Welcome to Crawdaddy's Creole, a gem nestled in the heart of downtown Ypsilanti. At Crawdaddy's Creole, we specialize in sensational seafood boils. Indulge in our succulent crawfish, shrimp, and crab, all expertly seasoned with our spice blend. Our menu boasts a variety of tantalizing dishes to satisfy every palate. From the rich and aromatic jambalaya to the crispy hush puppies, each item on our menu is carefully crafted to showcase the essence of traditional Creole cuisine. At Crawdaddy's Creole, we understand the demands of modern life. That's why we offer both dine-in and convenient takeout options for those on the go. If you prefer to enjoy our mouthwatering creations from the comfort of your own home, our delivery service will bring it straight to your doorstep. Crawdaddy's Creole is here to satisfy your cravings, Our doors are open seven days a week from 11 AM until MIDNIGHT, there's always a perfect time to savor our boils.