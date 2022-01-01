Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

2,179 Reviews

$$

9370 Mansfield Road

Shreveport, LA 71118

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Poboy
Boiled Shrimp Dinner
Kids Fish

App - Pizzas

Shrimp Pizza

$11.49

Chicken Pizza

$11.49

Gator Pizza

$12.99

Crawfish Tail Pizza

$12.99

Pasta

Chicken Fett Alfredo Large

$16.99

Chicken Fett Alfredo Small

$12.99

Chicken Monica Fett

$16.99
Crawfish Fett Alfredo Large

Crawfish Fett Alfredo Large

$17.99
Crawfish Fett Alfredo Small

Crawfish Fett Alfredo Small

$11.99

Shrimp Fett Alfredo

$17.99
Shrimp Monica Fett

Shrimp Monica Fett

$17.99

Salads

Boiled Shrimp Salad

$16.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.99
Fried Crawfish Salad

Fried Crawfish Salad

$16.99

Fried Chx Salad

$11.99

Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99
Grilled Chx Salad

Grilled Chx Salad

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Po-Boys/Burgers

1/2 Muffaletta

1/2 Muffaletta

$13.99
1/4 Muffaletta

1/4 Muffaletta

$7.99

Boil Shrimp Poboy

$12.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crawfish Poboy

$11.99

Fish Poboy

$12.99

Fried Chicken Poboy

$11.99
Fried Shrimp Poboy

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Gator Poboy

$14.99

Gr Chicken Poboy

$11.99

Gr Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Ham Poboy

$10.99

Hamburger

$10.99
Impossible

Impossible

$10.99

Mahi Burger

$17.99

Mahi Mahi Poboy

$13.49
Muffaletta Whole

Muffaletta Whole

$23.99
Philly Poboy

Philly Poboy

$11.99

Roast Beef Poboy

$11.99
Smokin Hot Burger

Smokin Hot Burger

$11.99
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$18.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Turkey Philly Poboy

$10.99

Turkey Poboy

$10.99

Cajun Specials

Boiled Shrimp Dinner

Boiled Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Cajun Fried Rice

$11.99Out of stock
Crab Cakes & Etouffee

Crab Cakes & Etouffee

$17.99
Crawfish 1/2 & 1/2

Crawfish 1/2 & 1/2

$17.49
Crawfish Supreme

Crawfish Supreme

$19.49
Etoufee Dinner

Etoufee Dinner

$17.99
Smothered Fish

Smothered Fish

$19.49
Soft Shell Crab Dinner

Soft Shell Crab Dinner

$27.99

Served with choice of fries or seasoned potatoes, corn, hush puppies with a side of cajun remoulade sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$3.99

Kids Ice Cream

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$5.99

Sides

1 Buttered Roll

$1.25

2 Buttered Rolls

$2.50

Au Graten Potatoes

$6.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Cornbread Muffin

$0.50

Crawfish Queso - Cup- No Chips

$6.99

Cup Of Rice

$2.00

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$2.50

Po-Boy Bun

$2.50

Po-Boy Garlic Bread

$2.50

Seasoned Potatos

$4.99

Side Hushpuppies

$1.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side of Grits

$2.00

Single Items

$ADD 1 CORN$

$1.00

$ADD 1 POT$

$0.50

$ADD 2 CORN$

$2.00

$ADD 4 POT$

$1.50

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Boudin Link

$4.99

Cajun Eggroll (single)

$2.49

CF BOIL SAUSAGE

$3.39

Chicken Strip

$2.99

Corn Dog

$1.99

Crawfish Pie

$6.49

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.99

Fried Fish Single

$1.99

Frog Leg Single

$3.89

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Grilled Single Fish

$5.00

Hamburger Pattie 1/4lb

$3.99

Mahi Filet Single

$13.99

Meat Pie

$5.99

Single Shrimp

$1.50

Single Waffle (plain)

$7.29

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$2.89

Soft Shell Crab

$15.99

Stuffed Crab Single

$3.99

Taco - Single

$4.99

Soups

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$10.99

Crawfish Etouffee-Cup

$6.99

Gumbo Bowl

$10.49

Gumbo Cup

$5.99

Jambalaya Bowl

$10.49

Jambalaya Cup

$5.49
Red Beans And Rice Bowl

Red Beans And Rice Bowl

$9.99

Red Beans And Rice Cup

$4.99

12 oz Etouffee ToGo

$10.99

12 oz Gumbo ToGo

$8.99

12 oz Jambalaya ToGo

$6.99

12 oz Red Beans and Rice ToGo

$5.99

24 oz Gumbo ToGo

$16.99

24 oz Jambalaya ToGo

$12.99

24 oz Red Beans And Rice ToGo

$10.99

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$6.99
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.99
Chocolate Thunder

Chocolate Thunder

$6.99

Dessert Trio - Choose 3

$14.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Kids Ice Cream

$2.99
PEACH COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

$6.99

Pecan Cobbler

$6.99
TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Wine

Cabernet

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Moscoto

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

White ZIn

$6.99

Frozen Margaritas

1 Gallon Frozen Margarita

$30.00

20 oz Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Hurricane

1 Gallon Hurricane

$30.00

20 oz Hurricane

$10.00

Hats

Ball cap - Crawdaddy's

$24.99

Ball Cap - Employees

$20.00

Kids - XS

Sweatshirts - Black

Sweatshirt SM

$38.49

Sweatshirt MD

$38.49

Sweatshirt LG

$38.49

Sweatshirt XL

$38.49

Sweatshirt 2X

$49.49

Sweatshirt 3X

$49.49

Sweatshirt 4X

$49.49

Sweatshirt 5X

$49.49

Sweatshirts- Gray

Gray Sweatshirt - Small

$38.49

Gray Sweatshirt- Medium

$38.49

Gray Sweatshirt- Large

$38.49

Gray Sweatshirt - XLarge

$38.49

Gray Sweatshirt - 2X

$49.99

Gray Sweatshirt - 3X

$49.99

Gray Sweatshirt - 4X

$49.99

Black T-Shirts

BLACK SM

$22.00

BLACK MED

$22.00

BLACK - LRG

$22.00

BLACK XL

$22.00

BLACK 2XL

$27.00

BLACK 3XL

$27.00

BLACK 4XL

$27.00

Bite-Me T-Shirt

BITE ME SM

$22.00

BITE ME MED

$22.00

BITE ME LG

$22.00

BITE ME XL

$22.00

BITE ME 2XL

$27.00

BITE ME 3XL

$27.00

BITE ME 4XL

$27.00

Who Dat T-Shirt

WHO DAT SM

$22.00

WHO DAT MED

$22.00

WHO DAT LG

$22.00

WHO DAT XL

$22.00

WHO DAT 2XL

$27.00

WHO DAT 3XL

$27.00

WHO DAT 4XL

$27.00

Mardi Gras T-Shirt

MARDI GRAS SM

$22.00

MARDI GRAS MED

$22.00

MARDI GRAS LG

$22.00

MARDI GRAS XL

$22.00

MARDI GRAS 2XL

$27.00

MARDI GRAS 3XL

$27.00

MARDI GRAS 4XL

$27.00

G-Rated T-Shirt

G RATED SM

$22.00

G RATED MED

$22.00

G RATED LG

$22.00

G RATED XL

$22.00

G RATED 2XL

$27.00

G RATED 3XL

$27.00

G RATED 4XL

$27.00

Kids T-Shirt

Kids - Xs

$15.99

Kids - Small

$15.99

Kids - Med

$15.99

Kids - Lg

$15.99

King Cakes

King Cake Blueberry

$36.99Out of stock

King Cake Chocolate

$36.99Out of stock

King Cake Cinnamon

$36.99Out of stock

King Cake Cream Cheese

$36.99Out of stock

King Cake Praline

$36.99Out of stock

King Cake Strawberry

$36.99Out of stock

Koozies

Koozie CD Bottle Black

$5.99

Koozie CD Bottle Red

$5.99

Koozie CD Can

$4.99

Koozie-Suck Itself

$4.99

Koozie-VooDoo Doll

$4.99

Magnets

Magnet - 3D Gator Head

$4.99

Magnet - 4 Seasons

$6.99

Magnet - Crawfish Boil

$5.99

Magnet - Feather Mask

$4.99

Magnet - Gator

$4.99

Magnet - LA Map Metal

$6.99

Magnet - LA Shack

$5.99

Magnet - Logo

$5.99

Magnet-Blue LA- PVC

$4.99

Magnet-Gator Orange Sunglasses

$4.99

Magnet - Zydeco Gator

$5.99

Misc. Items

Ovenmitt - Food Logo

$7.99

Ovenmitt - Gator

$8.99Out of stock

Pecan Brittle 4oz

$5.99

Pecan Brittle 8oz -Red Ribbon

$8.99Out of stock

Potholder - Blk Feather Mask

$5.99

Potholder - Food Logo

$5.99Out of stock

Pralines

$2.99

Restaurant Guide

$18.95Out of stock

Plush Alligator Girl

$8.99

Plush Alligator Boy

$8.99

Plush Alligator Mardi Gras

$8.99

VooDoo Doll

$4.99

Mugs

10M - White Feather Mask Mug

$13.99

1M - Black Feather Mask Mug

$13.99

2M - Black VooDoo Doll Mug

$12.99

3M - New Orleans Icon Mug

$13.99

4M - Crawdaddys Mug

$14.99

5M - Beignet Coffee Mug

$13.99

6M - Food Icon Blue Mug

$13.99Out of stock

7M - Watercolor Mug

$13.99

8M - Logo Coffee Mug

$13.99

9M - Bayou Scene Mug

$10.99Out of stock

Kids Mug Blue

$10.99

Kids Mug Green

$10.99

Kids Mug Orange

$10.99

Kids Mug Pink

$10.99

11M - Red/Blk VooDoo Mug

$12.99

Sauces

DAT SAUCE (10OZ)

$5.99

Louisiana Hot Sauce

$2.99

Shot Glasses

01S - Black Mask Shot Glass

$4.99Out of stock

02S - Suck What Shot Glass

$2.99

03S - Suck Itself Shot Glass

$2.99

06S - VooDoo Shot Glass

$4.99

07S - Airboat Shot Glass

$2.99

08S - Food Logo Shot

$4.99

09S - Black Mask Tall Shooter

$6.99

10S - Funk'd Tall Shooter

$6.99Out of stock

11S - Logo Tall Shooter

$6.99

12S - Chalkboard Shot Glass

$4.99

13S - Shuck Me Shot Glass

$2.99

14S - Watercolor Shot Glass

$4.99Out of stock

15S - Fleur De Lis Shot Glass

$4.99

16S - Suck Itself Tall Shooter

$6.99Out of stock

17S - LA (attached) Gator Shot

$5.99

18S - La (attached) Crawfish Shot

$5.99

19S - Swamp Shack Shot

$2.99

20S - La Gator Clear Shot

$2.99

Spoon Rest

Spoon Rest Blk Mask

$8.99

Spoon Rest Crawfish

$8.99Out of stock

Spoon Rest Logo

$8.99Out of stock

Spoon Rest Louisiana

$8.99

Family Meal - Sliders/Fries

1 Dz Cheeseburger Sliders/Fries

$34.99

SUB Cajun Fries - Family Meal

$5.00

FAMILY MEALS - Feeds 4

Sm Fam - Chicken Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$53.99

Sm Fam - Chicken Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$53.99

Sm Fam - Crawfish Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$61.99

Sm Fam - Crawfish Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$61.99

Sm Fam - Fried Fish/Fries/Hushpuppies

$52.99

Sm Fam - Fried Fish/Shrimp/Fries/Hushpuppies

$55.99

Sm Fam - Shrimp Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$61.99

Sm Fam - Shrimp Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$61.99

FAMILY MEALS - Feeds 6

Lg Fam - Chicken Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$67.99

Lg Fam - Chicken Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$67.99

Lg Fam - Crawfish Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$86.99

Lg Fam - Crawfish Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$86.99

Lg Fam - Fried Fish/Fries/Hushpuppies

$74.99

Lg Fam - Fried Fish/Shrimp/Fries/Hushpuppies

$69.99

Lg Fam - Shrimp Fett Alfredo/Salad/Rolls

$86.99

Lg Fam - Shrimp Fett Monica/Salad/Rolls

$86.99

Catering

10 Lbs Chicken Strips

$79.99

12oz Cup/bowl

$0.40

24 Oz Cocktail Sauce

$10.00

24 Oz Ketchup

$5.50

24 Oz Remoulade

$10.00

32 Oz Cocktail Sauce

$12.00

32 Oz Etouffee

$32.99

32 Oz Gumbo

$23.99

32 Oz Jambalya

$13.99

32 Oz Ketchup

$7.00

32 Oz Rb&R

$18.99

32 Oz Tartar Sauce

$12.00

Additial Charge

$0.01

Additional Mileage

$1.25

Andouille Lb

$6.59

Au Gratin Pot Half Pan

$39.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Boiled Shrimp Lb

$19.99

Boudin (10 Lbs)

$79.99

Boudin Ball - Single

$1.49

Boudin Ball Frozen 80 ct

$48.99

Boudin Balls 50 Ct

$50.00

Bread Pudding

$48.99

Butter (Gal)

$32.00

Butter (Quart)

$10.00

Cajun Fries (Bag)

$16.00

Catering Supplies

$0.01

Cheese Sticks Dz

$7.99

Cheese Stix (Bag) 48cnt

$29.00

Cheeseburger Sliders 20 Pc

$50.00

Chef Salad Full Pan

$79.80

Chef Salad Half Pan

$39.90

Chicken Fet Alf Half Pan

$70.99

Chicken Fett Alf Full Pan

$141.99

Chicken Monica Full Pan

$186.99

Chicken Monica Half Pan

$93.99

Chicken Tenders 10lb

$79.99

Cold-Cut Tray

$89.90

Cole Slaw 32 Oz

$8.00

Cole Slaw Full Pan

$59.99

Cole Slaw Half Pan

$29.99

Corn Dog 10 Pc & Bag of Fries

$30.00

Crawfish Cornbread (Tray)

$71.99

Crawfish Fett Alf Half Pan

$84.95

Crawfish Fett Full Pan

$169.90

Crawfish Pasta Salad Full Pan

$185.99

Crawfish Pasta Salad Half Pan

$93.99

Crawfish Pies

$5.49

Crawfish Supreme (Tray)

$115.99

Cup, Lid, Straw

$0.30

Delivery Charge $25

$25.00

Delivery Charge $50

$50.00

Deposit

$0.01

Deposit Refund

Dinner Roll Dz

$6.00

Donna Scroggins Food Truck Catering

$1,098.14

Fish Meal

$5.00

Fried Catfish Tails Lb

$25.99

Fried Fish Lb

$7.99

Fried Gator Lb

$29.99

Fried Shrimp Lb

$17.99

Fried Shrooms (Bag)

$24.00

Garden Salad Full Pan

$59.96

Garden Salad Half Pan

$29.98

Garlic Bread Dz

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad Full Pan

$71.80

Grilled Chicken Salad Half Pan

$35.90

Hush puppies (Bag)

$22.00

Hushpuppies (125ct/bag)

$22.00

Hushpuppies Dz

$4.50

Jambalaya Full Pan

$104.00

Jambalaya Half Pan

$55.96

Kid Cajun Pasta Small

$75.00

Lemonade Gal

$8.99

Meal Kits

$0.30

Meat Pies

$4.99

Mini Meat Pies Dz

$10.63

Mini Muffys (Doz)

$39.00

Onion Rings (60 ct)

$25.00

Paper Plates each

$0.50

PC Ketchup Case

$52.00

Peach Cobbler

$29.99

Pickled Tomatoes Gallon Jug

$28.00

Pickled Tomatoes Qt

$7.00

Reg Fries (Bag)

$12.00

Seafood Poboy Tray

$98.91

Seasoned Potatoes Half Pan

$22.00

Seasoning

$7.00

Shipping

$10.00

Shrimp Monica Full Pan

$189.99

Shrimp Monica Half Pan

$94.99

Sweet Tea Gal

$8.99

Tonys Seasoning

$2.50

Turtle Cheesecake Whole 16pc

$99.99

Unsweet Tea Gal

$8.99

Utencils

$0.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We bring delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul. Our team cooks up delicious favorites like gumbo, etouffee, and boudin the way they should be enjoyed. We know seafood -- that's why we were voted one of the best places to get crawfish in the state. Our place is the perfect spot to sit, peel, enjoy a beer, catch up with your neighbor, and peel some more. When you sit down for crawfish, you're not sitting down for a 15-minute meal. Slow down a little and kick back in our festive, rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food. It's more than a meal, it's a social occasion and a place to connect.

Website

Location

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

Directions

Gallery
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

