Crawfish & Noodles 2520 Airline Dr

No reviews yet

2520 Airline Dr

Houston, TX 77009

WOK WORK

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried Rice

$14.00

Crawfish Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Shaking Beef

$22.00

Stir Fry Egg Noodles

$18.00

Stir Fry Rice Noodles

$18.00

Lemongrass Noodles

$20.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Tofu

$20.00Out of stock

HAM CHOI

Calamari

$15.00

Frogs

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Neck

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Quail

$15.00

Clam "Tostadas"

$18.00

Mushroom Quesadillas

$18.00Out of stock

Lotus Salad

$22.00

Gulf Oysters

Out of stock

Frijole Soup

$3.00

VIET-CAJUN

Viet Cajun Crawfish Lb

$14.00

Viet Cajun Snow Crab Lb

$46.00

Viet Cajun Blue Crab Lb

$15.00

Viet Cajun Shrimp Lb

$16.00

Taylir's Hawaiian Shrimp

$20.00

Nino's Seafood Pack

$16.00

Potatoes

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Sausage

$5.00

Butter

$3.00

Secret Sauce

$5.00

FRYER

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fish Sauce Wings

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Seafood Baskets

$16.00

Egg Rolls

$6.00

THE GOODS

Blue Crab

$38.00

Snow Crab Lb

$48.00

Shrimp Lb

Dung Crab Lb

$12.00

EXTRAS

White Rice - S

$2.00

White Rice - L

$6.00

Egg Fried Rice - S

$2.00

Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.00

Ca Phe Sua Da

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Soda Xi Muoi

$5.00

Soda Chanh Muoi

$5.00

Coconut

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup O' Water

Beer & Wine

White Wine

Red Wine

Domestic

Imported

$5.00

ALLERGIES

DAIRY ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

NUT ALLERGY

Snacks

Dessert

Apps

Buns

Turkey Neck

OG

Shittake

Meati

Ramen

Pork

Chix

Ginger Scallions

Ticket

MoMo Ticket

$75.00

Beer & Wine MOMO

Dos Equis

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Lychee IPA

$8.00

Lemon Saison

$8.00

Shiner

$5.00

Miller

$5.00

Nobilo

$12.00+

KJ Chardonnay

$12.00+

La Crema

$14.00+

Erath

$40.00Out of stock

Louis M Cab

$60.00

Cometeer Sake Coffee

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai

$22.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$25.00

Lychee

$30.00

Yuki No Bosha

$45.00

Beverages MOMO

Thai Tea

$6.00

Cometeer Sake Coffee

$15.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Soda Xi Muoi

$6.00

Soda Chanh Muoi

$6.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup O' Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

