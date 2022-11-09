Crawfish Cafe San Antonio

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Crawfish FROZEN
Shrimp Headless
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Appetizers

Crawfish Eggrolls

Crawfish Eggrolls

$8.99Out of stock

Made with crawfish tails, corn, vegetables and cream cheese. Comes with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$5.99
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99
Crawfish Cheese Bread

Crawfish Cheese Bread

$9.99Out of stock
Oyster Nachos

Oyster Nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.

Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled boudin link served with remoulade sauce.

Turkey Neck

$8.99Out of stock

Served with french bread.

Cajun Calamari

Cajun Calamari

$9.99

Served with spicy aioli sauce.

Steamed Oysters

$11.99

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Boiled Seafood

Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$9.99Out of stock

Crawfish FROZEN

$11.99
Shrimp Headless

Shrimp Headless

$15.99
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$14.99
Crawfish (Live)

Crawfish (Live)

$9.99Out of stock
Little Neck Clams

Little Neck Clams

$9.99
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$89.99
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$34.99
Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$13.99Out of stock

Boiled Corn

$1.49Out of stock

Boiled Potatoes

$2.59

(3)

Boiled Mushrooms

$6.99

Boiled Sausages

$5.99

Boiled Egg

$1.49

New Zealand Mussels

$12.99

Caribbean Lobster Tail

$42.99

Dungeness Crab Cluster

$19.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab Live

$54.99Out of stock

Whole Lobster Live

$36.99Out of stock

Wok Specitalties

Crawfish Fried Rice

$14.99

Crawfish tails, chinese sausage.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Shrimp. chinese sausage.

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

$26.99

Softshell crab and chinese sausage.

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$14.99

Crawfish tails, shrimp and sausage.

Shrimp Headless (Wok)

$15.99
Shrimp Head On (Wok)

Shrimp Head On (Wok)

$14.99
Snow Crab (Wok)

Snow Crab (Wok)

$34.99

King Crab (Wok)

$89.99

Dungeness Crab Cluster (Wok)

$19.99Out of stock

Lobster Tail (Wok)

$42.99

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$6.99Out of stock

Garlic Noodles

$10.99Out of stock
Blue Crab (Wok)

Blue Crab (Wok)

$13.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab (Wok)

$86.99Out of stock

Lobster (Wok)

$59.99Out of stock

Wings

Wings (6pc)

Wings (6pc)

$9.99

Fried Platters

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

2 Fried Catfish

$17.99

6 Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Fried Softshell Crab

$24.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

1 Catfish 6 Shrimp

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

9 Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

3 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$11.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

1 Catfish 3 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$19.99Out of stock

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Whole Fried Flounder

Whole Fried Flounder

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Poboys

Fried Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Softshell Crab Poboy

$24.99Out of stock

Choice of one side.

Patton Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Oyster Poboy

$19.99Out of stock

Choice of one side.

Fried Lobster Poboy

$46.99Out of stock

Choice of one side.

50/50 Poboy

$16.99Out of stock

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.79

Regular Fries

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$4.49

French Bread

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

White Rice

$1.99

Shrimp Fried Rice - Side

$4.49

Condiments/Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Condiments

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Creole Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Michelada Mix

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Hi-C

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio, TX 78230

Directions

Gallery
Crawfish Cafe image
Crawfish Cafe image
BG pic
Crawfish Cafe image

