Craven Wings- West Knox -12350 South Northshore

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms.

$6.99

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$8.99

Fried Pickles.

$6.99

Craven Rib Tips (8 oz.)

$8.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Home Fried Onion Rings (10)

$8.99

Combo Platter (Pick 3)

$12.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.49

Bottomless Soup

$6.99

Burger, Sandwiches & Such

Hamburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.99

Spicy BBQ Bacon Roadhouse

$12.99

The Impossible Burger (Plant Based)

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Cajun Quesadilla

$8.49

Craven's Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Wrap

$8.99

2 Fried Chix Bisquits

$6.99

Children's Menu

Lil Boneless Wings

$5.99

Lil Wings

$5.99

Lil Fingers

$5.99

Grilled Lil Fingers

$5.99

Kids' Burger

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding Pie

$7.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99

Oreo Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Caramel Cake

$7.99

Coconut Pie

$7.99

Pie Of The Month

$7.99Out of stock

Family Specials

20 Fingers Family Special

$32.99

30 Wings Family Special

$46.99

30 Boneless Wings Family Special

$36.99

40 Wings Family Special

$57.99

40 Boneless Wings Family Special

$42.99

Combo (20 Wings, 10 Fingers) Family Special

$46.99

Combo (20 Boneless Wings, 10 Fingers) Family Special

$37.99

Fingers

3 Fingers

$6.99

5 Fingers

$8.99

10 Fingers

$13.99

20 Fingers

$27.99

3 Grilled Fingers

$6.99

5 Grilled Fingers

$8.99

10 Grilled Fingers

$13.99

20 Grilled Fingers

$27.99

Soup & Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tossed Salad

$2.99+

Homeade Chicken Salad

$8.99

Soup Of The Day

$6.99

Wings

6 Wings

$9.49

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$14.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

14 Wings

$18.99

14 Boneless Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$25.99

20 Boneless Wings

$20.99

40 Wings

$51.99

40 Boneless Wings

$42.99

Dinner Combo Special Traditional

$13.99

Dinner Combo Special Boneless

$13.99

6 Wings

$9.49

10 Wings

$14.99

14 Wings

$18.99

20 Wings

$25.99

30 Wings

$35.99

40 Wings

$51.99

Extra & Fixins'

Celery & Sauce

$1.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Wet Per 10

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Orders

Small Fry.

$2.99

Large Fry.

$3.99

Sweet potato fry

$3.99

Craven Beans.

$2.99

Home Fried Onion Rings (6)

$3.99

Fried Okra.

$3.99

Smokehouse Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Salad.

$2.99

Sweet Pepper Slaw

$2.99

Retail

Cups

$9.95

Shirt

$19.95

Hat

$24.95

Order Attention Required

Catering Delivery Fee

$20.00

Catering

Cater / Dessert

$2.99

Cater / Side Salad

$1.99

Cater / Gallon Iced Tea

$4.99

Cater / Canned Soft Drink

$0.75

Cater / Bottled Water

$0.50

Cater / Premium Side

$0.50

Cater / Ind. Side Saled

$1.99

Cater / Dessert .99

$0.99

Drink Choices

Alert

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.51

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Virgin Frozen Drink

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Liquor

Drink Of The Day

$3.99

Cranberry Mule

$3.99

Peach Mule

$3.99

Taaka (House)

$5.25

Absolut

$6.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.25

Drakes

$7.25

High Rock

$6.25

Ketel One

$7.25

Reyka

$7.25

Sky Orange

$6.25

Sky Strawberry

$6.25

Stoli

$6.25

Titos

$6.25

Western Son Vodka

$6.25

Taaka (House)

$5.25

Aviation

$6.25

Beefeater

$6.25

Bombay Saphire

$6.25

Tanqueray Ten

$7.25

Santa Cruz (House)

$5.25

Bacardi

$6.25

Blue Chair Pineapple

$6.25Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$6.25

Cruzan

$6.25

Cruzan Spiced Rum

$6.25

Malibu

$6.25

Meyers

$7.25

Mount Gay Bk Barrel

$7.25

Torada Silver (House)

$5.25

Altas Plata

$7.25

Altas Reposado

$7.25

Hornitos Agave

$7.25

Hornitos Blanco

$6.25

Sauza Gold

$6.25

Sauza Silver

$6.25

Teremana Blanco

$7.25

Teremana Reposito

$7.25

Bushmills

$7.25

Canadian Club

$6.25

Crown

$7.25

Four Roses

$6.25

George Dickle #12

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jim Beam 4yr

$6.25

Makers Mark

$7.25

Traveler's Club (House)

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$6.25

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Inverouse (House)

$5.25

Chivas

$7.50

Dewars

$7.25

J&B

$7.25Out of stock

Johnny Walker Red

$7.25

Famous Grouse

$6.25

Baileys

$7.25

Christian Bros Brandy

$6.25

Cointreau

$7.25

Fireball

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Peach Brandy

$6.25

Peach Schnapps

$6.25

Rumpleminz

$6.25

Hennessy

$7.25

Amaretto

$6.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.25

Baybreeze

$7.25

Black Russian

$7.25

Blood Orange Margarita

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boo Berry Margarita

$9.00

Choto Bloody Mary

$8.00

Chrystal Lake Cocktail

$6.00

Corona Sunrise

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Craven Mimosa

$10.00

Daily Drink Special

$3.99

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquri

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.99

Gimlet

$5.50

Greyhound

$5.50

Holy water

$7.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Island Margarita

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid marijuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$5.50

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$5.50

Margarita

$7.25

Martini

$4.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mint Julep

$4.50

Mojito

$6.00

Mountain Mai Tai

$10.00

Mudslide

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$4.75

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rob Roy

$4.75

Rum Punch

$8.00

Screwdriver

$2.99

Sea Breeze

$6.25

Sidecar

$6.25

Strawberry Margarita

$7.25

Tennessee Mule

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25

Texas Mule

$9.00

Tom Collins

$6.25

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$6.25

White Russian

$7.25

Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$5.99

Blue Moon Pitcher

$19.99

Hippies & Cowboys IPA

$6.99

Hippies & Cowboys IPA Pitcher

$21.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.25

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$15.95

Miller Lite Draft

$4.25

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.95

Modelo Draft

$5.99

Modelo Pitcher

$19.99

Peroni

$5.99

Peroni Pitcher

$19.99

Wicked Weed Pernicious Draft

$6.99

Wicked Weed Pernicious Pitcher

$21.99

Yeehaw Dunkle

$5.99

Yeehaw Dunkle Pitcher

$19.99

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Bells Hearted IPA

$5.25Out of stock

BlackHorse Vanilla IPA

$5.25

Bold Rock Apple

$5.25

Bold Rock Cider

$5.25Out of stock

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Domestic Bottle Special

$2.99

Lagunitas

$5.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.25

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.25

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.00

Schulz Brau Dunkle

$5.25

Schulz Brau Munich Helles

$5.25

Schulz Brau Oktoberfest

$4.00

Sierra Nevada IPA

$5.25

Smirnoff Ice RWB

$5.25

Smirnoff Ice Screwdriver

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

White Claw Mango

$5.25

White Claw Raspberry

$5.25Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00

$2 Beer

$2.00

Sam Summer Special

$3.00Out of stock

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$5.25

Bucket Bells Two Hearted

$26.00

Bucket Blackhorse Vanilla

$26.00

Bucket Bold Rock Cider

$26.00

Bucket Bud

$17.50

Bucket Bud Light

$17.50

Bucket Coors Light

$17.50

Bucket Corona

$26.00

Bucket Mich Ultra

$17.50Out of stock

Bucket Miller Lite

$17.50

Bucket Modelo

$26.00

Bucket Shultz Brau Dunkle

$26.00

Bucket Shultz Brau Pilsner

$26.00

Bucket Sierra Nevada

$26.00

Bucket Yuengling

$26.00

Bucket Domestic Special

$17.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Cappola Pinot Noir

$9.00

Fit Vine Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Fit Vine Cabernet Bottle

$29.99

19 Crimes Red Glass

$6.50

19 Crimes Red Bottle

$23.99

Josh Cellars Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Bottle

$29.99

Meiomi Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.99

Red Sangria

$9.00

Cappola Chardonnay

$9.00

Cappola Savignon Blank

$9.00

Cappolla Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Crafter's Union Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Fit Vine Chardonnay Bottle

$29.99

Fit vine Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

J Roget Sparkling

$8.00

Matua Savignon Blanc Bottle

$27.50

Matua Savignon Blanc Glass

$7.50

Meiomi Chardonnay Bottle

$29.99

Meiomi Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Placido Pinot Grgio Bottle

$23.50

Placido Pinot Grigio Glass

$5.50

White Sangria

$9.00

Cappola Rose

$9.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Gingerbeer

$2.99

Alert

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12350 South Northshore, Knoxville, TN 37922

Directions

Gallery
Craven Wings- West Knox image

Map
