Restaurant info

Nestled above the American River near Old Town Folsom in California, Crawdads on the Lake is all about mixing rustic charm with lakeside class. We’re not just any dining spot – we’re your go-to for a delicious adventure with stunning views. Sip on our carefully crafted cocktails and munch on mouthwatering dishes while soaking up the magic of the sunset over the water. Whether it’s a cozy date night or a fun hangout with friends, Crawdads on the Lake promises a memorable time where every moment feels like a slice of nature’s beauty. And guess what? We’re not just about the food – we’ve got awesome live music too! Come on over and let’s make some memories together with good eats, good drinks, and great tunes!