Seafood
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
2,179 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We bring delicious seafood with authentic Cajun soul. Our team cooks up delicious favorites like gumbo, etouffee, and boudin the way they should be enjoyed. We know seafood -- that's why we were voted one of the best places to get crawfish in the state. Our place is the perfect spot to sit, peel, enjoy a beer, catch up with your neighbor, and peel some more. When you sit down for crawfish, you're not sitting down for a 15-minute meal. Slow down a little and kick back in our festive, rustic atmosphere over a plate of great food. It's more than a meal, it's a social occasion and a place to connect.
Location
9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Shreveport
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant