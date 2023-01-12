Restaurant header imageView gallery

CravWings Yonkers

review star

No reviews yet

1769 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings 20 pcs.
Wings 10 pcs.
Wings 6 pcs...

Double Fried Wings

Wings 6 pcs...

$9.99

Wings 10 pcs.

$15.99

Wings 20 pcs.

$27.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless 6 pcs.

$9.99

Boneless 10 pcs.

$15.99

Boneless 20 pcs.

$27.99

Dumplings

Dumplings 6 pcs.

$9.99

Dumplings 10 pcs.

$15.99

Dumplings 20 pcs.

$27.99

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries Sm.

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries Lg.

$9.95

Reg. Fries. Sm.

$3.50

Reg. Fries. Lg.

$5.50

Seasoned Fries Sm.

$4.25

Seasoned Fries Lg.

$6.75

Seasoned Cheese Fries Sm

$5.75

Seasoned Cheese Fries Lg.

$8.95

Cajun Fries Sm.

$4.25

Cajun Fries Lg.

$6.75

Old Bay Fries Sm.

$5.35

Old Bay Fries Lg.

$8.50

Buffalo Ranch Fries Sm.

$5.35

Buffalo Ranch Fries Lg.

$8.50

Cheese Fries Sm.

$5.35

Cheese Fries Lg.

$8.50

Sriracha Truffle Fries Sm.

$5.35

Sriracha Truffle Fries Lg.

$8.50

Parmesan Fries Sm.

$6.25

Parmesan Fries Lg.

$9.95

Thai Fries Sm.

$5.35

Thai Fries Lg.

$8.50

Side

Radish Pickle.

$3.00

Pearl Sugar Waffle.

$3.00

Corn Slaw.

$3.00

Chips.

$2.50

Chips and Cheese

$3.95

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Dippings

Blue Cheese

$0.92

Ranch

$0.92

Soy Garlic Dip

$0.92

Sweet & Spicy Dip

$0.92

Buffalo Dip

$0.92

Hot pepper soy dip

$0.92

BBQ dip

$0.92

Thai Sweet Dip

$0.92

Cheese Sauce Sm.

$1.95

Cheese Sauce Lg.

$3.75

Sriracha Mayo

$0.92

Beverages

Coke

$1.84

Diet Coke

$1.84

Sprite

$1.84

Ginger Ale

$1.84

Smart Water

$2.76

Gold Peak

$2.76

Desserts

Triple Layers S'mores

$3.50Out of stock

Caramel Brownie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1769 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TAKO - Mexican Street Food
orange star4.5 • 103
1789 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Sesame Chinese Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 84
1789 Central Park Avenue South Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Urban Hamlet
orange starNo Reviews
124 Pondfield Rd Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
orange starNo Reviews
668 tuckahoe road yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Carlo’s Italian Restaurant - 668 tuckahoe rd
orange starNo Reviews
668 tuckahoe rd yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
The Wicked Wolf North
orange starNo Reviews
2 Scarsdale road tuckahoe, NY 10707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yonkers

Frank Pepe’s of Yonkers
orange star4.6 • 4,994
1955 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext
fresh&co - 1086 N Broadway
orange star4.7 • 930
1086 N Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Whole Hog Cafe - Yonkers
orange star4.3 • 312
2542 Central Park Ave. Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
TAKO - Mexican Street Food
orange star4.5 • 103
1789 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Sesame Chinese Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 84
1789 Central Park Avenue South Yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yonkers
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston