

Steven's Keto

$4.99+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Apple Pie Latte

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Frozen Joe

Butterfinger "Wise Guy"

$5.25+

Cake Batter

$5.25+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Cotton Candy

$5.25+

Dreamsicle

$5.25+

Dulce De Leche

$5.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$5.25+

Java Chip

$5.25+

Mocha FJ

$5.25+

Pina Colada

$5.25+

Pralines & Cream

$5.25+

Reese's Cup

$5.25+

Strawberries & Cream

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean

$5.25+

Watermelon Twist

$5.25+Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Tea

Chai Tea

$2.25+

English Teatime

$2.25+

Chamomile

$2.25+

Early Grey

$2.25+

Green Tea

$2.25+

Orange Spice

$2.25+

Peppermint

$2.25+

Medicine Ball

$4.75+

Retail

Coffee Mug

$30.00

Ground Coffee

$12.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00

1 qt Retail Soup

$8.00

Salad and Drink

Garden Salad

$6.99

Caeser Salad

$6.99

Southwest Salad

$6.99

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Soup w/ Drink

Caeser

$8.99

Garden

$8.99

Southwest

$8.99

Sandwich, Chips, Pickle & Drink

Chicken Salad Croissant (has nuts)

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

French Dip

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$10.99

Turkey Melt (Turkey, swiss, dijionaise, lettuce, tom)

$10.99

Grilled Cheese, Soup & Drink

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Burritos

Arlington

$7.25

Hayesville

$7.25

The Depot

$7.25

The Firehouse

$7.25

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$3.99+

Sausage Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$3.99+

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$3.75+

Breakfast BLT

$7.25

Chicken Biscuit

$3.15

Cynthias Small Chicken Biscuit

$2.15

Plates

French Toast (2)

$7.25

The Scrambler

$7.99

The Hash

$9.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.75

Sides

Bacon (3)

$2.75

Biscuit

$1.75

Eggs

$1.15+

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Ham

$0.99

Plain Croissant

$1.49

Potato Hash

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Sausage Pattie (1)

$1.50

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.99

Toast (1)

$0.50

Toast (2)

$0.99

B.Y.O. Biscuit

BYO Biscuit

$1.49

Breakfast Pizzas

The Airline

$10.99

The Early Riser

$10.99

The Veggie Lover (Molly)

$11.25

1/2 And 1/2

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich/Wrap & 1/2 Soup

$8.99

1/2 Sandwich/Wrap & 1/2 Salad

$8.99

Flatbreads

Avocado Chicken

$11.25

Blackened Chicken, Remoulade Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

The Buffalo

$11.25

The Molly

$11.25

The 901

$10.99

The Philly

$10.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

PB & J

$5.50

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fruit

$4.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fruit

$5.75

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.50

Cinnamon Sugar Muffin

$2.50

Quiche

$3.00

Ham and Cheese Roll

$3.50

Sausage & Cheddar Muffin

$2.99

Jalapeno Popper Roll

$3.50

Blueberry Biscuit

$3.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin

$3.25

Danish

$3.25

Plates

Salmon Plate

$14.99

Filet of salmon on a bed of sauteed spinach and black bean corn salsa, lemon basil butter

Chicken Tender & Fries

$11.99

Choice of grilled or fried tenders with sweet potato fries or original fries

Fish & Chips

$11.25

Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of chicken or pork, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese on a toasted flour tortilla.

Shrimp & Veggie Bowl (Keto Friendly)

$12.99

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, spinach, peppers,onions,mushrooms, with a house sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, boiled egg

Garden Salad

$7.50

Iceburg lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese

Spinach Strawberry Feta Salad

$8.99

Spinach, strawberry, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$12.50

Spinach, tomato, black bean corn salsa, blackened chicken, chipotle ranch

Heather Gregg Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, Olive Oil Side

Sandwiches / Wraps

BLT

$8.25

Bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue chesse topped with lettuce and tomato

Cali Club

$12.50

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Aioli, Swiss and Cheddar on Texas Toast

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.25

Chicken Salad (mayo based, grapes,celery,red onion, walnuts) on a toasted Croissant

Cuban

$10.99

Ham, Roasted pork, Dijonaise, Remoulade, Swiss, pickles on Cuban loaf

French Dip

$10.25

Roast Beef, Swiss, Mayo served with Au Ju for dipping

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and ranch

Jarrett

$10.99

Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, Swiss, roasted tomatoes, Remoulade

Loaded Portobello

$9.99

Marinated Roasted Portobello, Swiss, onions, mixed bell peppers, spinach, tomato, Dijionaise

Philly

$10.99

Chicken or steak, onions, roasted mixed bell peppers and Swiss

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye

Turkey

$10.99

Turkey, Swiss, avocado, dijonaise, tomato

Veggie Melt

$9.75

Roasted corn and black bean salsa, onions, spinach, tomato, peppers, mayo

1/2 Sandwich or Wrap

$5.25

Tikas Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Cucumber, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard

Shareables

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Pretzles w/ Beer Cheese Sauce

$6.75Out of stock

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$8.99

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Sides

Daily Soup

$2.99+

Fruit Salad

$2.50

Smoked Gouda Mac

$2.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.25

Orginal Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Spinach, Stawberry, Feta Salad

$4.50

Side Southwest Salad

$6.25

Add Fried Tender

$1.25

Add Grilled Tender

$1.25

Side Cobb

$5.25

Salmon Filet

$8.99

Soda

Coke

$2.00+

Diet coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Unsweet Tea

$2.00+

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Bottle Applejuice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

Milk

$2.75

Lemonaide

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Green Monkey Shake

$6.25

Green Real Food Smoothie

$7.25

Very Mary

$5.25

Banana Berry

$5.25

Happy Hawaiian

$5.25

Summer Breeze

$5.25

Nix Mix

$6.25

Peach Paradise

$5.25

Rockin Rasberry

$5.25

Light N' Fresh

$5.25

Mitch's Menagerie

$5.25

Andrea's Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry

$4.95

Reveille

$6.25

Scoop of Protein

$1.25

Well's Smoothie

$6.00

Coffee Menu

Americano

$2.99+

Butter Cookie Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Dulce de Leche

$4.25+

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Hey Steven

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Java Pack

$25.00

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.99+

Nitro

$4.99+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Pralines & Cream Latte

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

Samoa Latte

$4.25+

Steven's Keto

$4.99+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Apple Pie Latte

$3.50+

Frozen Joe

Butterfinger "Wise Guy"

$5.25+

Cake Batter

$5.25+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Cotton Candy

$5.25+

Dreamsicle

$5.25+

Dulce De Leche

$5.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$5.25+

Java Chip

$5.25+

Mocha FJ

$5.25+

Pina Colada

$5.25+

Pralines & Cream

$5.25+

Reese's Cup

$5.25+

Strawberries & Cream

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean

$5.25+

Watermelon Twist

$5.25+Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Tea

Chai Tea

$2.25+

English Teatime

$2.25+

Chamomile

$2.25+

Early Grey

$2.25+

Green Tea

$2.25+

Orange Spice

$2.25+

Peppermint

$2.25+

Medicine Ball

$4.75+

Holiday Appetizers

Smoked Gouda Mac

$12.00+

Cornbread Dressing W/ Chicken

$12.00+

Cornbread Dressing W/out Chicken

$12.00+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$12.00+

Glazed Carrots

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the small town of Arlington, TN, our Coffee Bar and Bistro is designed to offer a comfortable and welcoming environment. We strive to offer nothing but the highest quality products using 100% fresh ingredients only, coupled with amazing customer service. As a result, we hope that you enjoy our Coffee Bar and Bistro as much as we do!

Location

11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN, Arlington, TN 38002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ITS A WRAPP - 6011 Airline Rd Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
6011 Airline Rd Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Crave Sweets Bake Shop - 11615 Highway 70
orange starNo Reviews
11615 Highway 70 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas
orange starNo Reviews
11875 US Route 70 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Fowl-N-Out-Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5224 Airline Road ste 107 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
orange star4.4 • 607
8413 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
View restaurantnext
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
orange starNo Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arlington
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston