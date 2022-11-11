Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
No reviews yet
11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
Arlington, TN 38002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches
Sides
B.Y.O. Biscuit
1/2 And 1/2
Flatbreads
Kids
Pastries
Plates
Salmon Plate
Filet of salmon on a bed of sauteed spinach and black bean corn salsa, lemon basil butter
Chicken Tender & Fries
Choice of grilled or fried tenders with sweet potato fries or original fries
Fish & Chips
Quesadilla
Choice of chicken or pork, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese on a toasted flour tortilla.
Shrimp & Veggie Bowl (Keto Friendly)
Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, spinach, peppers,onions,mushrooms, with a house sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, boiled egg
Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese
Spinach Strawberry Feta Salad
Spinach, strawberry, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Spinach, tomato, black bean corn salsa, blackened chicken, chipotle ranch
Heather Gregg Salad
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, Olive Oil Side
Sandwiches / Wraps
BLT
Bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue chesse topped with lettuce and tomato
Cali Club
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Aioli, Swiss and Cheddar on Texas Toast
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken Salad (mayo based, grapes,celery,red onion, walnuts) on a toasted Croissant
Cuban
Ham, Roasted pork, Dijonaise, Remoulade, Swiss, pickles on Cuban loaf
French Dip
Roast Beef, Swiss, Mayo served with Au Ju for dipping
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and ranch
Jarrett
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, Swiss, roasted tomatoes, Remoulade
Loaded Portobello
Marinated Roasted Portobello, Swiss, onions, mixed bell peppers, spinach, tomato, Dijionaise
Philly
Chicken or steak, onions, roasted mixed bell peppers and Swiss
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye
Turkey
Turkey, Swiss, avocado, dijonaise, tomato
Veggie Melt
Roasted corn and black bean salsa, onions, spinach, tomato, peppers, mayo
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap
Tikas Wrap
Turkey, Cucumber, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard
Shareables
Sides
Daily Soup
Fruit Salad
Smoked Gouda Mac
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Pasta Salad
Steamed Broccoli
Orginal Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Spinach, Stawberry, Feta Salad
Side Southwest Salad
Add Fried Tender
Add Grilled Tender
Side Cobb
Salmon Filet
Soda
Smoothies
Green Monkey Shake
Green Real Food Smoothie
Very Mary
Banana Berry
Happy Hawaiian
Summer Breeze
Nix Mix
Peach Paradise
Rockin Rasberry
Light N' Fresh
Mitch's Menagerie
Andrea's Smoothie
Strawberry
Reveille
Scoop of Protein
Well's Smoothie
Coffee Menu
Americano
Butter Cookie Latte
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Dulce de Leche
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Hey Steven
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Java Pack
Latte
Mocha
Nitro
Peppermint Mocha
Pralines & Cream Latte
Salted Caramel Mocha
Samoa Latte
Steven's Keto
White Chocolate Mocha
Apple Pie Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Frozen Joe
Butterfinger "Wise Guy"
Cake Batter
Caramel Latte
Cookies & Cream
Cotton Candy
Dreamsicle
Dulce De Leche
Frozen Lemonade
Java Chip
Mocha FJ
Pina Colada
Pralines & Cream
Reese's Cup
Strawberries & Cream
Vanilla Bean
Watermelon Twist
White Chocolate Mocha
Tea
Salad and Drink
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Soup w/ Drink
Sandwich, Chips, Pickle & Drink
Grilled Cheese, Soup & Drink
Sandwiches
Sides
B.Y.O. Biscuit
1/2 And 1/2
Flatbreads
Kids
Pastries
Plates
Salmon Plate
Filet of salmon on a bed of sauteed spinach and black bean corn salsa, lemon basil butter
Chicken Tender & Fries
Choice of grilled or fried tenders with sweet potato fries or original fries
Fish & Chips
Quesadilla
Choice of chicken or pork, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese on a toasted flour tortilla.
Shrimp & Veggie Bowl (Keto Friendly)
Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, spinach, peppers,onions,mushrooms, with a house sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Iceburg lettuce, carrots, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, boiled egg
Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese
Spinach Strawberry Feta Salad
Spinach, strawberry, red onion, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Spinach, tomato, black bean corn salsa, blackened chicken, chipotle ranch
Heather Gregg Salad
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Bacon, Cheddar, Olive Oil Side
Sandwiches / Wraps
BLT
Bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue chesse topped with lettuce and tomato
Cali Club
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Aioli, Swiss and Cheddar on Texas Toast
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken Salad (mayo based, grapes,celery,red onion, walnuts) on a toasted Croissant
Cuban
Ham, Roasted pork, Dijonaise, Remoulade, Swiss, pickles on Cuban loaf
French Dip
Roast Beef, Swiss, Mayo served with Au Ju for dipping
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce and ranch
Jarrett
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, Swiss, roasted tomatoes, Remoulade
Loaded Portobello
Marinated Roasted Portobello, Swiss, onions, mixed bell peppers, spinach, tomato, Dijionaise
Philly
Chicken or steak, onions, roasted mixed bell peppers and Swiss
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye
Turkey
Turkey, Swiss, avocado, dijonaise, tomato
Veggie Melt
Roasted corn and black bean salsa, onions, spinach, tomato, peppers, mayo
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap
Tikas Wrap
Turkey, Cucumber, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard
Shareables
Sides
Daily Soup
Fruit Salad
Smoked Gouda Mac
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Pasta Salad
Steamed Broccoli
Orginal Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Spinach, Stawberry, Feta Salad
Side Southwest Salad
Add Fried Tender
Add Grilled Tender
Side Cobb
Salmon Filet
Soda
Smoothies
Green Monkey Shake
Green Real Food Smoothie
Very Mary
Banana Berry
Happy Hawaiian
Summer Breeze
Nix Mix
Peach Paradise
Rockin Rasberry
Light N' Fresh
Mitch's Menagerie
Andrea's Smoothie
Strawberry
Reveille
Scoop of Protein
Well's Smoothie
Coffee Menu
Americano
Butter Cookie Latte
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Dulce de Leche
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Hey Steven
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Java Pack
Latte
Mocha
Nitro
Peppermint Mocha
Pralines & Cream Latte
Salted Caramel Mocha
Samoa Latte
Steven's Keto
White Chocolate Mocha
Apple Pie Latte
Frozen Joe
Butterfinger "Wise Guy"
Cake Batter
Caramel Latte
Cookies & Cream
Cotton Candy
Dreamsicle
Dulce De Leche
Frozen Lemonade
Java Chip
Mocha FJ
Pina Colada
Pralines & Cream
Reese's Cup
Strawberries & Cream
Vanilla Bean
Watermelon Twist
White Chocolate Mocha
Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Located in the small town of Arlington, TN, our Coffee Bar and Bistro is designed to offer a comfortable and welcoming environment. We strive to offer nothing but the highest quality products using 100% fresh ingredients only, coupled with amazing customer service. As a result, we hope that you enjoy our Coffee Bar and Bistro as much as we do!
11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN, Arlington, TN 38002