Crawdads On The Lake 9900 Greenback Lane
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nestled above the American River near Old Town Folsom in California, Crawdads on the Lake is all about mixing rustic charm with lakeside class. We’re not just any dining spot – we’re your go-to for a delicious adventure with stunning views. Sip on our carefully crafted cocktails and munch on mouthwatering dishes while soaking up the magic of the sunset over the water. Whether it’s a cozy date night or a fun hangout with friends, Crawdads on the Lake promises a memorable time where every moment feels like a slice of nature’s beauty. And guess what? We’re not just about the food – we’ve got awesome live music too! Come on over and let’s make some memories together with good eats, good drinks, and great tunes!
9900 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA 95630