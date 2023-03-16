Crawfish Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Crawfish (Live)
Shrimp Headless
Wings (6pc)

Food

Appetizers

Crawfish Eggrolls

Crawfish Eggrolls

$8.99

Made with crawfish tails, corn, vegetables and cream cheese. Served with a spicy aioli dipping sauce.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$8.99
Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99
Crawfish Cheese Bread

Crawfish Cheese Bread

$9.99
Oyster Nachos

Oyster Nachos

$10.99

Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.

Boudin Link

Boudin Link

$8.99

Grilled boudin link served with remoulade sauce.

Turkey Neck

$8.99Out of stock

Served with french bread.

Cajun Calamari

Cajun Calamari

$11.99

Served with spicy aioli sauce.

Steamed Oysters

$11.99

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.99

Boiled Seafood

Black Mussels

Black Mussels

$9.99+
Shrimp Headless

Shrimp Headless

$16.99+
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$14.99+
Crawfish (Live)

Crawfish (Live)

$8.99+
Little Neck Clams

Little Neck Clams

$9.99+
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$89.99+
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$36.99+
Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$13.99+

Boiled Corn - on the side

$1.49

Boiled Potatoes - on the side

$1.99

Sausages - on the side

$5.99

Boiled Mushrooms - on the side

$3.99

Boiled Egg - on the side

$1.49

New Zealand Mussels

$13.99+

Caribbean Lobster Tail

$43.99+

Dungeness Crab Cluster

$19.99+

Dungeness Crab Live

$54.99+Out of stock

Whole Lobster Live

$54.99+Out of stock

Wok Specitalties

Crawfish Fried Rice

$13.99

Crawfish tails, chinese sausage.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Shrimp. chinese sausage.

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

Softshell Crab Fried Rice

$24.99

Softshell crab and chinese sausage.

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$15.99

Crawfish tails, shrimp and sausage.

Shrimp Headless (Wok)

$16.99
Shrimp Head On (Wok)

Shrimp Head On (Wok)

$14.99
Snow Crab (Wok)

Snow Crab (Wok)

$36.99

King Crab (Wok)

$89.99

Dungeness Crab Cluster (Wok)

$19.99

Lobster Tail (Wok)

$43.99

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$6.99

Garlic Noodles

$12.99
Blue Crab (Wok)

Blue Crab (Wok)

$13.99

Dungeness Crab (Wok)

$54.99Out of stock

Lobster (Wok)

$36.99Out of stock

Etouffee

$13.99

Choice of crawfish tails or shrimp.

Wings

Wings (6pc)

Wings (6pc)

$6.99

Fried Platters

2 Fried Catfish

$17.99

6 Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Fried Softshell Crab

$24.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

1 Catfish 6 Shrimp

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

9 Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Whole Fried Flounder

Whole Fried Flounder

$17.99

Choice of two sides. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

12 Fried Shrimp

$12.99

6 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$13.99

1 Catfish 6 Shrimp 3 Oysters

$22.99

Fried Lobster Tail

$46.99

Poboys

Fried Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Softshell Crab Poboy

$19.99

Choice of one side.

Patton Hot Sausage Poboy

$12.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Oyster Poboy

$19.99

Choice of one side.

Fried Lobster Poboy

$46.99

Choice of one side.

50/50 Poboy

$16.99

Half Oysters and Half Shrimp, no substitutions.

Fried Crawfish Poboy

$15.99

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.79

Regular Fries

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$4.29

French Bread

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

White Rice

$1.99

Potato Salad - Side

$2.99

Garlic Fried Rice

$3.29

Condiments/Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Condiments

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Creole Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Michelada Mix

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50

Alcohol

Budlight

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Hipnotical

$7.50

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50Out of stock

Watermelon Margarita

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Margarita

$7.50Out of stock

Lime Margarita

$7.50Out of stock

Hurricane

$7.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

Directions

